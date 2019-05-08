See what ‘THE BIG FIREWORKS’ Trump is so excited are returning to Mount Rushmore looked like in their heyday

caption Mount Rushmore’s fireworks show is returning to the National Park in 2020. source Shutterstock

Fireworks will be returning to Mount Rushmore for the 2020 Independence Day Celebration.

The show was halted in 2009 over concerns related to a pine beetle infestation in the Black Hills National Forest.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday night to celebrate the return of “THE BIG FIREWORKS.”

After a decade hiatus, fireworks will be returning to Mount Rushmore next year.

US Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt signed a Memorandum of Agreement with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday to reinstate the show for the 2020 Independence Day Celebration. The fireworks will go off on either July 3, July 4, or July 5 of 2020, according to a Department of the Interior press release.

Trump took to Twitter in response to the news, commending Noem and Bernhardt. “I am pleased to inform you that THE BIG FIREWORKS, after many years of not having any, are coming back to beautiful Mount Rushmore in South Dakota,” he tweeted.

I am pleased to inform you that THE BIG FIREWORKS, after many years of not having any, are coming back to beautiful Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. Great work @GovKristiNoem and @SecBernhardt! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2019

Mount Rushmore’s last firework show was in 2009. The show was discontinued over concerns related to a pine beetle infestation in the Black Hills National Forest, Noem noted in a press release. She added that, since then, advancements in pyrotechnics and a strengthened forest means the show can go on next year.

“When the fireworks were previously held at Mount Rushmore, the show was beamed around the world via satellite,” Noem said in her statement. “The entire world was able to view a celebration of our nation’s freedoms from the majestic memorial and the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota. There is no more fitting place in all the nation to celebrate our democracy than from Mount Rushmore.”

Check out photos of what Mount Rushmore’s firework show looked like in its heydey.

Firework displays were held at Mount Rushmore between 1998 and 2009.

caption Fireworks light up the sky over Mount Rushmore at Keystone, South Dakota on July 3, 2005. source Photo by Rich Gabrielson/WireImage

Over the years, the show drew massive crowds eager to see fireworks above the iconic monument.

caption Crowds at Mount Rushmore in July 2007. source Runner1928/Wikimedia Commons/CC 2.0 Attribution

Honor Guard members showed up for the ceremony, conducting a flag presentation at the memorial for the 2008 show.

caption (Left) Airman 1st Class Daniel McMillan and Capt. Paul Hubenthal, Headquarters Air Reserve Personnel Center Honor Guard members from Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., fold the American flag during a flag presentation ceremony at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, July 3. source U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Marc I. Lane

While the fireworks were stunning, the show was stopped over concerns that the pine beetle infestation could spark a fire.

caption Fireworks over Mount Rushmore National Memorial on July 3, 2004 in Keystone, South Dakota, during celebration of Independence Day. source JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images

Since then, South Dakota’s Black Hills National Forest has gained strength.

caption Fireworks detonate above Mount Rushmore National Memorial, July 3. Approximately 30,000 people came to the memorial for the 2008 Independence Day Celebration. source U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Marc I. Lane

So the Fourth of July fireworks celebration will be returning to shoot pyrotechnics over the heads of former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln in 2020.

caption The annual fireworks at Mount Rushmore National Memorial ended a day full of patriotic entertainment and celebrations in 2007. By the end of the night, more than 5,200 shells and pyrotechnics had lit up the sky over the sculpture. source National Park Service

But don’t try to go see them this year. The National Parks Service was clear that fireworks won’t be part of the show in 2019.

caption Mount Rushmore’s epic fireworks show. source Shutterstock

