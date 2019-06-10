11 Midwest restaurant chains we wish would go national

caption Spaghetti topped with Skyline-style chili and a heaping pile of cheddar cheese. Oyster crackers optional. source Jerry Huddleston/ Flickr

There are some chain restaurants you can largely find in the Midwestern US.

The Midwestern United States is known for a lot of things: “pop,” lakes, cornhole, and most of all, delicious food.

Though it would be impossible to list all of the smaller, Midwestern food chains we’re clamoring to hit the national stage, we decided to round up a few.

Here are 12 food chains from the Midwest that we wish would go national. Just a note that some of these chains have a few locations outside of the Midwest, but since they’re based in the Midwest and primarily serve that region of the US, they’re included here.

Taco pizza is a menu highlight at Iowa-based Happy Joe’s.

caption A taco pizza from Happy Joe’s. source Yelp/Wendy S.

Happy Joe’s claim to fame is its taco pizza, a fusion food that the chain popularized. In addition to topping-laden specialty pies, including omelet pizzas, the menu includes salads, pasta bowls, and ice cream sundaes.

Founded in Iowa in 1972, there are also Happy Joe’s restaurants in Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Maid-Rite is famous for the loose meat sandwich.

caption A loose meat sandwich from Maid-Rite. source Yelp/Angela S.

Based mainly in Iowa, Maid-Rite has been dishing out creations called loose meat sandwiches since 1926. You can pair your sandwich with an American classic like a malted shake or cheese fries.

The chain began as a single restaurant but now has locations throughout the Hawkeye State and in Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, and Ohio.

Ohio-based ice cream chain Graeter’s specializes in a style called French pot ice cream.

caption A cone from Graeter’s. source Yelp/ Brady R.

Graeter’s specializes in chocolate chip-studded French pot ice cream, a creamy dairy confection that has a denser consistency than regular ice cream. The chain, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, has a history dating back to the late 19th century. Today, there are shops throughout Ohio and Kentucky and in Chicago, Illinois, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Outside of these states, you can find Graeter’s ice cream in select grocery stores.

Winstead’s in Kansas City, Missouri, has been serving its signature steakburgers since 1940.

caption Onion rings and a burger from Winstead’s. source Yelp/Lauren P.

At Winstead’s, a burger chain based in Kansas City, Missouri, the star of the menu is the restaurant’s signature steakburger. Instead of traditional hamburger patties, the sandwiches are loaded with ground steak meat. In addition to serving shakes and sundaes, Winstead’s also offers a breakfast menu.

It has locations in Kansas and Missouri.

Nebraska-based Runza sells the eponymous Eastern European bread pocket.

caption Onion rings, fries, and a runza from Runza. source Yelp/Alex M.

Runza is named for the eponymous Eastern European sandwich, a bread pocket filled with ground beef, cabbage, and onions. Along with a traditional flavor, the Lincoln, Nebraska-based chain sells variations, such as a BLT runza and a southwest runza.

Outside of Nebraska, there are Runza restaurants in Kansas, Iowa, and Colorado.

At Skyline Chili in Ohio, spaghetti gets piled with chili and cheddar cheese.

caption A three-way from Skyline Chili. source LWYang/Yelp

At Skyline Chili, a chain based in Cincinnati, Ohio, that’s been around since 1949, the main attraction is the “three-way,” a plate of spaghetti piled with chili and a heaping mound of cheddar cheese. If you add onions or beans, it becomes a “four-way” (with both, it’s a “five-way”). Skyline also serves cheese Coneys, or hot dogs topped with chili and cheese.

There are locations in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Florida.

The Kansas-based chain Spangles focuses on burgers and pita wraps.

caption A sourdough mushroom swiss burger from Spangles. source Yelp/Michelle H.

Spangles, headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, focuses on burgers and pita wraps. Along with its kitschy decor, the chain is known for its cinnamon and sugar mini-donuts, one of many items on the restaurant’s breakfast menu. Dating back to 1978, Spangles now has more than 20 locations around the Sunflower State.

Big John’s Steak & Onion is known for its subs.

caption A steak and onion sub from Big John’s Steak & Onion source Yelp/ Sami A.

Based in Flint, with 16 locations in mid-Michigan, Big John’s Steak and Onion is a Midwest favorite. The small chain serves up generously sized subs and has been doing so since 1972. Fans love the original steak and onion but you can get several different types including ham & cheese and turkey.

Lion’s Choice serves up sky-high roast beef sandwiches.

caption A roast beef sandwich from Lion’s Choice. source Yelp/. ..

If you’re in Missouri or Illinois and wants a roast beef sandwich, you can’t go wrong with Lion’s Choice. Known for its original sandwiches and crispy fries, the chain also serves up pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, concretes (blended custard treats), and root beer floats.

Schoop’s Hamburgers are made fresh.

caption A cheeseburger from Schoop’s Hamburgers. source Yelp/Aaron R.

When you visit Schoop’s Hamburgers, you may know what to expect (hamburgers) but the way they’re made makes this chain a fan favorite. The burgers are made with fresh ground beef, making them crispy, juicy, and perfect for topping with more patties, bacon, cheese, and more.

You can find these burgers in Indiana and Illinois.

Max and Erma’s has something for everyone.

caption A garbage burger from Max and Erma’s. source Yelp/Jamie M.

Max and Erma’s has a menu with something for everyone. Its menu features burgers like the garbage burger, topped with cheese, mushrooms, onions, marinara, and more, as well as appetizers, salads, soups, like its chicken tortilla soup, and fresh-baked cookies you can order at the start of the meal.

If cookies aren’t your thing, you take advantage of the ice cream sundae bar that is situated in a bathtub.

Max and Erma’s has locations in Ohio (it’s based in Columbus), Western Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Virginia.