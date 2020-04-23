I tasted 3 different frozen breakfast sandwiches, and I think I’ll stick to my homemade meals

caption There are plenty of sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwiches for choose from in the freezer aisle. source Abigail Abesamis for Insider

I prepared and tasted frozen breakfast sandwiches from Special K, Evol, and Jimmy Dean to figure out which one is the best.

The Special K sandwich didn’t cook evenly, and the egg was bland in my opinion.

Evol’s variety was the blandest of the three, but the flatbread was much better than Special K’s.

Of the three, the Jimmy Dean sandwich was the winner because of the buttery biscuit and the nice blend of flavors.

For a quick breakfast, midday bite, or late-night snack, frozen breakfast sandwiches are an easy, affordable option. But which one is the best?

To find out, I tasted sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwiches from three different brands: Special K, Evol, and Jimmy Dean. To keep things consistent, I prepared each in the microwave, following the instructions found on the respective packages.

Read on to see how these frozen breakfast sandwiches stacked up.

The first one I tried was Special K’s flatbread breakfast sandwich.

caption Special K’s sausage, egg, and cheese frozen breakfast sandwich.

Special K is a Kellogg brand that’s known for its line of breakfast bars and cereals, but I decided to try its frozen breakfast sandwiches.

I found this four-pack of sausage, egg, and cheese flatbread sandwiches at my local Target.

After following the cooking instructions, the sandwich was hot to the touch but a little cold on the inside.

caption The sandwich didn’t cook evenly.

I removed the breakfast sandwich from the plastic wrap and placed it on top of a folded paper towel on a microwave-safe plate before heating it up for a minute and 20 seconds. I let it stand in the microwave for an additional minute.

It was only after I bit into the sandwich, which was hot to the touch, that I realized it could have used a few additional seconds in the microwave since the center was slightly cold.

The sausage was salty and slightly spicy, and the melted cheese helped bring the sandwich together, but the bland, spongy egg and dry flatbread brought the sandwich down.

The second breakfast sandwich I tried was from Evol.

caption Evol’s sausage, egg white, and cheddar frozen breakfast sandwich.

Evol’s breakfast sandwiches feature chicken apple sausages, cage-free egg whites, and cheddar cheese served on a multigrain flatbread.

The brand only offered single, individually-wrapped sandwiches at my local store.

Following the package instructions, I heated the sandwich directly in the plastic wrapper.

caption This sandwich tasted kind of bland.

I was instructed to open both ends of the wrapper before placing the sandwich in the microwave, but my initial tear caused the wrapper to rip across the front. Still, I heated the sandwich for the requested minute and 45 seconds and let it stand in the microwave for one minute.

Presentation-wise, this sandwich wasn’t as visually appealing as the Special K sandwich. The egg white, white-cheddar cheese, and apple sausage didn’t have a lot of color contrast.

Fortunately, the sandwich was very hot when I bit into it.

I found the flavor of this sandwich to be pretty one-dimensional as well – none of the ingredients stood out with a strong flavor and I could barely detect the cheese. I had my husband try it and, after taking one bite, he immediately reached for some hot sauce to give it some flavor.

On the plus side, the flatbread was moist and brought the ingredients together.

The last breakfast sandwich I tried was from Jimmy Dean.

caption Jimmy Dean’s sausage, egg, and cheese frozen breakfast sandwich.

As I shopped around my local grocery stores, I noticed that their breakfast sandwich selections were dominated by Jimmy Dean. The brand offers a wide array of frozen breakfast options, including burritos, bowls, and sandwiches.

The sandwiches come on English muffins, croissants, or even pancakes, but I decided to try the sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit option.

Jimmy Dean’s breakfast sandwich had the most complex heating instructions, but it was worth it.

caption The biscuit made a difference for this sandwich.

I decided to prepare this breakfast sandwich using the microwave as I’d done for the others, though the package said I could thaw it in the refrigerator before heating it up.

Following the directions, I removed the sandwich from the plastic, wrapped it in a paper towel, defrosted it in the microwave by heating the sandwich at 30% power for 90 seconds, and then microwaved it on high for 55 seconds.

When I removed the sandwich from the microwave, the cheese had melted into the paper towel and I had some trouble separating it from the sandwich.

Once I bit into the sandwich, however, the crumbly texture and buttery flavor of the biscuit immediately won me over. Like the other breakfast sandwiches, I found the egg to have a spongy texture, but overall, I thought this sandwich had a good blend of flavors and textures.

Overall, I wasn’t blown away by any of the breakfast sandwiches, but Jimmy Dean’s was the best of the three.

caption The Jimmy Dean sandwich had the best flavor.

I can definitely see the appeal of a frozen breakfast sandwich in terms of convenience, but if you’re craving the real thing you’re better off making your own, heading to your local breakfast spot … or even stopping by a fast-food chain.

If I had to pick a favorite, I’d choose the Jimmy Dean sandwich based on taste and appearance, but it’s not something I’d want to eat regularly for breakfast.

My current go-to, a soft scrambled egg and a piece of multigrain toast, is ready in just a few minutes and I think it is more satisfying than a microwave meal.

