From Cohen’s turn on Trump to the Oscars: These are the best photos from this week’s news

March’s news began with a bang at home and abroad.

After emotional victories at the Academy Awards, a series of political blows for President Donald Trump dominated the headlines.

Here are the best photos from this week’s news.

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex embarked on a three-day tour to Morocco, where they were greeted by fans of all ages.

Lady Gaga won for Best Original Song at the 2019 Academy Awards in addition to recieving a best actress nomination in “A Star is Born.”

caption Lady Gaga on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The media and style elite descended on the City of Light for Paris Fashion Week.

caption Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women’s ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Saint Laurent February 26, 2019. source Stephane Mahe/Reuters

President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer testified before Congress, accusing the president of various financial and federal crimes.

caption Michael Cohen is sworn in before testifying before the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill February 27, 2019 in Washington, DC. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump traveled to Hanoi for a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which ultimately ended early without a denuclearization deal.

caption A South Korean man watches screen reporting on the President Trump meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on February 28, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. source Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sander kicked off his second Democratic presidential campaign in Brooklyn, New York, before a lively, young, diverse crowd.

Trump delivered a record-length, rambling speech to cap off the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

caption President Donald Trump hugs the U.S. flag during CPAC 2019 on March 02, 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland. source Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

