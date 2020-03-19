I tasted 5 different frozen pizzas, and the best also cooked the fastest

caption A lot of brands sell frozen pizzas, but they aren’t created equally. source Abigail Abesamis for Insider

I cooked and tasted frozen cheese pizzas from DiGiorno, Amy’s, Newman’s Own, Red Baron, and Tombstone to see which is best.

The Tombstone pizza was just OK, and the Amy’s pizza crust wasn’t crispy enough, in my opinion.

Overall, the Newman’s Own pizza had the perfect balance of flavors, plus a really tasty crust.

The frozen-pizza aisle is packed with options, from generic store brands to household names. But which one is the best?

To find out, I tasted frozen pizzas from five different brands: DiGiorno, Amy’s, Newman’s Own, Red Baron, and Tombstone. And to keep things consistent, I prepared each in the oven, following the instructions found on the respective packages.

Read on to see how these frozen cheese pizzas stacked up.

The first one I tried was Tombstone’s five-cheese pie.

caption It didn’t come in a box. source Abigail Abesamis for Insider

Tombstone’s pizza is the only one that didn’t come in a box. Instead, it came wrapped in plastic with a circular base made out of cardboard.

Information like cooking directions, ingredients, and nutrition facts were printed on a sticker attached to the shrink-wrap, which I accidentally threw away in my haste (and later retrieved).

This pizza advertises five different kinds of cheese – mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan, Asiago, and Romano – and a buttery, crispy crust.

After 17 minutes of cooking, the crust was crispy and the cheese was nicely browned around the edges.

caption In my opinion, this pizza tasted just OK. source Abigail Abesamis for Insider

The cooking directions recommended baking this pizza for 17 to 19 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, but I didn’t end up needing the full cooking time.

This pizza was very middle-of-the-road for me, and the crust, level of crispiness, and overall flavors were just OK.

My husband, who also tasted these pizzas, said this Tombstone pie made him nostalgic since it was his family’s go-to brand when he was a kid. He also suggested that chopping up some extra toppings and baking them onto the pizza would vastly improve the overall taste of this pie.

The second pizza I tried was from DiGiorno, and it had a rising crust.

caption This pizza had a few types of cheese. source Abigail Abesamis for Insider

I couldn’t help but hear the brand’s tagline – “It’s not delivery, it’s DiGiorno!” – in my head as I picked up this frozen pizza.

In the store, DiGiorno had a few different types of crusts available, but I went with the rising crust because it seemed the most standard.

This pizza box advertises a four-cheese blend of mozzarella, parmesan, Asiago, and Romano; the same cheeses on Tombstone’s frozen pizza, minus cheddar.

Although the other pizzas I tried were shrink-wrapped, DiGiorno’s came in a “freshness wrap” that was easier to remove from the packaging.

I was able to cut around the seal and simply lift the pizza out of the plastic rather than making strategic cuts across shrink-wrap to remove the frozen pie without disturbing the cheese topping and getting it all over my kitchen.

The pizza filled my kitchen with a pleasant, fresh-baked aroma, and it finished cooking in 22 minutes.

caption The pizza was golden by the time I took it out of the oven. source Abigail Abesamis for Insider

The directions on the box called for cooking the pizza in the oven for 19 to 22 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. I took the pizza out after 21 minutes because it looked perfect.

But everything wasn’t perfect while this pie was in the oven. While the pizza was cooking, the side of it began sliding between the oven grates.

I chose to open the oven and intervene, but judging by the look of the final crust (which was rather puffy) the issue likely would have corrected itself during the rising phase.

Overall, I enjoyed the thick crust of DiGiorno cheese pizza, which had a yeasty flavor and managed to be fluffy and crisp at the same time. The cheese tended to slide off the pizza a bit as I took bites, but it had a lot of cheese and a thick sauce, which made up for it.

Next, I tried Red Baron’s four-cheese pizza.

caption This pizza has four kinds of cheese. source Abigail Abesamis for Insider

Red Baron’s classic-crust, four-cheese pizza is topped with mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, and parmesan.

When cooked, this wasn’t the best-looking pizza, but it had a solid taste.

caption The pizza was done in 18 minutes. source Abigail Abesamis for Insider

Following the package’s directions, I baked this pizza in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 18 minutes of the recommended 21, since I saw the crust and cheese had already browned to my liking.

In terms of flavor, the more orange-hued pieces of cheese provided a stark, flavorful contrast to the rest of the blend. Like the previous two pies, there wasn’t a distinguishable crust as the cheese and sauce extended to the edges of the pizza.

Even so, I enjoyed the thin, crispy crust and salty cheese (of which there was a great amount).

My husband said that, in terms of overall flavor, this pizza lacked the distinct “frozen-pizza taste” that the others had, and that made this his favorite of the bunch so far.

The penultimate pie was from Amy’s.

caption Amy’s pizza is made with some organic ingredients. source Abigail Abesamis for Insider

Made with organic flour and tomatoes, Amy’s frozen pizza also boasts a hand-stretched wheat crust. It’s simply topped with mozzarella cheese.

The pizza’s quick bake time and tangy tomato sauce were great, but the texture was disappointing.

caption The pizza cooked in under 15 minutes. source Abigail Abesamis for Insider

I cooked Amy’s pizza in the oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for just over 12 minutes of the recommended 14.

The first thing I noticed when eating a slice was that the tomato sauce, which had an acidic flavor, dominated the overall taste. I liked the sauce but was let down by the lack of cheesy flavor and spongy texture of the crust.

Although the other pizza slices held firm with their crispy crusts, this pizza sort of flopped over in my hand.

The last pie I tried was the four-cheese pizza from Newman’s Own.

caption This pizza boasts having no preservatives. source Abigail Abesamis for Insider

Boasting no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, the Newman’s Own pizza is made with a multigrain crust and topped with a four-cheese blend of mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan, and Asiago.

I noticed these were the same cheeses used on several of the other pizzas, such as Tombstone (which also had Romano cheese) and DiGiorno.

After just under 12 minutes, the cheese was hot and bubbly and the pizza was ready to be taken out of the oven.

caption It looked perfect. source Abigail Abesamis for Insider

When I peeked into the oven toward the end of the recommended cook time, which was 10 to 12 minutes in the oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit, the cheese was hot and super bubbly and I was excited to dig in.

This pizza checked off all the boxes: a crunchy crust; stringy, perfectly salty cheese that didn’t slide off when I bit into my slice; and a flavorful sauce that was dotted with herbs.

All of these pizzas had some strengths, though I think some of them also had slight issues.

caption Ultimately, any of these are a great option. source Abigail Abesamis for Insider

Albeit a touch bland, the Tombstone pizza offers eaters an opportunity to get creative with toppings and make it their own.

The DiGiorno pizza had a fluffy, yeasty crust that I enjoyed even though I had issues with the cheese sliding off the slice as I bit into it.

Red Baron’s pizza had a solid taste but was lacking in terms of appearance and I didn’t like that it didn’t have a distinct crust.

Amy’s pie had a tart sauce that I enjoyed but the other elements of the pizza were bland by contrast and the texture was too spongy.

But as for the Newman’s Own pizza? There were no faults to find with this perfect pie.

For me, the big winner was the pizza from Newman’s Own.

caption I would eat any of these pizzas again, but the pie from Newman’s Own was my favorite. source Abigail Abesamis for Insider

In addition to having the shortest cook time (just under 12 minutes), this pizza also had a great flavor and texture.

It also had a distinct crust – something that several of the other frozen pizzas lacked – and stringy, salty cheese that didn’t slide off the pizza when you bit into it.

But at the end of the day, you really can’t go wrong with any of these frozen pizzas since each of them produced a low-cost, cheesy meal that was ready in a short period of time.

