The 31 best places to work in the UK ranked by employees

source Mike Windle/Getty Images for Google

Glassdoor releases annual ranking of best companies in the UK to work for.

The list is based on anonymous feedback of employers given by staff on the website.

Britain’s best employer is not a major international tech giant, or big bank, but a UK-based utility company.

Recruitment website Glassdoor has released its annual list of the best companies in the UK to work for, based on anonymous employee reviews.

Glassdoor lets people anonymously leave ratings and feedback on their employers and Glassdoor has used that data to rank companies, giving them a rating out of 5. Companies had to have at least 30 reviews on the site and at least 1,000 employees to qualify.

Glassdoor gives all the company ratings to one decimal place, although companies which appear to be rated exactly the same can actually have slightly different ratings, and are ordered accordingly.

The list includes some of the world’s largest and most recognizable companies, including Google and Apple. But it also features smaller, UK-focused firms.

“For employers, we know that a satisfied and engaged workforce helps drive financial performance,” said Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor’s chief economist.

“Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners are strategically investing in company culture, career growth opportunities and more, which also serves as a major recruiting advantage.”

Check out the top businesses below:

31. Diageo

source REUTERS/David Moir

Rating: 4.3

What it does: Alcoholic beverage production

What staff say: “Working here you’ll experience a very friendly and engaging bunch of people, who are smart and passionate about their jobs.” – Diageo Marketing Manager (London)

30. JPMorgan

source Neil Hall/Reuters

Rating: 4.3

What it does: Banking

What staff say: “Good team culture, strong emphasis on quality and productivity, subsidized canteen/gym in the building.” – JPMorgan Python Software Engineer (London)

29. O2

source WikiMedia Commons

Rating: 4.3

What it does: Telecoms

What staff say: “Friendly, helpful colleagues, agile working, great work/life balance, engaged leadership team are just a few of the great advantages to working at O2.” – O2 Head of Health, Safety and Certifications (Slough, Berkshire, South East England)

28. Reed

caption Reed chairman James Reed source Reed

Rating: 4.3

What it does: Recruitment

What staff say: “I have worked for Reed Technology for over 13 years and I still thoroughly enjoy working within my role. I feel supported, guided and appreciated for the work I do.” – REED Principal Consultant (Guildford, England)

27. GlaxoSmithKline

caption A jogger runs past a signage for pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in London April 22, 2014. source REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Rating: 4.3

What it does: Pharmaceuticals

What staff say: “Many interesting projects. Intense program which gives opportunity to grow both personally and professionally.” – GlaxoSmithKline SAP FICO Consultant (London)

26. Shell

source Getty/Cameron Spencer

Rating: 4.3

What it does: Energy

What staff say: “Work-Life Balance, New Technologies, Exposure to different nationalities and cultures.” – Shell Downstream Strategy Analyst (London)

25. Civica

source Glassdoor

Rating: 4.3

What it does: Outsourcing services

What staff say: “Great culture, the best I’ve experienced – whichever office you travel to, the people are the same, welcoming, helpful, supportive and friendly.” – Civica Senior Finance Manager (Leeds, England)

24. Screwfix

Rating: 4.3

What it does: Trade retail

What staff say: “There’s so much opportunity to progress within the company. Staff are actually treated as people not just numbers.” – Screwfix Sales Assistant (Liverpool, England)

23. InterContinental Hotels

Rating: 4.3

What it does: Hotels

What staff say: “IHG looks after their staff with excellent emoluments and perks. Staff treated with respect and wonderful working environment with great people to work with and for.” – InterContinental Hotels Group Personal Assistant (Denham, England)

22. Arcadis

source Glassdoor

Rating: 4.3

What it does: Design, engineering and management consulting

What staff say: “A very friendly and a relaxed environment with constant communication between employees. – Arcadis Finance Administrator (Cardiff, Wales)

21. Metro Bank

source Metro Bank

Rating: 4.3

What it does: Banking

What staff say: “There is a strong emphasis on a really positive culture at Metro. People really do try to help each other out.” – Metro Bank Project Manager (London)

20. AppDynamics

source Glassdoor

Rating: 4.3

What it does: IT analytics

What staff say: “I truly feel that all members of the team across all departments are in sync, and are working towards a common goal.” – AppDynamics Sales Engineer (London)

19. Nando’s

source Nandos

Rating: 4.3

What it does: Restaurant chain

What staff say: “Really cares about your personal growth and development. Superb progression opportunities!” – Nando’s UK First Assistant Manager (Dover, England)

18. HomeServe UK

source Glassdoor

Rating: 4.3

What it does: Home repairs

What staff say: “Homeserve is a very employee focused company. They focus on the well-being of each employee and strive to make the working life as happy as it can be.” – HomeServe UK North Field Administrator (Nottingham, England)

17. Arnold Clark

source Arnold Clark

Rating: 4.3

What it does: Car dealerships

What staff say: “Lots of incentives to do your job and make sure the customers are looked after. Forward thinking company always looking to improve.” – Arnold Clark Aftersales Manager (Glasgow, Scotland)

16. Ikea

Rating: 4.3

What it does: Home furnishings

What staff say: “Thousands of opportunities to develop your career in 27 countries.” – IKEA Customer Service Manager (Reading, England)

15. Capital One

source Roman Tiraspolsky/Shutterstock

Rating: 4.3

What it does: Financial services

What staff say: “There’s no blame culture and people are really helpful and supportive in everything that needs to be done.” – Capital One Quality Engineer (London)

14. Sytner

source Glassdoor

Rating: 4.4

What it does: Car dealerships

What staff say: “As a company, Sytner strives for diversity and to treat staff as individuals and are happy to give us a more home work life balance.” – Sytner Used Car Sales Manager (Sunderland, North East England)

13. Google

source Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Rating: 4.4

What it does: Technology

What staff say: “Lots of interesting projects at Google and the flexibility to move between teams every year or so.” – Google Software Engineer-II (London)

12. Gartner

source Glassdoor

Rating: 4.4

What it does: Research and advisory

What staff say: “The company continuously invest on you through training, improvement feedback, career opportunities – one of the best sales school worldwide!”- Gartner Account Manager (London)

11. Microsoft

caption Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella source Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Rating: 4.4

What it does: Technology

What staff say: “The culture, the people, the community, the opportunities, the general growth mindset and the energy. All add up to make this the best place I have ever worked.” – Microsoft Technology Strategist (Reading, England)

10. Royal London

source Royal London

Rating: 4.4

What it does: Insurance

What staff say: “Very people focused and encourages development and opportunities. Flexible working is offered and the working environment is great.” – Royal London Complaints Officer (Bath, England)

9. Taylor Wimpey

source Thomson Reuters

Rating: 4.4

What it does: Housebuilder

What staff say: “Fantastic environment, great culture, support, training opportunities, business direction and strategic approach to the industry.” – Taylor Wimpey Sales Director (London)

8. SAP

source Thomson Reuters

Rating: 4.4

What it does: Technology

What staff say: “Culture, innovations, self development, career opportunities, brand, benefits, salary, SAP really takes good care of its employees.” – SAP Premium Engagements (London)

7. Hiscox

Rating: 4.4

What it does: Insurance

What staff say: “The workplace is friendly and communications is open, technology is available to allow a fantastic work/home balance, with facilities to work from home.” – Hiscox Business Analyst (London)

6. Sky Betting & Gaming

source Reuters

Rating: 4.4

What it does: Bookmaker

What staff say: “Vibrant, exciting, fast-paced. A place to think big and really achieve things you couldn’t in other businesses.” – Sky Betting & Gaming Communications Manager (Leeds, England)

5. Salesforce

source Salesforce

Rating: 4.4

What it does: Sales technology

What staff say: “Great to work in an exciting and fast paced environment. Teams are full of talented individuals and the company supports your career aspirations and development.” – Salesforce Marketing (London)

4. Bromford

caption Bromford CEO Philippa Jones source Bromford

Rating: 4.5

What it does: Housing developer

What staff say: “Great colleagues, flexible working, excellent training, innovative and your opinions matter.” – Bromford Neighbourhood Coach (Cirencester, England)

3. XPO Logistics

source Screengrab via YouTube

Rating: 4.5

What it does: Logistics

What staff say: “Everyone helps each other to achieve success. The work atmosphere is relaxed but everyone is required to accomplish the high standards we provide.” – XPO Logistics WMS Implementation Manager (Doncaster, England)

2. Bain & Company

Rating: 4.5

What it does: Management consultancy

What staff say: “Fantastic culture, smart, motivated, inspirational people who genuinely care about each other and their clients.” – Bain & Company Manager (London)

1. Anglian Water

caption Anglian Water CEO Peter Simpson source Anglian Water

Rating: 4.5

What it does: Utility provider

What staff say: “The workforce is clearly proud, passionate and really cares about the work they do, which results in a really positive culture and working environment.” – Anglian Water Asset Delivery Manager (Lincoln, England)