Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Amazon/Business Insider

Indoor herb gardens make for delicious meals year-round.

There are many options, but the best ones are easy to set up and have successful seed growth, even if you don’t have gardening experience.

Our top pick, the AeroGarden Classic 6 with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit, includes six gourmet herb seed pots and allows for year-round garden growth.

Herbs enhance the flavor of any meal, but it’s too easy to run out of a particular herb once you’ve already started preparing dinner. Buying an entire bundle of parsley at the store doesn’t make much sense if you only need a bit of it for a recipe. Growing an own indoor herb garden solves these problems, and ensures that you’ll have herbs on hand, year-round.

When it comes to indoor herb garden kits, though, you’re sure to run into variations in quality. Some kits have poor seed growth success rates, while others are made with flimsy materials that you’ll soon need to replace. Don’t waste your time with trial-and-error in an attempt to find an herb garden that works for you. We’ve already done the work and have found the best indoor herb gardens you can buy.

The herb gardens in this list are ideal for indoor use, although some of them can be transferred outside. The kits are beginner friendly, so if you don’t have a green thumb, don’t worry. These herb gardens have been chosen for their quality, practicality, and design. Some of the planters use innovative ways to grow a garden within your home, and the kits offer just about everything you’ll need to get started, making gardening a hassle-free experience.

If you want to add a bit of freshness and flavor enhancement to your cooking and love the idea of always being able to harvest just the right amount of fresh herbs, then these indoor herb gardens are right for you.

Here are the best indoor herb gardens you can buy:

Read on in the slides below to check out our top picks.

The best indoor herb garden overall

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: The AeroGarden Classic with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit is a high-performance hydroponic system that allows your indoor herb garden to grow year-round.

The AeroGarden Classic 6 with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit is easy to use and lets you grow herbs even if you have limited window space or sunlight in your home. The 20-watt LED lighting system helps to maximize photosynthesis, giving plants the light they need to grow naturally and quickly. The control panel is simple to understand and will automatically turn the lights on and off for you, making maintaining your garden nearly hands-free. The system even reminds you when to add the nutrients (included with this kit) and when it’s time to add more water.

Because plants grow in water with this hydroponic system, this is a low-mess option that doesn’t require potting soil. There’s also no transplanting or potting to worry about. If you’ve ever had an indoor garden drain onto your windowsill or know the frustration of losing plants because of oversaturation, the hydroponic system may be the perfect solution.

The kit includes six gourmet herbs in soil-free pods. Start a garden of Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme, and Thai basil. This assortment of herbs will add plenty of flavor to your meals, and the rapid growth will help to keep your herbs in supply throughout the year.

The AeroGarden Classic 6 with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit has a 4.0 out of 5-star Amazon rating based on 368 reviews. Beth was delighted that she didn’t kill her herbs: “I have managed to kill all manner of houseplants, so I didn’t have high hopes for this. Against all odds, the plants in my AeroGarden are thriving! I’m producing enough basil to make pesto on a regular basis, and the mint keeps me in mojitos.”

R. Neese also praised the low-maintenance design of this garden: “I’m into day 23 now and things are looking very lush and growing like crazy. It is well built and looks like it will last a long time. The built-in computer tells me when to feed and water and that’s good for a lazy dolt like me.”

Note: Although AeroGarden no longer makes this particular unit, it’s still for sale on Amazon. The herb pots are still in production.

Pros: Kit includes six different herbs, low-maintenance system reminds you when care is needed

Cons: LED lights are bright so don’t locate the kit in a bedroom

The best indoor herb garden for low-maintenance growth

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: The Click and Grow Smart Garden Indoor Gardening Kit simplifies gardening so you can grow herbs year-round.

Growing herbs indoors couldn’t get any easier than with the Click and Grow Smart Garden Indoor Gardening Kit. You can set this kit up in just seconds – drop the plant cartridges into the container, fill the water reservoir, plug the unit in, and you’re done.

Using Click and Grow’s Smart system, the special plant pods gradually release nutrients to your plants, so there’s no worry about forgetting to add a nutrient solution into the soil. The watering system works through capillary action, so it’s completely silent and keeps the soil appropriately moistened. Energy efficient LED lighting means you don’t have to rely on window light to grow your plants.

This kit includes pre-seeded basil capsules, but you can grow countless herbs with Click and Grow’s variety of plant pods. Choose from parsley, rosemary, thyme, oregano, sage, and cilantro. Salad greens and fruiting plants are also available. None of the Click and Grow plant pods use any GMO seeds or herbicides, pesticides, or fungicides.

The Click and Grow Smart Garden Indoor Gardening Kit has a 4.1 out of 5-star review on Amazon, based on 106 reviews. Denise doesn’t have great luck with traditional gardening, but had success with this kit: “I’m a horrible person for keeping plants alive. I killed couple of ferns and even cactus that don’t that [need] much work. So when I saw these on sale I had to try. I never bought before because of the price and some friends have it and love it. I’m very happy with the buy! So far my plants are growing happily let’s see when does it lasts!”

One Amazon customer had a great experience with this kit: “Taking up counter space comparable to a loaf of bread, this is a cool, zero-hassle product that quickly grows three small, healthy organic plants at a time. My basil seeds (that came with the smart garden) started sprouting in less than three days.”

This particular kit is the smaller version, which has room for growing only three plants at a time. A larger option, with space for nine plants, is available on Amazon for $199.95.

Pros: Automatic watering and lighting makes for hassle-free gardening, year-round indoor plant growth, easy to set up and maintain

Cons: Smallest version has space to grow only three plants at a time, pricey

The best indoor herb garden design

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: The Cedar Wood Planter Box Complete Mini Herb Garden Kit comes with everything you need to start a six-herb garden inside your home.

Attractive, compact, and bundled with six different herb varieties, the Cedar Wood Planter Box Complete Mini Herb Garden Kit from Planter Pro’s comes with everything you need to start your first herb garden. The kit comes with basil, cilantro, thyme, oregano, chives, and parsley seeds – all certified, non-GMO, and germination tested. This kit also includes three of company’s nutrient-rich Wondersoil packets to start your seeds growing correctly, as well as a moisture meter and instructions.

One of the benefits of this kit its attractive design. Placed in the window of a kitchen or dining room, it will make a stylish addition to your decor. The American cedar wood planter includes a concealed cedar wood drip tray so you don’t have to worry about water leaking out of the planter. The planter is sturdy and made of three-quarter-inch thick wood for durability. Its coastal turquoise paint offers a bit of a rustic look that fits nearly any style of abode.

Although you get six types of plants, the planter box can accommodate only three at a time. It’s a bummer if you’re looking for variety.

The Cedar Wood Planter Box Complete Mini Herb Garden Kit has a 3.9 out of 5-star Amazon rating based on 39 reviews. Scott W. was impressed by the high quality of the cedar planter: “Real cedar wood, half-inch thick, solid wood, made very well, arrived in two days, exceeded my expectations!”

Wolfmom found the kit to be the perfect size for gift giving: “I ordered this as a gift for a friend. I saved the seeds that came with it and will plant soon for myself; I planted three small herb plants which fit perfectly. I also glued lettering on the front to personalize it for my friend. She was totally excited.”

Pros: Comprehensive kit includes everything needed to get started, cedar planter makes an attractive addition to a kitchen

Cons: While six different seed types are included, there’s only room to plant three at a time

The best herb garden for indoor decor

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: Sleek, charming, and conveniently sized, the Mkono Ceramic Hanging Planter adds style to an indoor herb garden.

With the Mkono Ceramic Hanging Planter, your herb garden won’t just be functional, but it also makes an attractive statement in your home. This sleek and chic planter is crafted from quality white ceramic and cotton rope. It fits right in with modern aesthetics but is also a wonderful way to add stylish contrast to a country design. Hang it in a sunny spot in your kitchen, dining room, or sunroom for a living art piece.

This planter is ideal for an herb garden, though you can also use it for succulents, ferns, and other small plants. Each ceramic pot includes a small drainage hole and plug, so you can open up the hole only when it’s needed. The pots measure 6.5 inches long by 3.75 inches wide and 2.5 inches high, making them large enough to accommodate your herb garden without overwhelming a room. If you don’t have a windowsill or countertop space to spare, this planter is a convenient alternative since it’s hung from above.

The Mkono Ceramic Hanging Planter has a 4.3 out of 5-star Amazon rating based on 75 reviews. Sea Monkey stated the planter is both beautiful and functional: “Exactly as pictured, adjustable strings, well-made, very attractive. Design allows containers to drain or not, depending on my plant needs and my choice when to drain excess water (I like to let the water saturate the potting mix for a few minutes before draining the container).”

Le Petite Framboise also liked the planter: “Love the quality, aesthetics, sized perfectly for small succulents, the option to use with the little plugs that allow for drainage or not. These are on the heavy side even when empty, so definitely would make sure whatever you hang it on is very sturdy & well anchored. Was so pleased, I ordered a second one.”

Pros: Cords allow you to adjust the distance between the pots, aesthetically appealing design, pluggable drain holes

Cons: Ceramic pots are heavy, careful mounting is required

The best space-saving indoor herb garden

source Amazon

Why you’ll love it: The Amazing Creation Stackable Planter lets you create a comprehensive herb garden even if you’re short on space.

Want to grow an assortment of herbs in your home, but don’t have the window or counter space for a large garden? The Amazing Creation Stackable Planter lets you utilize vertical space, so you can plant an herb garden without restriction. This five-tier planter consists of five different stackable pots that can accommodate up to 15 different plants. Each pot has 5 inches of space, so your creativity is the only limit to your herb garden.

This stackable planter includes built-in drainage grids, so water will drain down through the whole planter – all the way to the bottom tier. The planter is easy to set up and maintain, which is great for beginners. If you choose, you can take the planter outdoors during the summer and bring it indoors during the winter. The high-quality polypropylene is resistant to harsh weather.

The Amazing Creation Stackable Planter has a 4.4 out of 5-star Amazon rating, based on 50 reviews. Verre discovered just how well this planter works as an herb garden: “I can never resist trying to grow all the herbs I’m tempted to cook with, but that usually leads to a haphazard mess of little pots everywhere. I like this setup because it is perfect for growing small quantities of many different kinds of plants in a compact space, which is ideal for a kitchen herb garden. I’ve already filled the first planter and I’m tempted to buy another so that I can continue to expand the range of culinary herbs ready to hand!”

And MSG appreciated how easy it was to set up the planter: “Love this! The planter went together easily, was easy to plant & stack the tiers, is stable, and will look great once the plants take off. The rootstock is just getting started.”

Pros: Accommodates up to 15 different plants, easy to assemble, sturdy construction

Cons: Limited colors