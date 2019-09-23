The 15 best US states to be a public school teacher

- source
- North Dakota, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania topped WalletHub’s annual ranking of the best states to be a teacher.
- New Jersey has the best school districts in the country, while North Dakota has the second lowest pupil-teacher ratio after Vermont.
- Here are the 15 best states to be a teacher.
Some states treat teachers better than others.
Personal finance site WalletHub analyzed the states where teachers enjoy the highest salaries and most supportive administration in their annual ranking of the best and worst places to teach.
WalletHub ranked the states that scored highly in two key categories:
- “Opportunity and competition,” which includes how competitive salaries were, teacher pensions, and income growth.
- “Academic and work environment,” which includes the quality of the school system, how many students per teacher, and the rate of turnover.
North Dakota, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania topped the list. New Jersey has some of the best school districts in the country, while North Dakota has the second lowest pupil-teacher ratio after Vermont.
Illinois ranks as the sixth best state for teachers, despite talk of a looming strike among Chicago-area teachers. Unionized teachers say classrooms have become overcrowded and that low-income districts lack resources, NBC News reported.
Here are the best states for teachers in 2019:
15. Washington: Teachers in Seattle recently negotiated a contract for salaries as high as $124,000.
Academic and work environment rank: 17th
Opportunity and competition rank: 19th
14. Kentucky: Teachers have recently filled vacancies and helped eliminate the statewide shortage.
Academic and work environment rank: 20th
Opportunity and competition rank: 15th
13. Kansas: The state has the 20th highest high school graduation rate in the country.
Academic and work environment rank: 18th
Opportunity and competition rank: 18th
12. Oregon: Teachers there make above the US teacher pay average.
Academic and work environment rank: 34th
Opportunity and competition rank: 4th
11. Delaware: It has been named as a top teacher-friendly states by other rankings.
Academic and work environment rank: 9th
Opportunity and competition rank: 23rd
10. New York: The state has the highest public school spending per student in the nation.
Academic and work environment rank: 6th
Opportunity and competition rank: 25th
9. Utah: Teachers have the 5th highest potential for income growth.
Academic and work environment rank: 22nd
Opportunity and competition rank: 8th
8. Massachusetts: The state has the country’s best school systems, according to various reports and rankings.
Academic and work environment rank: 5th
Opportunity and competition rank: 24th
7. Minnesota: Educators there earn the 21st-highest average teacher pay in the country.
Academic and work environment rank: 7th
Opportunity and competition rank: 14th
6. Illinois: It has the 11th highest average teacher salary in the country.
Academic and work environment rank: 16th
Opportunity and competition rank: 6th
5. Connecticut: It’s considered one of the most educated states in the country, according to various studies and rankings.
Academic and work environment rank: 2nd
Opportunity and competition rank: 32rd
4. Wyoming: It has the highest annual average starting salary for teachers (adjusted for cost of living) at $44,971.
Academic and work environment rank: 4th
Opportunity and competition rank: 20th
3. Pennsylvania: It has the second highest annual teacher salaries in the country.
Academic and work environment rank: 10th
Opportunity and competition rank: 2nd
2. New Jersey: The state is ranked as having the second best school districts in the country.
Academic and work environment rank: 1st
Opportunity and competition rank: 17th
1. North Dakota: It has the second lowest pupil-teacher ratio, after Vermont.
Academic and work environment rank: 3rd
Opportunity and competition rank: 11th
