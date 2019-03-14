10 of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s best moments

caption Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has had many achievements over the past few decades. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has had a long and successful career as both an actor and professional wrestler.

Throughout his career, he has broken records and appeared in many movies and TV shows.

The Rock has hosted “Saturday Night Live” five times and he’s competed in “Lip Sync Battle.”

Dwayne Johnson – commonly known as “The Rock” – has been a notable celebrity for years. The actor has starred in fan-favorite films and box office hits like “Hercules,” “Fast & Furious 6,” “Moana,” “Central Intelligence,” and “Skyscraper.”

And before he even appeared on the big screen, The Rock was thriving in a completely different industry. He worked as a professional wrestler for many years, making a huge name for himself within the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) community, even earning himself the nickname “The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment”

From broken records to comedic performances, here are 10 great moments from The Rock’s life and career.

When he won one of the shortest matches in WWE history

At the 1998 Survivor Series (a major pay-per-view wrestling event), The Rock participated in a famous match against the wrestler Big Boss Man.

Although it is unclear how long it took for The Rock to pin down his competitor (multiple sources have varying estimates, but most suggest it took between three and five seconds), he won the match in an impressive amount of time and, to this day, the match is still considered to be one of the shortest matches in WWE history.

When he released his autobiography that debuted at number 1 on the New York Times’ bestsellers list

In 2000, The Rock released his autobiography “The Rock Says…: The Most Electrifying Man In Sports-Entertainment.” It debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times’ bestsellers list. In the book, the wrestling star shared his childhood experiences and stories from his wrestling career.

When he guest-starred on the Disney series ‘Hannah Montana’

In 2007, The Rock made a guest appearance on the hit Disney sitcom “Hannah Montana.” In the episode, he played himself and Hannah Montana (Miley Cyrus) gave him a sneaky makeover that involved clip-on earrings and eye shadow.

In a behind-the-scenes interview about his time on the show, the actor said he was glad to finally be in a TV show or movie that his daughter (who was 5 years old at the time) could actually watch. Prior to 2007, he had starred in action movies like “The Rundown” and “Doom” that were rated PG-13 or rated R.

When a photo of him wearing a fanny pack first became a viral meme

In 2014, The Rock tweeted a throwback picture of his younger self wearing a turtleneck, jeans, and a brown fanny pack. The picture quickly went viral. In the years that followed, he has re-posted multiple jokes people have made about the photo and, just three years ago he re-posted a fan’s illustration of The Rock’s character from “Moana” wearing the iconic outfit.

When he lip-synced to Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ on TV

caption On “Lip Sync Battle” he competed against Jimmy Fallon. source Spike

In 2015, The Rock gave a passionate performance when he appeared on “Lip Sync Battle” to compete against TV host Jimmy Kimmel. The wrestling star chose to perform to Taylor Swift’s hit single “Shake it Off” and he won the lip-sync battle.

When he set the record for most selfies taken in three minutes

In 2015, he broke the Guinness World Record for most self-portrait photographs (selfies) taken within three minutes. To break the record, The Rock broke took 105 qualifying selfies with fans while walking the red carpet at the premiere of his film “San Andreas.”

When he helped make WrestleMania history in 2016

Although he now focuses primarily on acting, The Rock still occasionally gets back into the wrestling ring. In 2016, he did just that for WrestleMania 32.

During the event, he helped to set the record for highest all-time attendance at a WrestleMania event and he also achieved the quickest win in WrestleMania history by defeating his opponent in six seconds, according to ABC News.

When he showed off his singing skills by voicing an animated demigod in the Disney musical ‘Moana’

caption In “Moana,” The Rock did the voice for Maui, a demigod. source Disney

In 2016, The Rock took his acting career to the next level when he voiced an animated character in the major animated Disney musical, “Moana.”

In the hit film, The Rock voiced the demigod Maui, a character he later revealed was partially inspired by his late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia of Samoa. As Maui, The Rock sang the song “You’re Welcome.”

When he hosted and helped put together the ‘Rock the Troops’ concert for members of the military and their families

In December 2016, he hosted the “Rock The Troops” event in Hawaii. The event was created to honor American troops and thousands of members of the military and their families were able to attend the show. “Rock The Troops” was filled with appearances from notable actors like Jack Black and performances from musicians like Nick Jonas. The event was later broadcast on television for the Spike network.

When he joined the short list of stars who have hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ five or more times

caption In 2015, he played “The Rock Obama” in one “SNL” skit. source NBC

The actor first hosted the show in 2000 and by 2017, The Rock had hosted “Saturday Night Live” five times, something fewer than 20 other stars (including Steve Martin and Tina Fey) have ever done.

Some of his notable performances in the show include the 2015 skit “The Rock Obama” in which he played an aggressive, angry version of former US president Barack Obama and the 2017 skit “World’s Most Evil Invention” in which he played an evil mastermind.