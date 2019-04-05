Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

We love a good end table as an accent piece that doubles as additional storage.

The Andover Mills End Table with Storage from Wayfair is our top pick because it’s classic, stylish, and infinitely practical.

End tables are easily overlooked pieces of furniture, but they can change the entire experience of living in a room. Not only do they add interesting accents to the decor, but they’re also highly functional. How often have you sat down on a couch or bed and realized you had nowhere to put your carefully poured cup of coffee or glass of wine but the floor?

But there’s a wide variety of end tables on the market. Some are plain and practical, stacked with drawers or shelves for additional storage, while some place more emphasis on style. Whether you’re looking for a quick way to make your space more elegant or a place to stash your back catalog of People magazines, there’s an end table out there to suit your needs.

Of course, there are variations in quality, but you truly don’t need to spend a ton of money – there are great options for less than $200. Here are our top picks.

Here are the best end tables you can buy:

The best end table overall

Why you’ll love it: The Andover Mills End Table with Storage is the perfect fusion of beautiful design and functionality.

The Andover Mills End Table with Storage elevates the basic end table design to new levels. Available in nine versatile neutrals, it has a drawer and pull-out shelf with polished knobs and a bottom shelf that the brand describes as ideal “for clearing away smaller clutter.”

With such a classic look, you’d be hard-pressed to find a living room or bedroom this table wouldn’t fit in with – well, maybe not ultra-modern interiors. It has a reasonable price tag – just a little over $130 – but it is made of both real and manufactured wood. This table has 877 reviews on Wayfair and an overall 4.5-star customer rating.

“This little table is quite stylish and appears far more expensive than it actually is. It was easy to assemble and sturdy when used. I am going to get glass cut for the top as the wood appears soft. I am pleased with the purchase,” wrote one shopper.

Pros: Relatively affordable, pull-out shelf and drawer, comes in nine colors

Cons: Assembly required

The best artsy wooden end table

Why you’ll love it: The Loon Peak Stilwell End Table from Wayfair lends a woodsy vibe to your decor.

If style is your top concern, check out the Loon Peak Stilwell End Table from Wayfair. This is a beautiful circular end table crafted with reclaimed teak wood. The top resembles a cross-section of a tree with a natural light brown stain, while the bottom is constructed with thick branches arranged in a tripod-inspired shape, available in natural wood or painted white for a cool contrast.

The Stilwell End Table is an ideal accent piece to slip into small spaces, but keep in mind that the tabletop is larger than it looks, measuring at 22 by 20 x 22 inches.

Curbed featured this table in its “Best side tables under $250” list. Wayfair shoppers rate it 4.7 out of 5 stars, based on 1,293 reviews. “This table is absolutely perfect. It is a fantastic size and a good top surface area. Very unique and well made,” wrote one reviewer. “This table is a steal for the price. The quality is great and it’s a unique piece,” said another.

Pros: Rustic design, made of reclaimed teak, good quality for the price

Cons: Natural wood varies in appearance

The best modern end table

Why you’ll love it: The Tate Nightstand from Crate and Barrel adds a minimalist, modern touch to any room, with a drawer and shelf for extra storage.

Yes, we know, this piece is technically designed for the bedroom, but it has such a terrific design it’d look appropriate in any room; besides, most end tables can function as nightstands.

I love a good Mid-century-style accent piece, and the Tate Nightstand at Crate and Barrel is a great option. The 23 by 18.25 by 25-inch size and additional storage makes this a decent fit for a variety of spaces and decors.

This simple table, made from solid walnut, has clean lines and details like dowel-style legs. Even if the rest of your furniture isn’t modern, the 1960s-inspired silhouette could add a cool, minimalist twist to your room’s set-up. A drawer and shelf add both visual interest and additional storage for small items. It’s the perfect place to stash remote controls, magazines, or note pads.

Crate and Barrel shoppers love the high-quality materials and sturdy drawer. The end table has a 4.8-star rating on the retailer’s website based on 34 reviews.

“Tate nightstands are beautiful! The color of wood is so pretty … Quality craftsmanship, the drawers roll out so smooth when using. The size is perfect and lots of display/storage space with bottom shelf. Very happy with purchase,” wrote one customer.

The downside? It is incredibly expensive, although you are buying quality furniture. And depending on where you live, the piece may arrive unassembled.

Pros: Drawer and shelf for extra storage, made of solid walnut

Cons: Pricey, assembly may be required

The best square end table

Why you’ll love it: Double your shelf space with the Zinus Dane Modern Studio End Table.

Square-shaped end tables lend a modern flair without distracting from the flashier pieces of furniture in your home. The Zinus Dane Modern Studio End Table is a very simple yet practical design. It features a double shelf for additional storage that makes use of the dead space between the table and the floor.

The frame is made of steel and the shelves have a wood grain finish available in either black or brown. It’s not the spiciest design in the world, but that might be exactly what you’re looking for if you prefer a clean look.

This 20-inch table is a hit with Amazon shoppers, who rate it 4.3 out of 5 stars (based on 560 reviews). The Zinus Dane Modern Studio End Table has previously been featured by Insider Picks, as well as The Strategist and Huffington Post.

“I LOVE these end tables! I purchased two after buying the Zinus bed (which I also love) and they go so great together. I put these tables together in about 20 minutes. It was probably the easiest piece of furniture I have ever assembled,” wrote one shopper.

Pros: Two shelves, easy to assemble, simple design

Cons: Shelves are not real wood

The best acrylic end table

Why you’ll love it: The CB2 Peekaboo Acrylic C Table is so minimalist you might even forget it’s there.

I love an acrylic table, like the popular CB2 Peekaboo Acrylic C Table. As the name suggests, it’s a C-shaped table from Crate and Barrel’s hip sister brand, made entirely of clear, colorless acrylic. Despite the subtlety, it makes a big design statement.

The curved shape means you can treat the bottom portion as an extra shelf or slide the table over the arm of a chair or couch to use as a chic snack table. Product images on the CB2 website show the table being used as a makeshift bar cart. Wheels make the table highly portable.

Apartment Therapy and Best Products both recommend this table. It’s a great space-saver and a practical way to liven up your design scheme. The average customer rating is 4.8 stars based on 282 reviews.

“This little table is so flexible, I can fit it anywhere and due to its design, I can fit anything in it too. It goes with everything due to the clear nature of acrylic and adds no visual weight,” wrote one CB2 shopper.

Pros: Goes with anything, portable with wheels, bottom doubles as shelf, can be a snack table

Cons: Some reviews say surface easily scratches