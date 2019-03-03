From Cohen’s turn on Trump to the Oscars: These are the best photos from this week’s news

- source
- Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
- March’s news began with a bang at home and abroad.
- After emotional victories at the Academy Awards, a series of political blows for President Donald Trump dominated the headlines.
- Here are the best photos from this week’s news.
The week’s news covered a series of highs and lows, at home and abroad, in politics and entertainment.
After major victories and defeats at this year’s Academy Awards, all eyes were on President Donald Trump’s wild week at home and abroad.
As the race towards the 2020 Election heats up and Paris Fashion Week winds down, see this past week’s news in pictures.
Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex embarked on a three-day tour to Morocco, where they were greeted by fans of all ages.
Lady Gaga won for Best Original Song at the 2019 Academy Awards in addition to recieving a best actress nomination in “A Star is Born.”
- source
- Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
-
The media and style elite descended on the City of Light for Paris Fashion Week.
- source
- Stephane Mahe/Reuters
President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer testified before Congress, accusing the president of various financial and federal crimes.
Trump traveled to Hanoi for a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which ultimately ended early without a denuclearization deal.
- source
- Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sander kicked off his second Democratic presidential campaign in Brooklyn, New York, before a lively, young, diverse crowd.
Trump delivered a record-length, rambling speech to cap off the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).
- source
- Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
