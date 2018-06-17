The 20 best places for new dads to work in 2018

caption Dads deserve time with their kids, too. source lastdjedai/Shutterstock

More fathers in the US are taking on a greater share in the raising of their children than ever before.

So it follows that some companies are using this to their competitive advantage.

The following US companies offer some of the best paternity leave policies and flexible work arrangements out there.

The US is one of the worst countries for parental leave – and it’s especially bad for new dads.

According to the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM), less than a quarter of American companies provided paid paternity leave in 2017.

The good news is that American companies are increasing their flexible work arrangements – SHRM reports 14% of organizations increased flexible working benefits in 2017.

Overall, 62% of organizations allowed some type of telecommuting, and 57% offered flextime.

And these kind of benefits can be invaluable for new dads.

For a fourth time, Fatherly, an online parenting resource for men, set out to findthe Best Places To Work For New Dads.

But unlike previous years’ rankings, which weighted paid leave time heftily, this year’s list focuses more on childcare, ramp-back time, and flex time, perks Fatherly Editor-in-Chief Andrew Burmon said employees tend to use.

“For this year’s list, we wanted to look both at benefit packages and at new fathers’ experiences within companies – given that many men don’t take full advantage of their perks due to pressures or perceived pressures, these are different things,” Burmon told Business Insider.

Only 36% of dads used their full parental leave benefits in 2017, according to SHRM.

“This shook the rankings up a bit,” Burmon said.

New to this year’s list: Lenovo, Unilever, Lyft, and NBA.

“We were heartened to see some organizations climbing the list or making it for the first time due to substantive changes to their policies, many of which will help thousands of families,” Burmon said.

20. Genentech

Paid paternity leave: Eight weeks

Perks for new dads:

Onsite childcare

Childcare subsidies

Flextime

Onsite dental, gym, medical care, dry cleaning and a concierge service

19. NBA

Paid paternity leave: 12 weeks

Perks for new dads:

Backup emergency childcare

A dependent care flexible spending account

Access to Cigna’s Healthy Babies Program

18. NVIDIA

Paid paternity leave: 12 weeks

Perks for new dads:

Eight weeks of flex-time to ease back into working

Flex time

Seven days of sick leave that can be used for children

Support groups

17. VMware

Paid paternity leave: 18 weeks

Perks for new dads:

An additional 10 sick days that can be used for any family member

Backup childcare in case of an emergency

A $250 welcome baby gift

16. LinkedIn

Paid paternity leave: 12 weeks

Perks for new dads:

A ramp-back program that allows dads to return part-time for up to four weeks

Backup childcare

Up to $2,000 for childcare, day camp, or after school care expenses

$2,000 annually for gym memberships, fitness classes, house cleaning, pet walking, tax prep, elder care, house cleaning, elder care, and dog walking

15. CA Technologies

Paid paternity leave: 12 weeks

Perks for new dads:

Adoption assistance

A phase back to work program

Sick days parents can use to care for their family

14. Patagonia

Paid paternity leave: 12 weeks

Perks for new dads:

On-site childcare at its headquarters and distribution center

Daycare, preschool, and afterschool programs at its headquarters and distribution center

A subsidy to employees in locations that don’t have access to on-site childcare

$15,000 in funding for fertility treatments

Adoption assistance

Free healthcare

A travel support program that allow kids under the age of one and a caregiver to accompany employees on work trips

A “9/80” schedule, which means that every other week has a three-day weekend

Childcare reimbursement when headquarters is closed

13. Pinterest

Paid paternity leave: 16 weeks

Perks for new dads:

A month of “ramp up” time

Adoption and surrogacy reimbursement

Four one-on-one sessions with a parenting coach

Four IVF treatments

Credits with UrbanSitter

A subscription to BookTree, a service which delivers ten children’s book a month to borrow

12. Lyft

Paid paternity leave: 18 weeks

Perks for new dads:

Support groups for parents

Mental health support for new parents

11. Square, Inc.

Paid paternity leave: 16 weeks

Perks for new dads:

Fertility treatment coverage

Up to $10,000 per child for adoption and surrogacy financial aid

Bbabysitter allowance

Parenting support service

10. Bank of America

Paid paternity leave: 16 weeks

Perks for new dads:

Childcare subsidy

Support for emergency childcare

A new child welcome kit containing a branded onesie, a digital thermometer, and a booklet with information about company programs

9. Deloitte

Paid paternity leave: 16 weeks

Perks for new dads:

Emergency back-up dependent care

Up to $25,000 for infertility services

A $15,000 lifetime maximum for infertility prescriptions

Adoption and surrogacy reimbursement up to $25,000 per child

8. Netflix

Paid paternity leave: 52 weeks

Perks for new dads:

Flexbile work arrangements

7. IBM

Paid paternity leave: 12 weeks

Perks for new dads:

Onsite childcare at several of its larger locations

Adoption and surrogacy assistance up to $20,000

Up to $50,000 reimbursement for applicable services for children with mental, physical, or developmental disabilities

A robust flextime policy

6. Unilever North America

Paid paternity leave: Eight weeks

Perks for new dads:

Adoption-related expense reimbursement

Onsite childcare

Backup dependent care

Wellness classes and support groups aimed at parents

Flexible working hours

5. Twitter

Paid paternity leave: 20 weeks

Perks for new dads:

Parent support group

Discount rates on goods and services specifically for moms and dads

4. Etsy

Paid paternity leave: 26 weeks

Perks for new dads:

Assistance programs for parents of special needs children

Unlimited sick leave, which employees can use to care for their children

Adoption assistance

3. Spotify

Paid paternity leave: Six months

Perks for new dads:

Childcare subsidy

Backup support for parents in case of emergency

Aid for parents trying to conceive and adopt

2. Lenovo

Paid paternity leave: Eight weeks

Perks for new dads:

Flex time

Flexible leave in case of a family emergency

Backup childcare

Family events

Resources for parents of special needs children

1. American Express

Paid paternity leave: 20 weeks

Perks for new dads:

The company actively lobbies its employees to take the time off

Fatherhood support program

Onsite childcare at its location in Sunrise, Florida, and subsidized childcare elsewhere

Up to $35,000 to finance fertility treatments, surrogacy, and adoption