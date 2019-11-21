caption U.S. President Donald Trump holds what appears to be a prepared statement and handwritten notes after watching testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland as he speaks to reporters prior to departing for travel to Austin, Texas from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2019. source Erin Scott/Reuters

The internet has had plenty to say about the developments of the impeachment probe, from the moment that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the inquiry at the end of September to the public hearings.

Here are some of the best memes from the impeachment inquiry so far.

The impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump has the whole world watching. It doubles as a political showdown that will surely go down in the history books, memorialized not only by the transcripts and televised public hearings, but also the memes.

A number of witnesses have now testified publicly before Congress about allegations that Trump used $400 million in military aid to Ukraine as leverage for his own political and personal gain.

Though some have dismissed the hearings as boring, the internet has had plenty to say about the developments of the impeachment probe – from the moment that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the inquiry at the end of September, to this week’s bombshell hearings.

The simple word of “impeachment” made its way into funny puns, including one by singer Lizzo.

IM????MENT — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) September 24, 2019

People made Pelosi into a meme when she first announced the impeachment inquiry.

Nancy Pelosi walking in to announce impeachment proceedings #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/R1YV6TQ4xK — The Sixth Spence (@Todd_Spence) September 24, 2019

Some memes showed how people planned on keeping up with the inquiry.

We are dressed and ready for the #ImpeachmentParty. What are you wearing? pic.twitter.com/Svwqw3RWAh — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 24, 2019

Amid the stunt of Republicans storming the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) while House Democrats conducted closed-door hearings in relation to the impeachment inquiry, one woman in blue stood out from the crowd.

tag yourself i'm the woman in the blue dress waiting for the light to take me pic.twitter.com/JDVXNdgyI8 — Allie Peck (@apeck422) October 23, 2019

Meanwhile that woman in blue is about to get swept up in the Rapture and no one even notices https://t.co/XSZr57o5nL — Daniel José Older (@djolder) October 23, 2019

Kudos to the woman in blue finding that Instaworthy lighting. https://t.co/D1UsjtNRAW — Maggie Seymour (@maggie_mae_mour) October 23, 2019

George Kent, a senior State Department official, and Bill Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, testified on the first day of public impeachment hearings, and people were shocked with what they had to say.

All I can say is that testimony so far, less than 2 hours in, is pic.twitter.com/SYXXfpNdTL — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 13, 2019

Ambassador Taylor and George Kent coming today with all the receipts of what happened like #ImpeachmentDay #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/M95FRp9u2z — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) November 13, 2019

Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman testified in the second public hearing, but people noticed a reporter chugging her coffee as Vindman delivered his testimony.

“Coffee.” It’s probably whiskey. — Dr. Sarah Hanisko (@anothermommess) November 19, 2019

Alexa, could you please find me the best tasting coffee known to humankind?#impeachment#VindmanTestimonypic.twitter.com/ILmzmRPw0f — Michael Gravesande (@OldBlackHack) November 19, 2019

Watching this mysterious woman chug her coffee, notice she’s on camera, and then finish chugging it is a lot more interesting than the actual testimony. #ImpeachmentHearing #impeachment #CNN pic.twitter.com/FmdB61vzfH — Patrick Ward (@Spaz696969) November 19, 2019

Gordon Sondland, US Ambassador to the European Union, testified on Nov. 20 in the third day of public hearings, delivering one of the most damning testimonies of the impeachment probe – all with a smile on his face.

I don’t always throw the Trump Administration under the bus… but when I do, I do it under oath. Stay thirsty my friends.#SondlandSings pic.twitter.com/QFn4u8IitU — Kelly A. Beal (@bealdesigns) November 20, 2019

Has anyone done this yet pic.twitter.com/UGk1liQdY3 — Adam Serwer???? (@AdamSerwer) November 20, 2019

Gordon Sondland right now pic.twitter.com/Ccoa3y5TFN — Ashley Alese Edwards (@AshleyAlese) November 20, 2019

After Sondland’s testimony, Trump spoke to reporters with speaking notes in hand. The memo, written in Sharpie, prompted the internet to meme-ify it.

every guy in college when I tried to define our "relationship": pic.twitter.com/FZfpLUWegR — Rachel Saya Jacobson (@RachelSayaJ) November 20, 2019

Overall, these memes serve as a daily reminder that the US is living in quite a historic time.