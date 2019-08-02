12 of the best beverages to get at Aldi

caption Aldi sells Friendly Farms’ iced coffee and Simply Nature’s soy milk. source Aldi

The grocery-store chain Aldi sells a wide variety of beverages, from coffee and soy milk to sodas and seltzers.

The store often sells multi-packs of name-brand beverages like La Croix, Gatorade, and Propel for under $5.

The grocery chain also sells flavored water, juice pouches, and soy milk.

Aldi is known for its affordable prices, pantry staples, and seasonal items – and the grocery store also offers shoppers a wide range of beverages, from cartons of iced coffee to 12-packs of cult-favorite seltzers.

Here are some of the best beverages to get at Aldi. Note that the availability and prices of these products may vary from location to location.

Nature’s Nectar​ juice pouches are a great option for work or school.

These Aldi-brand juices are perfect for small children and adults alike. A 10-pack of 6-ounce containers of these drinks retails for around $1.99.

Welch’s 24-pack of assorted juices are easy to pack for on-the-go lunches.

This variety pack includes three different flavors: grape, orange pineapple apple, and apple. This 24-pack of 10-ounce bottles of Welch’s fruit juices retails for about $13.29.

The PurAqua seltzer water is great as a mixer or by itself.

Flavored waters can be a perfect way to hydrate and satisfy your sweet tooth. Aldi sells the PurAqua seltzer water at about $0.65 for a 1-liter bottle. It also comes in a variety of flavors including lemon-lime, grapefruit, white grape, and peach.

PurAqua Sparkling Frost Water retails for just under $0.80 a bottle.

These flavored drinks are available in flavors such as pink grapefruit, orange mango, pineapple coconut, cherry limeade, and black cherry lemonade. Aldi sells these 17-ounce PurAqua Frost Waters for about $0.79 per bottle.

These cartons of mixed fruit juices by Nature’s Nectar are loaded with Vitamin C.

This juice comes in a few flavors, including Guava Mango, and is loaded with Vitamin C. These 59-ounce Aldi-brand cartons retail for about $1.59 each.

Aldi sells a six-pack of 20-ounce Gatorade bottles for less than $5.

Aldi sells this popular drink in a variety of flavors, including fruit punch. This six-pack of 20-ounce Gatorade bottles costs about $4.98.

This organic coconut water by Simply Nature sells for about $1.29 per bottle.

This Aldi-brand coconut water is great on its own and it’s also the perfect addition to a smoothie. These small, boxed beverages are organic and retail for about $1.29 per 16.9-ounce container.

A 12-pack of Propel will cost you under $5.

An electrolyte-packed, gym-time favorite, Propel can be found at Aldi for around $4.99 for 12 bottles. Each bottle of Propel is lightly flavored and contains nearly 17 ounces of beverage.

For less than $0.70, you can get an entire liter of Fit & Active flavored water.

These Aldi-brand flavored waters come in a few flavorful of varieties, such as lemonade, mango/tropical, and strawberry lemonade. For about $0.69, you’ll get an entire 1-liter bottle of the stuff.

You can add this organic soy milk by Simply Nature to your morning bowl of cereal.

Available in both original and vanilla flavors, Aldi’s Simply Nature organic soy milk is great for pouring over cereal or adding to your morning coffee. One half-gallon retails for about $2.59.

This mocha-flavored ice coffee by Friendly Farms retails for under $5.

Another great coffee drink available at the discount grocer, Friendly Farms’ iced coffee comes in a few flavor varieties, such as mocha, and is best served over ice. One half-gallon carton will set you back around $2.99.

Aldi sells a 12-pack of LaCroix sparkling water for under $4.

At Aldi, you can find this cult-favorite sparkling water LaCroix in bulk. A box of 12, 12-ounce cans will set you back about $3.79.