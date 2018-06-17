The 20 best places for new dads to work in 2018

- source
- More fathers in the US are taking on a greater share in the raising of their children than ever before.
- So it follows that some companies are using this to their competitive advantage.
- The following US companies offer some of the best paternity leave policies and flexible work arrangements out there.
The US is one of the worst countries for parental leave – and it’s especially bad for new dads.
According to the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM), less than a quarter of American companies provided paid paternity leave in 2017.
The good news is that American companies are increasing their flexible work arrangements – SHRM reports 14% of organizations increased flexible working benefits in 2017.
Overall, 62% of organizations allowed some type of telecommuting, and 57% offered flextime.
And these kind of benefits can be invaluable for new dads.
For a fourth time, Fatherly, an online parenting resource for men, set out to findthe Best Places To Work For New Dads.
But unlike previous years’ rankings, which weighted paid leave time heftily, this year’s list focuses more on childcare, ramp-back time, and flex time, perks Fatherly Editor-in-Chief Andrew Burmon said employees tend to use.
“For this year’s list, we wanted to look both at benefit packages and at new fathers’ experiences within companies – given that many men don’t take full advantage of their perks due to pressures or perceived pressures, these are different things,” Burmon told Business Insider.
Only 36% of dads used their full parental leave benefits in 2017, according to SHRM.
“This shook the rankings up a bit,” Burmon said.
New to this year’s list: Lenovo, Unilever, Lyft, and NBA.
“We were heartened to see some organizations climbing the list or making it for the first time due to substantive changes to their policies, many of which will help thousands of families,” Burmon said.
Keep reading for the top 20 companies on Fatherly’s list of the best companies for new dads, and head over to Fatherly to see the complete list of all 50 employers.
20. Genentech
Paid paternity leave: Eight weeks
Perks for new dads:
Onsite childcare
Childcare subsidies
Flextime
Onsite dental, gym, medical care, dry cleaning and a concierge service
19. NBA
Paid paternity leave: 12 weeks
Perks for new dads:
Backup emergency childcare
A dependent care flexible spending account
Access to Cigna’s Healthy Babies Program
18. NVIDIA
Paid paternity leave: 12 weeks
Perks for new dads:
Eight weeks of flex-time to ease back into working
Flex time
Seven days of sick leave that can be used for children
Support groups
17. VMware
Paid paternity leave: 18 weeks
Perks for new dads:
An additional 10 sick days that can be used for any family member
Backup childcare in case of an emergency
A $250 welcome baby gift
16. LinkedIn
Paid paternity leave: 12 weeks
Perks for new dads:
A ramp-back program that allows dads to return part-time for up to four weeks
Backup childcare
Up to $2,000 for childcare, day camp, or after school care expenses
$2,000 annually for gym memberships, fitness classes, house cleaning, pet walking, tax prep, elder care, house cleaning, elder care, and dog walking
15. CA Technologies
Paid paternity leave: 12 weeks
Perks for new dads:
Adoption assistance
A phase back to work program
Sick days parents can use to care for their family
14. Patagonia
Paid paternity leave: 12 weeks
Perks for new dads:
On-site childcare at its headquarters and distribution center
Daycare, preschool, and afterschool programs at its headquarters and distribution center
A subsidy to employees in locations that don’t have access to on-site childcare
$15,000 in funding for fertility treatments
Adoption assistance
Free healthcare
A travel support program that allow kids under the age of one and a caregiver to accompany employees on work trips
A “9/80” schedule, which means that every other week has a three-day weekend
Childcare reimbursement when headquarters is closed
13. Pinterest
Paid paternity leave: 16 weeks
Perks for new dads:
A month of “ramp up” time
Adoption and surrogacy reimbursement
Four one-on-one sessions with a parenting coach
Four IVF treatments
Credits with UrbanSitter
A subscription to BookTree, a service which delivers ten children’s book a month to borrow
12. Lyft
Paid paternity leave: 18 weeks
Perks for new dads:
Support groups for parents
Mental health support for new parents
11. Square, Inc.
Paid paternity leave: 16 weeks
Perks for new dads:
Fertility treatment coverage
Up to $10,000 per child for adoption and surrogacy financial aid
Bbabysitter allowance
Parenting support service
10. Bank of America
Paid paternity leave: 16 weeks
Perks for new dads:
Childcare subsidy
Support for emergency childcare
A new child welcome kit containing a branded onesie, a digital thermometer, and a booklet with information about company programs
9. Deloitte
Paid paternity leave: 16 weeks
Perks for new dads:
Emergency back-up dependent care
Up to $25,000 for infertility services
A $15,000 lifetime maximum for infertility prescriptions
Adoption and surrogacy reimbursement up to $25,000 per child
8. Netflix
Paid paternity leave: 52 weeks
Perks for new dads:
Flexbile work arrangements
7. IBM
Paid paternity leave: 12 weeks
Perks for new dads:
Onsite childcare at several of its larger locations
Adoption and surrogacy assistance up to $20,000
Up to $50,000 reimbursement for applicable services for children with mental, physical, or developmental disabilities
A robust flextime policy
6. Unilever North America
Paid paternity leave: Eight weeks
Perks for new dads:
Adoption-related expense reimbursement
Onsite childcare
Backup dependent care
Wellness classes and support groups aimed at parents
Flexible working hours
5. Twitter
Paid paternity leave: 20 weeks
Perks for new dads:
Parent support group
Discount rates on goods and services specifically for moms and dads
4. Etsy
Paid paternity leave: 26 weeks
Perks for new dads:
Assistance programs for parents of special needs children
Unlimited sick leave, which employees can use to care for their children
Adoption assistance
3. Spotify
Paid paternity leave: Six months
Perks for new dads:
Childcare subsidy
Backup support for parents in case of emergency
Aid for parents trying to conceive and adopt
2. Lenovo
Paid paternity leave: Eight weeks
Perks for new dads:
Flex time
Flexible leave in case of a family emergency
Backup childcare
Family events
Resources for parents of special needs children
1. American Express
Paid paternity leave: 20 weeks
Perks for new dads:
The company actively lobbies its employees to take the time off
Fatherhood support program
Onsite childcare at its location in Sunrise, Florida, and subsidized childcare elsewhere
Up to $35,000 to finance fertility treatments, surrogacy, and adoption