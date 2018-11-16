20 of the best Thanksgiving movies of all time, according to critics

caption The movie “Funny People” had some positive reviews from critics. source Universal Pictures

If you’re not ready to start watching festive holiday films just yet, there are still plenty of Thanksgiving films that have gotten some great reviews from critics.

Here are 20 of the best Thanksgiving movies according to critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes, and curated by the company on their sister streaming site, FandangoNOW

“Jim Henson’s Turkey Hollow” is about a magical Thanksgiving adventure.

caption It’s a mythical movie. source Lifetime

Critics’ score: 60/100

This 2015 film is about two kids who embark on a magical adventure while visiting their strange aunt’s farm for Thanksgiving. They stumble upon the mythical Hollow Hoodoo, who help them to stop their aunt’s farm from being taken over by a dangerous neighbor.

The 1996 war drama “The War at Home” is an unconventional but fairly applauded choice for Thanksgiving.

caption Kathy Bates is in the film. source Motion Picture Corporation of America (MPCA)

Critics’ score: 60/100

1996’s “The War At Home” follows Jeremy, a soldier who recently returned home after serving in Vietnam. He lives with his parents and is deeply troubled by everything he did and saw while at war. As Thanksgiving comes around, Jeremy struggles to re-adjust to civilian life.

The movie has some famous faces including Emilio Esteves, Kathy Bates, and Martin Sheen.

“The Myth of Fingerprints” is another family drama that many critics enjoyed.

caption Julianne Moore is in the film. source Eureka Pictures

Critics’ score: 60/100

This one follows the adult children of a very conservative New England family as they return home for Thanksgiving weekend. The holiday forces them to realize how dysfunctional their family is and they start to work through their issues.

“The Oath” is one of the most recently made films on the list.

caption It’s a satire film. source Aperture Media Productions

Critics’ score: 61/100

Ike Barinholtz’s indie satire film delves into a bit of politics. The movie is about Chris, a high-strung news junkie and his wife (played by Tiffany Haddish) as they learn that people are being asked to sign a loyalty oath to the president.

The Thanksgiving thriller-comedy is packed with political arguments, snappy jokes, and family tension.

The comedy “The House of Yes” kept some critics laughing.

caption Tori Spelling is in the film. source Bandeira Entertainment

Critics’ score: 62/100

This film, an adaptation of Wendy MacLeod’s play of the same name, is about the affluent and dysfunctional Pascal family as they get ready for Thanksgiving dinner.

In the film, Marty Pascal brings his fiancée home to meet his family, including his twin sister, who is convinced she is Jackie Kennedy.

The unique ’60s film “Alice’s Restaurant” earned a spot on the list.

caption The movie is based on a song. source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

Critics’ score: 63/100

This film is actually based on a popular Arlo Guthrie song, “The Massacre at Alice’s Restaurant.”

The movie follows Arlo, who visits his friend Alice for Thanksgiving dinner after he was kicked out of college. When dinner is over, Arlo ends up getting arrested for littering, which inadvertently exposes his hidden criminal past.

“Home for the Holidays” is packed with dysfunctional family drama.

caption The movie stars Holly Hunter. source Paramount Pictures

Critics’ score: 63/100

This comedy/drama stars Holly Hunter as Claudia, a single mom whose daughter doesn’t want to spend Thanksgiving with her. Claudia reluctantly spends the holiday with her family and she’s not very happy about it until she meets her brother’s handsome friend, Leo Fish (played by Dylan McDermott).

The Adam Sandler film “Funny People” is a Thanksgiving favorite for some.

caption The movie also stars Seth Rogen. source Universal

Critics’ score: 68/100

“Funny People” is a little more emotional and dramatic than Sandler’s usual comedies. It’s about George Simmons (played by Sandler), a famous stand-up comedian who discovers he has a terminal illness and less than a year to live.

He ends up hiring a struggling comedian, Ira (played by Seth Rogen), to be his personal assistant and opening act. The two become close friends as Ira helps George come to terms with what’s happening to him. But, a lot of drama ensues when Simmons learns he has longer to live than he thought.

The indie drama “The Vicious Kind” was enjoyed by some critics.

caption Adam Scott and Brittany Snow are in the movie. source 72nd Street Productions

Critics’ score: 70/100

Another film focused on family drama, “The Vicious Kind” is about relationships. Cale (played by Adam Scott) gets dumped right before the holiday season. He ends up falling for his younger brother’s new girlfriend, Emma (played by Brittany Snow), during Thanksgiving.

“Hollidaysburg” is a coming-of-age film.

caption It’s a rom-com. source Hello Please

Critics’ score: 75/100

This romantic comedy follows a group of high school friends reuniting for the first time since college during Thanksgiving weekend. The friends slowly begin to realize how much they’ve changed and how much everything in the town they grew up in has remained exactly the same.

“Addams Family Values” is an unlikely, well-loved addition to the list.

caption The movie focuses on the Addams family. source Getty Images

Critics’ score: 76/100

If you watched “The Addams Family” to prepare for Halloween, you may want to enjoy the sequel “Addams Family Values” to get ready for Thanksgiving.

In this film, the Addams Family is up to their usual antics. When Gomez and Morticia welcome a new baby boy into the family, Wednesday and Pugsley are less than thrilled and they try to get rid of the baby.

Eventually, the nanny (played by Joan Cusack) intervenes, only to show she might be even more outrageous than the Addams family.

“Tadpole” gives you a break from family-oriented films.

caption It’s a comedy. source Miramax

Critics’ score: 78/100

This comedy is all about Oscar, a 15-year-old who falls in love with his stepmother, Eve. While home for the holiday, Oscar does everything he can to seduce Eve, but his actions eventually get the attention of her friend, Diane.

The ’90s film “Avalon” is another Thanksgiving favorite.

caption It’s an autobiographical film. source TriStar Pictures

Critics’ score: 83/100

“Avalon” is an autobiographical film about a Polish-Jewish family that comes to live in the United States at the beginning of the 20th century.

The film tells the story of the family as they get settled in Baltimore, establish their roots, and try to live the American dream.

“The Ice Storm” depicts a dysfunctional family on Thanksgiving.

caption It’s a drama. source Fox Streetlight Pictures

Critics’ score: 84/100

If you’re looking for something a little heavier, you might enjoy the drama “The Ice Storm.” Set in the ’70s, the film tells the story of a seemingly wholesome family who begins to fall apart over Thanksgiving break during an ice storm.

“Pieces of April” is a mix of comedy and drama.

caption The movie is set in New York. source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

Critics’ score: 84/100

This is a classic early 2000s comedy/drama film starring Katie Holmes. Holmes plays the rebellious April, who lives in New York and doesn’t spend much time trying to keep in touch with her family. When she finds out her mom has cancer, she invites her family to her apartment for Thanksgiving.

“Scent of a Woman” is a coming of age film.

caption Al Pacino plays a retired army officer in “Scent of a Woman.” source Universal

Critics’ score: 88/100

If you’re more into coming of age films, you might like “Scent of a Woman,” an award-winning drama starring Al Pacino.

The movie focuses on the relationship between Frank, a blind, retired lieutenant colonel in the US army who is difficult to get along with and Charlie, a prep school student who takes the job as Frank’s assistant for Thanksgiving.

“Hannah and Her Sisters” follows three sisters.

caption It’s a Woody Allen film. source Orion Pictures

Critics’ score: 91/100

Another ’80s classic makes the top five Thanksgiving movies.”Hannah and Her Sisters” is a Woody Allen comedy/drama that stars Mia Farrow, Barbara Hershey, and Dianne West.

The film follows the story of the sisters’ Thanksgiving dinners and their confusing relationships.

“Planes, Trains and Automobiles” is another classic on the list.

caption Steve Martin stars in the movie. source Paramount Pictures

Critics’ score: 92/100

This John Hughes comedy starring Steve Martin and John Candy is already a Thanksgiving classic for many.

Neal (played by Steve Martin) ends up rerouted because of a snowstorm. As he struggles to find a way home for Thanksgiving, he gets stuck with overwhelmingly positive Del (played by John Candy).

“Krisha” has a near-perfect score.

caption It’s an independent film. source Hoodie Boy Productions

Critics’ score: 96/100

“Krisha” is an award-winning independent film that tells the story of a former drug addict who decides she wants to spend Thanksgiving with her family after going years without seeing them.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” has a perfect score.

caption It’s a classic holiday film. source 973 United Feature Syndicate Inc.

Critics’ score: 100/100

A true classic, this Peanuts cartoon gives many viewers a sense of nostalgia and it’s no surprise that it’s been scored so highly by critics. The animated film includes plenty of iconic Peanuts moments, like Lucy trying to get Charlie Brown to kick a football.

