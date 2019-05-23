I tried 3 different types of makeup remover wipes and the winner is less than $6

caption I am on the quest for the perfect makeup remover. source Rachel Murphy

I tried three popular makeup removers to try and find the best ones.

I rated them on effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and price.

The winner was Aveeno.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

If you wear makeup with any regularity, then you’ve probably heard that it’s a wise idea to take it off before going to bed. Doing so can help prevent your skin from becoming congested and clogged. Although I wholeheartedly agree it’s a great idea, I must admit that I’m not as diligent as I should be about removing my makeup at night. I knew I needed to correct the problem at hand by finding inexpensive and easy-to-use makeup remover wipes.

On a quest to find out which makeup remover wipe outdid the competition, I sampled three different name brands as a part of INSIDER’s test series. We’ve put other similar beauty products to the test like this $75 eye makeup kit and the Subtl Beauty makeup stack.

I purchased the wipes from Target.com and spent less than $6 for each pack of makeup remover wipes

However, the prices may vary depending on where you shop. These brands are available at other popular nationwide retailers like CVS and Walmart. Here’s what I tried:

Aveeno Ultra-Calming Cleansing Makeup Removing Wipes (25 count), $5.99

Simple Kind to Skin Micellar Makeup Remover Wipes, Unscented (25 count), $4.79

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes and Face Wipes (25 count), $4.99

I wore a full face of makeup to test each brand including concealer, foundation, powder, eye shadow, waterproof mascara, and lipstick. Each day, I used a different brand of wipe to remove my makeup. I rated the wipes based on effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and price. Keep reading to see which one is my top pick.

caption These are all of the wipes I tried. source Rachel Murphy

I started with Aveeno Ultra-Calming Cleansing Makeup Removing Wipes and they were so soft.

The Aveeno makeup removing wipes caught my eye because of the high ratings. On Target.com, these wipes have 499 total ratings and nearly five overall stars. After using these wipes to remove my makeup, I can totally understand why. The small towelettes are thick and durable. I was able to scrub my makeup off using just one wipe without the product ripping or thinning.

caption The Aveeno wipes made my skin soft. source Rachel Murphy

Another perk? The Aveeno Ultra-Calming Cleansing Makeup Removing Wipes left my skin feeling baby soft like I just applied lotion to my face. The one downside to these wipes is the fragrance. At first, it didn’t bother me at all, but then, the smell lingered longer than I would’ve liked. I actually had to wash my face with soap and water because I just wasn’t a fan of the smell. While these wipes checked all of the boxes and were easy to use, I don’t think I would use them again for this reason, so if you like the smell, these are a great go-to.

The next makeup removal wipes I tested were Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes, and they were very similar to Aveeno’s makeup wipes.

caption They were also solid. source Rachel Murphy

Overall, I found Neutrogena’s makeup wipes to be soft and moist. In fact, the quality and texture are very similar to the Aveeno makeup removal wipes. It only took one of the Neutrogena wipes to remove all of my makeup.

However, the fragrance on these wipes was fairly mild as compared to the Aveeno makeup removal pads. While I didn’t have to wash my face after using the Neutrogena wipes, I did notice that my skin appeared a little red and irritated. It’s tough to say if this was from wearing makeup all day long or if it was a result of my skin reacting to the ingredients in the wipe. The redness subsided in fewer than 10 minutes.

The final makeup removal product I tested were the Simple Kind to Skin Micellar Makeup Remover Wipes, but I had to use more wipes than I planned.

I really wanted to love these wipes. Sadly, the Simple Makeup Remover Wipes were not as soft and thick as the Aveeno and Neutrogena makeup removing towelettes. Although I was wearing the same amount of makeup as I did when I tested the previous two brands, I used twice as many Simple wipes to get all of the makeup off my face. I also had to scrub longer and with more pressure to remove each layer of makeup.

caption I had to scrub a bit with these. source Rachel Murphy

The upside to Simple’s Makeup Remover Wipes is that my skin didn’t become irritated – just a slight tingle. However, due to the fact that it took several wipes and attempts to get all of the makeup off of my face, I’m not sure I would try them again.

Aveeno’s Ultra-Calming Cleansing Makeup Removing Wipes are my winner.

It was the most expensive of the three brands at $5.99 a pack, but I love how soft my skin felt and that it wasn’t irritated. I’m not sure if I’d purchase them again, but they were pretty solid all around.

My quest for the perfect makeup remover wipes continues.