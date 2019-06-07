14 of the best seasonal things to buy at Trader Joe’s this summer

caption Summer is here and Trader Joe’s has a lot of things worth trying. source Roman Tiraspolsky/Shutterstock

Trader Joe’s is known for its constantly rotating selection of seasonal treats.

Trader Joe’s is unveiling new products for summer 2019 like Cold Brew Coconut Cream Lattes, Jalapeño Sauce, and Soft Baked Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Classic seasonal favorites like the Peaches and Cream Tarte, canned Simpler Wines, and the Key Lime Pie are also back for the summer.

Trader Joe’s is a popular grocery chain that’s known for having unique foods that you can only find in its stores. The brand is also known for its special seasonal-food selection.

In the fall, the chain releases pumpkin-spice snacks and, in the winter, it debuts all sorts of gingerbread-flavored goodies – but Trader Joe’s summery treats are where it’s at.

Here are some summer treats to try from Trader Joe’s.

Cold Brew Latte Dessert Bars have a caffeine kick.

caption It is a frozen dessert. source Trader Joe’s

Pretty much any frozen treat is great for the summer, but Trader Joe’s Cold Brew Latte Dessert Bars are a fun midday pick me up, especially for those hot, lazy, dog days of summer.

It’s a favorite adult treat (cold-brew coffee) combined with a beloved childhood treat (popsicles).

Trade Joe’s new BBQ sauce is supposed to be super spicy.

caption It can be used to marinade your favorite meat. source Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s just unveiled the extra spicy Ghost Chile BBQ Sauce made with the ghost pepper, which is one of the hottest peppers in the world. It is spicy but per Trader Joe’s, it’s less potent if you use it as a marinade.

This new sauce is only available for the summer while supplies last.

The new Jalapeño Sauce is great for adding a kick to a salad.

caption It’s vegan-friendly. source Trader Joe’s

People tend to consume more salads in the summer, likely because it’s too hot in the kitchen to cook, so it makes sense that Trader Joe’s would unveil its new Jalapeño Sauce in May.

Per the brand’s website, you can use it as a dip, a salsa, a salad dressing, or as a substitute enchilada sauce. Also, it’s super creamy and vegan.

The Key Lime Pie is a favorite seasonal frozen treat.

caption You may want to stock up on this one. source Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s Key Lime Pie is another seasonal fave, but since you can freeze it, superfans tend to stock up in the summer and keep it in the freezer year-round. Per TJ’s, the pie contains actual key-lime juice.

Mango & Cream bars only surface in the summer.

caption Each pack has eight bars. source Trader Joe’s

If you’ve ever had mango and sticky rice at a Thai restaurant for dessert, you’ll probably love Trader Joe’s Mango & Cream bars. These bars are like creamy popsicles (sans the wooden stick) made from mango sorbet and sweet cream. Plus, they’re kosher and gluten-free.

TJ’s Organic Coleslaw Kit mix should be a hit at barbecues.

caption You can use it as a taco topping. source Trader Joe’s

In honor of grilling season, TJ’s now offers an Organic Cole Slaw mix which includes chopped organic green cabbage, red cabbage, and shredded carrots and comes with a pre-packaged slaw sauce.

The grocery chain also noted that the slaw mix (without or without the dressing) is great on top of fish tacos.

TJ’s fans are searching high and low for the new Soft Baked Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies.

caption They’re loaded with flavor. source Trader Joe’s

The grocery chain unveiled the Soft Baked Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies at the end of May 2019 and they’re sure to delight peanut butter and chocolate lovers.

This $1 canned wine may be perfect to sip on this summer.

caption They’re individual cans. source Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s first began selling this $1 canned wine a few years ago and the grocery chain is bringing it back for summer.

Simpler Wines has individual cans of sparkling rosé and flat white wines which are great for picnics, barbecues, or anybody who wants a portable drink.

This Sparking Watermelon Juice sounds like a summer dream.

caption It sounds incredibly refreshing. source Trader Joe’s

Sparkling Watermelon Juice sounds like the perfect refreshing summer beverage. Plus, each can is only $1. Per Trader Joe’s, you can also dress it up as a cocktail by adding fresh fruit and vodka to it.

Trader Joe’s Sweet Tea is back.

caption It’s a summer staple for many. source Trader Joe’s

Last month, TJ’s brought back its gallon of Sweet Tea. TJ’s version of this summer staple is sweetened with cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup.

Trader Joe’s is bringing back the Peaches and Cream Tarte.

caption It’s frozen. source Trader Joe’s

Peach is a fruit that’s closely associated with warm weather, so it makes sense that Trader Joe’s would bring back the Peaches and Cream Tarte for the summer. You can find it in the freezer section at your local TJ’s.

The Cold Pressed Watermelon Juice is a refreshing drink.

caption It’s refreshing and light. source Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s Cold Pressed Watermelon Juice is a recurring summer favorite. The drink contains 100% juice (watermelon and lemon juice), though most reviewers say it tastes like pure watermelon.

Although TJ’s now also has a bubbly watermelon water, you could mix your own version by adding some sparkling water to this juice drink.

The Tzatziki Creamy Garlic Cucumber Dip is perfect to bring to a potluck picnic.

caption You can dip your veggies into it. source Trader Joe’s

The Tzatziki Creamy Garlic Cucumber Dip has been around for quite some time, but it gets the most play at picnics and barbecues in the summer. It’s a great thing to bring to a cookout as a Greek-inspired, elevated take on a typical veggie dip.

The chain is selling a new bespoke rosé, an affordable summer booze.

caption It’s under $10. source Trader Joe’s

A glass of rosé can be nice and refreshing during warm-weather months and Villa Alena Rosé is available at Trader Joe’s for $9. The company describes it as an “off-dry, easy-drinking, rosé-lover’s dream.”

