The 20 best episodes of ‘The Office,’ ranked

"The Office" is one of the most-beloved shows of all time.

The workplace comedy “The Office” aired on NBC from 2005 until 2013.

The show followed the lives of the employees working at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.

INSIDER found the highest-rated episodes of “The Office” based on IMDB ratings.

This post contains some spoilers for “The Office.”

The hit television comedy “The Office” documented the everyday life of people working for a paper company, Dunder Mifflin, in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The show ran for 181 episodes across a span of nine seasons and starred Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and Rainn Wilson.

Though you likely have your own favorite episode of the show, some are more popular than others. Here are the top 20 most highly rated episodes from the series based on IMDB user scores.

20. In “Livin’ the Dream” Dwight finally becomes the regional manager.

Dwight finally gets his wish.

In “Livin’ the Dream” (season nine episode 21) Andy quits his job in order to pursue his long-held dream of acting and performing. David decides to replace Andy with Dwight once he sees Dwight receive his black belt in the office and recognizes his commitment and dedication.

Once Dwight becomes the regional manager, he chooses Jim as his assistant. Despite a tempting offer from Darryl to join sports marketing company Athlead on a country-wide tour, Jim decides to stay on full-time at Dunder Mifflin.

19. Michael tries to woo Holly in “Classy Christmas” when she returns to the office.

Michael donned a classy Santa suit.

In “Classy Christmas” (season seven episode 11) Michael overhauls the planning party committee’s holiday plans when he learns that Holly is coming back to the office for Christmas. He is crushed when he learns that Holly is still in a serious relationship with her boyfriend A.J., but Holly reveals to Pam that she is giving him an ultimatum because she feels he’s not committing enough to their relationship.

Elsewhere, Jim and Dwight have a snowball fight with each other that elevates to scary levels and leaves Jim paranoid of Dwight’s next attack.

18. Michael passes hosting duties onto the next manager in “Michael’s Last Dundies”

Deangelo Vickers and Michael about to present the Dundie nominations.

As Michael prepares to leave the office, Michael trains his replacement Deangelo Vickers (played by Will Ferrell) to take his place “Michael’s Last Dundies” (season seven episode 21). Chief among his managerial duties is hosting the Dundie Awards and Michael attempts to help Deangelo through his fear of public speaking.

On the night of the awards show, problems escalate until the office is forced to leave the Italian restaurant and they go back to Dunder Mifflin to finish the ceremony. The episode ends with the office singing a touching musical tribute to Michael.

17. The Dunder Mifflin branches go head-to-head in “Company Picnic.”

Jim and Pam get a big surprise.

In “Company Picnic” (season five episode 28) the various Dunder Mifflin branches meet for a picnic and company-wide volleyball tournament. Excited to see Holly again, Michael tries to win her back despite the fact that she is in a new relationship. The Scranton branch ends up playing volleyball against their old boss Charles, who still harbors animosity towards Jim. The game comes to a stop when Pam hurts her ankle and Jim has to take her to the hospital, only for them to find out that Pam is pregnant.

16. In “The Negotiations” Michael realizes he’s getting underpaid.

Pam was shocked when she saw Roy.

“The Negotiation” (season three episode 19) starts with Roy bursting into the office to attack Jim after realizing that he kissed Pam in “Casino Night,” but Dwight comes to his aid and pepper sprays Roy into submission.

Once Roy is fired, Darryl asks for a raise from Michael only to discover that a 10% raise would mean that Darryl would get a higher salary than his boss does. Michael then goes to New York City to insist that Corporate give him higher pay, and Jan grants him a 12% raise.

15. Michael burns his foot on a George Foreman Grill in “The Injury.”

Michael is dramatic about his injury.

In “The Injury” (season two episode 12) Michael burns the bottom of his foot on a George Foreman grill and insists Dwight come to rescue him. Driven into a panic, Dwight leaves in a rush and crashes his car into a pole, and the accident leaves him with a bad concussion.

Michael eventually makes it into the office and is upset that no one extends compassion for his injury. Meanwhile, concussed Dwight proves to be much nicer than his usual self but the office expresses concern for his well-being, much to Michael’s annoyance.

14. In “Broke” the Michael Scott Paper Company tries to stay afloat.

The trio rode around in a van.

After establishing his own paper company with Pam and Ryan, Michael tries to keep it from going under in “Broke” (season five episode 25). Not knowing that the Michael Scott Paper Company is on the verge of bankruptcy, new Dunder Mifflin regional manager Charles Miner expresses concern over the ten clients they’ve lost to Michael.

David Wallace visits the Scranton branch to fix the situation and ends up in negotiations with Michael, Pam, and Ryan. In the end David is forced to not only buy them out but give them their old jobs back.

13. The office goes to the beach for a day in “Beach Games.”

Michael puts them through a series of challenges.

Michael takes the office to the beach in “Beach Games” (season three episode 23) when he learns that he is in the running for a corporate position. Michael sets up a series of challenges, like a hot dog eating contest and a hot coal walk, to see which of his employees would make the best predecessor if he were to get the corporate job.

Pam, who was told to sit on the sidelines and take notes, builds up the courage to run across the hot coals. Feeling empowered by her feat, Pam runs up to Jim and tells him in front of the office, and Karen, that she has feelings for him.

12. In “Niagara: Part 2” Jim and Pam’s wedding plans go awry.

But they live happily ever after anyways.

In “Niagara: Part 2” (season six episode five) Pam grows anxious as her wedding with Jim goes awry, showing Jim her torn wedding veil and telling him that it’s just one of the ways their wedding has started to fall apart.

Wanting to do their wedding their own way, Jim and Pam run away from the church and get on a ferry boat to get married by the falls in their own private wedding ceremony. They later return to the church and the ceremony commences, with their friends and family dancing down the aisle in celebration.

11. In “Garage Sale” Michael wants to plan the perfect proposal for Holly.

The sprinklers went off in the middle of it.

After buying an expensive diamond ring for Holly that he spent three years saving up for, Michael tries to plan an elaborate proposal in “Garage Sale” (season seven episode 19). Michael enlists the office in helping him propose to Holly, and they hold lighted candles in the different places in the office where Michael fell in love with Holly.

As Michael gets down on his knee to propose, the candles set off the fire sprinklers and soak everyone in sight. Once Holly says yes, the episode ends with Michael revealing that he and Holly are moving to Colorado.

10. In “Threat Level Midnight” the office watches an action movie that Michael spent ten years making.

They do "The Scarn."

In “Threat Level Midnight” (season seven episode 17) the office finally watches the famed action film that Michael has been working on for ten years. The James Bond-inspired film stars Michael as Agent Michael Scarn, Dwight as his robot butler, and Jim as the nefarious villain Goldenface. Angry that “Threat Level Midnight” is received by the office as an accidental comedy, Michael initially stops the screening.

However, he later realizes that although the film may be bad, everyone had fun watching it. Holly and Michael return to the conference room to finish the movie with the rest of the office.

9. In “A.A.R.M.” Dwight looks for an Assistant to his Assistant to the Regional Manager.

Dwight is tricked into becoming his own assistant.

In “A.A.R.M.” (season nine episode 22) Jim tells Dwight that he needs an assistant, so Dwight goes in search for a suitable assistant to the assistant to the regional Manager. After Jim sets up challenges that Dwight can’t help but do on his own, Jim pranks Dwight into thinking that the best assistant to his own assistant is himself.

Darryl returns to Scranton after he quietly quit to go work at Athlead, the sports marketing start-up that Jim helped establish. Realizing that his old coworkers are mad at him for leaving, Darryl allows everyone to say goodbye with an office-wide dance party.

Pam worries that Jim made the wrong choice by staying at Dunder Mifflin rather than going to work at Athlead, but Jim convinces her that she has always been his priority by giving her a letter he wrote seven years ago.

8. When Toby leaves Dunder Mifflin in “Goodbye Toby” Michael throws a huge party.

Jim planned to propose.

Elated that his nemesis is leaving the office, Michael throws Toby a huge going away party in “Goodbye Toby” (season four episode 18/19). As he prepares for the elaborate event, Michael develops feelings for Toby’s Human Resources replacement Holly Flax, who shares his goofy sense of humor.

Ryan gets arrested for using the Dunder Mifflin website to commit fraud, to Jim’s delight and Michael’s dismay. Jim also helps Michael plan Toby’s party with the intention of proposing to Pam, but his romantic endeavor is blindsided by Andy abruptly proposing to Angela.

7. In “The Job” Michael, Jim, and Karen all apply for a job at corporate.

Jim also finally asked Pam on a date.

In “The Job” (season three episode 24) Michael, Jim, and Karen go to New York City to prepare for interviews at corporate. Confident in his ability to get the corporate position, Michael gives Dwight his blessing to succeed him as regional manager.

Dwight takes the news in stride and starts his new reign as boss by promoting Andy to assistant to the regional manager, but asks Pam to be his secret assistant. Michael gets back together with Jan, but their relationship is immediately threatened when Michael learns that the corporate job he is interviewing for is actually Jan’s position.

In the middle of Jim’s interview at corporate, he finds a yogurt lid in his bag from Pam that reads: “Don’t forget us when you’re famous!” Jim leaves the interview to drive to Scranton and finally ask Pam out on a date.

6. In “Niagara: Part 1” the office travels to Niagara Falls for Jim and Pam’s wedding.

Pam has to field awkward interactions with her family.

Although Jim and Pam intentionally choose to have a destination wedding in order to avoid having their co-workers come to the ceremony in “Niagara: Part 1” (season six episode four), the entire office ends up traveling to Niagara Falls to celebrate their nuptials.

Michael and Dwight use the wedding as an excuse to meet new women, to varying degrees of success. At the rehearsal dinner, Jim accidentally slips up and reveals that Pam is pregnant, much to the dismay of her old-fashioned grandmother. Later, Pam is woken up in the middle of the night to drive Andy to the hospital after he hurts his scrotum doing a split at a hotel dance party.

5. “Casino Night” features a touching moment between Jim and Pam.

The two finally kissed.

In “Casino Night” (season two episode 22) Michael puts together a casino night in the warehouse and accidentally sets himself up on two dates: one with his boss Jan and another with his real estate agent (and Carell’s real-life wife) Carol.

Jim still harbors feelings for Pam despite her upcoming wedding to Roy and reveals to the documentary crew that he has “no future” in Scranton. As casino night wraps up and Roy leaves Pam with Jim, he finally admits that he is in love with her. Although Pam turns him down, the two end up sharing a kiss in the darkened office as the episode comes to a close.

4. In “Dinner Party” Michael forces his employees to attend a painful dinner at his home.

Dwight shows up.

After avoiding after-office interactions with Michael for months, Michael finally traps Jim and Pam into a coming over to his house in “Dinner Party” (season four episode 13). Feeling left out, Dwight shows up uninvited with his old babysitter and forces himself onto the occasion, which is already unraveling due to tensions that arise between Michael and his girlfriend Jan.

The lengthy dinner escalates to a screaming match between Jan and Michael, which results in her smashing his beloved plasma screen TV with one of his Dundies.

3. In “Stress Relief” Dwight sets the office on fire.

It sends everyone in the office into a panic.

In “Stress Relief” (season five episode 14) Dwight sets the office on fire in order to educate the office on their fire safety skills, but his good intentions cause office-wide panic and lead to Stanley having a heart attack.

Worried about Stanley and the wellbeing of everyone in the office, Michael puts on a roast to relieve stress at Dunder Mifflin. Meanwhile, in the break room, Jim, Pam, and Andy watch a fictional movie starring Jack Black and Cloris Leachman called “Mrs. Albert Hannaday.”

2. In “Goodbye Michael” Michael struggles to say goodbye to the office.

He tricks everyone into thinking he has more time.

In “Goodbye Michael” (season seven episode 22) Michael prepares to leave Dunder Mifflin for good and join Holly in Colorado. In an attempt to avoid a dramatic last day, Michael lies about when he is leaving and chooses to have small, personal moments with each of his employees.

After Jim suspects what Michael is doing, he and Michael have a tearful goodbye, in which Jim professes that Michael is the “best boss” he ever had. Later as Michael is boarding his flight, Pam catches him at the airport in time to say goodbye with a private farewell.

1. “The Finale” is the highest rated episode and the final episode of the series.

Michael makes a surprise appearance.

“The Finale” (season 9 episode 24) stands as the last entry in the series and the most highly rated episode of the show. In “The Finale” the show flash forwards to catch up with the cast a year after the documentary finished airing. Everyone at Dunder Mifflin has found their own happy ending: Andy works for Cornell, Stanley happily retired to Florida, Dwight and Angela are getting married, and Pam and Jim decide to move to Austin, Texas so that Jim can pursue his dream job.

Jim also pulls off a series of “good pranks” for Dwight as his best man, including surprising Dwight by getting Michael to his wedding. In the final moments of the episode, the Dunder Mifflin crew returns to the office for one last get together before they part ways.