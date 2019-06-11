12 of Justin Bieber’s best songs of all time

caption Justin Bieber has been making music for years. source Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty

Justin Bieber has been in the industry for more than a decade, releasing his debut EP “My World” in 2009.

The singer released his debut album the following year and since then has released multiple studio albums with the latest being 2015’s “Purpose.”

Following the release of the singer’s latest single with Ed Sheeran, INSIDER compiled a list of some of Justin Bieber’s best and most iconic songs.

It’s almost been a full decade since the world was widely introduced to Justin Bieber by way of his 2009 debut EP “My World” and it’s definitely safe to say he’s released many memorable tracks since.

From upbeat pop anthems to soft romantic ballads, Bieber’s discography features quite a range of sounds. Most recently, he released the single “I Don’t Care,” a collaboration with Ed Sheeran that debuted at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Here are some of Bieber’s most iconic songs.

“Baby” featuring Ludacris is a classic.

caption A scene from the “Baby” music video. source Justin Bieber/YouTube

Perhaps known as his breakthrough hit, 2010’s Ludacris-featured track “Baby” quickly became a commercial success for the then-teenage vocalist.

Co-written by heavy hitters Terius “The-Dream” Nash and Christopher “Tricky” Stewart and R&B singer Christina Milian, the song peaked at number three on the Canadian Billboard Hot 100 charts.

As of December 2018, the “Baby” music video was the 31st most-viewed video on YouTube as well as the second most disliked on the platform.

“That Should Be Me” featuring Rascal Flatts was a memorable collaboration.

caption A scene from the video for “That Should Be Me” featuring Rascal Flatts. source YouTube/Justin Bieber

Originally released on Bieber’s “My World 2.0” sans the Rascal Flatts, “That Should Be Me” debuted at number 92 and stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for one week.

The soft track is still one of Bieber’s most memorable songs because of the unexpected collaboration it was at the heart of. In the song’s official video, country group Rascal Flatts added their vocals to the track.

“Boyfriend” was a 2012 success.

caption A scene from the “Boyfriend” music video. source Justin Bieber/YouTube

A commercial success, “Boyfriend” debuted at the number-two spot on the Billboard Hot 100 the week of its release.

Found on his 2012 album “Believe,” the song also had a music video that, at the time of its debut, broke Vevo’s record for the most-viewed song within a 24-hour period.

In 2012, “Beauty and a Beat” featuring Nicki Minaj was a party anthem.

caption Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber in the music video for “Beauty and a Beat.” source Justin Bieber/YouTube

Part of the “Believe” album, “Beauty and a Beat” saw Bieber take a different route with his sound. Featuring rapper Nicki Minaj, the upbeat track included beat drops and catchy riffs that helped the song peak at number nine on the Billboard top streaming songs chart in 2013.

“Confident” featuring Chance the Rapper showcased Bieber’s new R&B-infused sound.

caption A scene from the “Confident” music video. source YouTube/Justin Bieber

Although more known for creating pop-based tracks, Bieber took a chance with his R&B-fused 2013 album “Journals.” As part of that album, he created the track “Confident.”

Featuring Chance the Rapper, the song features strong and catchy drum beats. Shortly after its release, the track peaked at number two on the Billboard R&B/hip-hop digital song sales chart.

2013’s “Heartbreaker” is considered to be one of Bieber’s most honest tracks.

caption The cover art for “Heartbreaker.” source Island Records

Also released on his album “Journals,” “Heartbreaker” showed a softer side of Bieber.

Dubbed one of his “most honest” tracks by some, “Heartbreaker” is a slow-rolling ballad. Shortly after its release, the track peaked at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“All That Matters” is a sweet song about love.

caption A scene from “All That Matters.” source YouTube/Justin Bieber

Leading up to the unveiling of his “Journals” album, the singer dropped this track back in 2013.

During a 2013 interview with Power 106 Los Angeles, he said the song was about being in a good place in a relationship. “I wrote the best music once my heart was broken,” he told the interviewer, seeming to confirm the track was about his then-recent-ex Selena Gomez.

The track peaked at number 17 on Billboard’s top streaming songs chart.

“Company” is an R&B-inspired track from his “Purpose” album.

caption A scene from the “Company” music video. source YouTube/Justin Bieber

Found on Bieber’s 2015 album “Purpose,” the song “Company” peaked at number 53 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Co-written by Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, James Abrahart, and more, the single was one of many of the singer’s iconic R&B-influenced tracks.

“Sorry” was a commercial success.

caption A scene from the “Sorry” music video. source YouTube

Featuring a dancehall-pop instrumentation, “Sorry” is a single from Justin Bieber’s 2015 studio album “Purpose.”

A commercial success, the track topped the charts of 13 countries and spent three weeks at the top spot of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Sorry” was only knocked out of the top chart spot by Bieber’s third single, “Love Yourself,” which made him only the twelfth person in Billboard’s Hot 100 history to knock himself out of the top spot on the chart.

Released in 2015, “What Do You Mean?” helped Bieber break a record.

caption A scene from the “What Do You Mean?” music video. source YouTube/Justin Bieber

Also found on the “Purpose” album and co-written by Poo Bear and Mason Levy, “What Do You Mean?” showcases catchy riffs and clock-inspired tick-tock sounds.

Debuting at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, the song became Bieber’s first number one single in the US.

“I’ll Show You” had some famous producers and is hard to forget.

caption A scene from the “I’ll Show You” music video source YouTube/Justin Bieber

Initially released as a promotional track for his 2015 album “Purpose,” “I’ll Show You” was credited with helping Bieber set a mature new standard for his sound.

Produced by Skrillex and Blood, the mid-tempo, electro-pop ballad saw Bieber display more of his emotional and softer side with his vocals.

But most memorable of all is perhaps the music video for the track, which was shot in an Icelandic canyon. Shortly after the video was released, the canyon in it had to temporarily be shut down due to an increased flow of tourists. Many suspected this was a result of Bieber’s featuring it in his “I’ll Show You” music video.

“Love Yourself” was a hit song that a fellow musician helped him create.

caption A scene from the music video for “Love Yourself.” source Justin Bieber/YouTube

“Love Yourself” debuted in 2015 and peaked at number one on the Hot 100 Billboard chart. A year later, it was even nominated for a Grammy award for song of the year.

Bieber co-wrote the track with fellow musician Ed Sheeran and producer Benny Blanco.