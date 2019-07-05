34 of the best ‘Glee’ performances of all time

caption There have been some amazing moments on “Glee.” source Fox

“Glee” has had dozens of impressive musical performances over the years.

Some of the most memorable and iconic performances include covers of slow, sweet ballads and upbeat pop anthems.

Kurt (Chris Colfer) and Rachel’s (Lea Michele’s) “Defying Gravity” vocal duel is incredibly memorable and so is Blaine’s (Darren Criss’) cover of Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream.”

The musical comedy-drama “Glee” first aired over 10 years ago and during the six seasons it ran for, the show’s characters performed over 700 songs.

Most of them were covers but some of them were original songs and quite a few of them were mashups of two popular tracks. Most of these songs were later compiled onto soundtrack albums, many of which quickly rose on the music charts.

Here are some of the best “Glee” performances of all time.

“Glee” sang “Don’t Stop Believin'” multiple times, but nothing can beat the season-one pilot performance.

The song is forever tied to "Glee."

Clad in jeans and red T-shirts, they were a scrappy group of singers on a brand-new TV show. This song helped set the tone for what the show would be and it helped introduce Journey to a whole new generation.

According to Billboard, this is the most-downloaded cover song in the show’s history with over a million downloads.

Kurt and Rachel’s “Defying Gravity” vocal duel on season one was nearly perfect.

The duel was something else.

Kurt (Chris Colfer) purposefully wasn’t quite able to nail that final high note as part of a plot point so that Will Schuester (Matthew Morrison) could give the solo to Rachel (Lea Michele) – but the duo still put on stellar competing performances. Per Billboard, the song has since been downloaded over 500,000 times.

“Glee” covered many Lady-Gaga songs, but “Bad Romance” was one of the best tracks.

The outfits are iconic.

The characters performed this season-one song in various infamous Lady-Gaga-inspired costumes, which made this performance all the more memorable – especially since Lady Gaga’s own tailor helped with the outfits, per The Daily Beast.

Mercedes’ “Dreamgirls” cover was heart-wrenchingly beautiful.

Her vocals are out of this world.

Actor Amber Riley is a powerhouse singer and the treatment she gave “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” as Mercedes on season one was truly stunning.

The notes she hit had critics everywhere praising her talents. In a 2009 recap, Aly Semigran wrote for MTV that Riley gave Jennifer Hudson herself a run for her money.

When Kristin Chenoweth guest-starred on season one, she covered “Maybe This Time.”

Kristin Chenoweth was a guest on the show.

Michele sang a portion of the song along with Kristin Chenoweth and it was truly a coming together of two great talents. As Mike Hale wrote for The New York Times back in 2009, her guest performance was part of the episode with the best music since the pilot.

Sue Sylvester’s near-perfect recreation of Madonna’s “Vogue” video stands the test of time.

Sue Sylvester was played by Jane Lynch.

This season-one musical performance was actress Jane Lynch’s first one on the series … and what a way to begin. The companion soundtrack to this Madonna-themed episode hit number one on the Billboard charts back in 2010.

The “Glee” rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” was unlike anything fans had heard before.

Idina Menzel's vocals were impressive.

Rachel sang this as a duet with her mother (played by Idina Menzel) on season one. The lyrics are a little strange for a mother-daughter song, but “Glee” slowed the melody way down which made the performance totally unique.

Per Billboard, this cover is the 10th most-downloaded “Glee” song of all time.

Neil Patrick Harris guest-starred for a powerful performance of “Dream On.”

It was a duet to remember.

On the first season, the Tony-award-winning star Neil Patrick Harris joined Matthew Morrison’s Will Schuester for a dramatic rendition of the Aerosmith song. The notes the pair hit at the end solidify this number’s place in the “Glee” performance hall of fame.

Rachel ensured that no one would rain on her talent parade with her season-one sectionals solo.

Her vocals are amazing.

Rachel got a standing ovation on the show after performing “Don’t Rain on My Parade” and Michele received similar high praise from critics in real-life. In 2009, Olivia Smith at the New York Daily News wrote that Michele knocked the “Streisand number out of the park.”

“Glee” used a “Landslide” performance to highlight an emotional plot point.

It was romantic and sweet.

Santana (Naya Rivera) sang this to Brittany (Heather Morris) during season two to express her true feelings of love for the first time. Gwyneth Paltrow assisted on vocals for a goosebump-inducing performance.

Paltrow also participated in a mashup of “Singing in the Rain” and “Umbrella.”

It's a true mash-up.

Mixing the old with the new was a “Glee” specialty … as was over-the-top performance ideas. For this number Paltrow, Morrison, and the rest of the cast danced around in water with umbrellas.

The song is the sixth-most-downloaded “Glee” performance, according to Billboard.

The Rachel and Quinn duet of the mashup “I Feel Pretty/Unpretty” was picked as a fan-favorite song in 2011.

It's beautiful.

This track sung by Michele and Dianna Agron is slow and special. Plus, fans love it. Back in 2011, TV Line did a “Glee” song bracket where this season-two mashup made it into the finals with 67% of the fans’ votes.

Santana’s original song for Sam (Chord Overstreet), “Trouty Mouth,” delivered in performance, if not lyrics.

It's a song about lips.

“Trouty Mouth” is not lyrically beautiful and it was not supposed to be. It’s jazzy and funny … but as Santana, Rivera put so much soul into the performance that it’s still memorable today.

Morris shone as Britney Spears in both sound and moves.

Truly iconic.

Morris was once a backup dancer for Beyoncé and that talent translated perfectly to the “Slave 4 U” performance on season two. Morris danced with a live snake just like Britney Spears and everything.

Darren Criss’ introduction to the show came with a chart-topping hit.

The cover is piano-focused.

On season two, Darren Criss’ character Blaine sung a beautiful piano-focused rendition of Katy Perry’s hit “Teenage Dream.” The soft cover went on to hit number one on the Billboard charts in 2010.

Season two is when Naya Rivera’s vocal skills really started to show, especially in “Valerie.”

Rivera killed it.

Rivera’s rendition of this classic on season two was praised by many.

“Glee” tackled the cult favorite “Time Warp” with extra pizazz.

The outfits were cool.

The whole cast got involved in this costumed number from season two, which was given an A+ by Entertainment Weekly.

“Born This Way” helped “Glee” celebrate its characters’ individuality.

The shirts are iconic.

This Lady-Gaga cover came during a poignant season-two episode in which Santana struggled with her sexuality. The powerful lyrics of the song inspired a performance in which the characters embraced their unique selves.

It was an all-around uplifting performance. Even Lady Gaga tweeted her approval of the episode, writing, “I really loved Glee’s Born This Way episode. I admire the show for being brave+fighting for such modern social messaging. Never back down.”

The characters performed an original song for one of the season-two competitions.

The song is something else.

“Loser Like Me” is still an anthem for anyone who’s ever decided to shake off the haters and just be themselves. Soon after its release, it climbed to number six on the charts and it is one of the most-downloaded “Glee” songs to date.

Morris showed off her dancing skills with her performance of “Run The World (Girls).”

The dancing is absolutely incredible.

The “Glee” rendition of the Beyoncé hit on season three was praised by Kevin Fallon of The Atlantic, who wrote, “it was the most adrenaline-pumping musical number the series has produced.”

The review further noted that it was “intricately choreographed, expertly shot and edited, perfectly woven into the story, and performed exquisitely by Heather Morris.”

The 300th musical performance on “Glee” was a mashup of “Rumor Has It” and “Someone Like You.”

We love an Adele mash-up.

Performed by Santana and Mercedes on season three, this 300th song on the show was an instant hit, coming in at number 11 on the Billboard charts back in 2011.

The “Glee” cover of “Smooth Criminal” introduced fans to 2Cellos on season three.

The cello is wild.

This Michael-Jackson duet by Santana and Sebastian (Grant Gustin) has impressive vocals, but it was the guest appearance of viral sensations 2Cellos (a real-life Croatian group) that really stood out – or “stole the scene” as Entertainment Weekly’s Joseph Brannigan Lynch put it.

“Let It Snow” was one of the best performances on a “Glee” Christmas special.

It was a jazzy cover.

Blaine and Kurt dueted on the Christmas classic for the season-three holiday special, which was filmed in black and white to mimic old-school TV specials.

TV Line gave the cover an A grade, calling it “a jazzy, uptempo take on the seasonal classic with gorgeous harmonies and retro dancing.”

Matt Bomer joined Darren Criss to sing a viral hit.

The performance was filled with emotion.

“Somebody That I Used to Know” was so popular in 2011 that of course “Glee” had to cover it. Guest-star Matt Bomer dueted with Criss for this season-three number.

Riley covered a Whitney-Houston song days after the legendary singer died.

The tribute was unintentional but stunning.

Houston had died just a few days before the “Glee” episode aired, which turned Riley’s “I Will Always Love You” cover into an unintentional tribute number. Crystal Bell for HuffPost even called Riley’s rendition “haunting.”

The “Let’s Have A Kiki/Turkey Lurkey Time” is such a strange mashup that it works.

The performance was certainly special.

This season-four Thanksgiving song was performed by Colfer, Michele, and guest stars Shangela and Sarah Jessica Parker. This mashup shouldn’t have worked and yet it really did. TV Line gave it a well-deserved A- grade.

Another memorable season-four mashup was “Bye Bye Bye/I Want It That Way.”

It was a lot.

Mr. Schue led the vocals on this boy-band mashup, which included a performance on puppet strings like in the original “Bye Bye Bye” video.

“This number was 100% ridiculous but also honestly had 100% of the things I wanted to see,” Erin Strecker wrote for Entertainment Weekly.

Demi Lovato played guitar and sang a Beatles classic on season five.

The cover was soft and sweet.

Demi Lovato’s tender cover with Rivera of “Here Comes the Sun” was a highlight from the Beatles-themed episode. MTV writer Jocelyn Vena praised the women for “singing in perfect harmony.”

Unique’s rendition of Beyoncé’s “If I Were A Boy” was emotional.

The performance was powerful.

On season five, “Glee” explored Unique’s gender identity and the character did a cover of Beyonce’s “If I Were A Boy.” Alex Newell, who played Unique, delivered some impressive vocals.

As Derek Chavis at The Baltimore Sun wrote, this was truly “one of the single best ‘Glee’ performances ever.”

The “Glee” cast paid tribute to Cory Monteith With “Seasons of Love.”

It was an emotional performance.

After actor Cory Monteith’s tragic death, the show paid tribute to his character on a season-five episode. The whole cast gave an emotional rendition of “Seasons of Love” that was widely praised.

Vulture said it was “the perfect choice” to begin the tribute episode and that it was “the most lovingly mixed track [“Glee” has] produced in quite some time

Michele, who was Monteith’s real-life partner at the time of his death, sang a tribute song for him, too.

This performance is one fans won't ever forget.

As Rachel, Michele sang “Make You Feel My Love” for Monteith’s character Finn. The performance was filled with emotion.

Bustle’s Kate Ward praised Michele’s “impeccable” vocals while noting that the song was understandably “drenched in an undeniable sadness.”

“Glee” tackled “Let It Go” from “Frozen” with Michele on vocals.

The set was icy.

Considering that Menzel (the voice of Elsa in “Frozen”) played Rachel’s mom on the series, it was pretty much a given that Rachel would perform this hit.

The show recreated the cartoon music video for ’80s hit “Take on Me.”

Fans enjoyed the upbeat tune.

Most of the original cast reunited during season six to sing the bubbly tune, hopping in and out of hand-drawn scenes. It made for a charming number that was a nod to the early days of “Glee.”

The final season celebrated two marriages with the wedding hit “At Last.”

The whole episode was special.

Mercedes crooned the number during Blaine’s season-six wedding to Kurt which was also a double wedding with Santana and Brittany. It’s not the show’s final song but it’s a worthy place to end this list. At last, the ‘ships got married and Mercedes’ sweet vocals cheered them on.