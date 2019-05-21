The biggest company in almost every US state

- Using Fortune’s annual list of the biggest publicly traded companies by revenue, we found the largest company based in almost every state.
- Some of the companies are household names, while others may be less known.
Giant public corporations are major players in the American economy, and their headquarters are scattered across the states.
Every year, Fortune publishes a list of the 1,000 largest publicly-traded US corporations by revenue. The most recent list is based on revenues from the 2018 fiscal year.
The above map shows the top company from the list that has its headquarters in each state. Seven states – Alaska, Montana, New Mexico, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming – had no Fortune 1,000 headquarters, and are left blank on the map.
Some of the companies, like California’s Apple and New York’s JPMorgan Chase, are household names. Others (like energy company MDU Resources Group, headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota) may be less well-known to readers.
Here is the biggest company by 2018 revenue in almost every US state, according to Fortune, along with those revenues and the company’s number of employees:
Alabama: Regions Financial is headquartered in Birmingham. The bank had revenues of $6.8 billion and had 19,969 employees.
Arizona: Avnet is headquartered in Phoenix. The electronics distributor had revenues of $19.0 billion and had 15,400 employees.
Arkansas: Walmart is headquartered in Bentonville. The retail giant had revenues of $514.4 billion and 2.2 million employees.
California: Apple is headquartered in Cupertino. The tech behemoth had revenues of $265.6 billion and 132,000 employees.
Colorado: Arrow Electronics is headquartered in Centennial. The electronics distributor had revenues of $29.7 billion and 20,100 employees.
Connecticut: United Technologies is headquartered in Farmington. The industrial conglomerate had revenues of $66.5 billion and 240,200 employees.
Delaware: DowDuPont is headquartered in Wilmington. The chemical manufacturer had revenues of $86.0 billion and 98,000 employees.
District of Columbia: Fannie Mae is headquartered in Washington, DC. The mortgage servicer had revenues of $120.1 billion and 7,400 employees.
Florida: World Fuel Services is headquartered in Miami. The fuel distributor had revenues of $39.8 billion and 5,000 employees.
Georgia: Home Depot is headquartered in Atlanta. The home-improvement retailer had revenues of $108.2 billion and 413,000 employees.
Hawaii: Hawaiian Electric Industries is headquartered in Honolulu. The power utility had revenues of $2.9 billion and 3,898 employees.
Idaho: Albertsons is headquartered in Boise. The grocer had revenues of $59.9 billion and 275,000 employees.
Illinois: Walgreens Boots Alliance is headquartered in Deerfield. The pharmacy giant had revenues of $131.5 billion and 299,000 employees.
Indiana: Anthem is headquartered in Indianapolis. The health insurer had revenues of $92.1 billion and 63,900 employees.
Iowa: Principal Financial is headquartered in Des Moines. The financial firm had revenues of $14.2 billion and 16,475 employees.
Kansas: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings is headquartered in Wichita. The aerospace manufacturer had revenues of $7.2 billion and 17,000 employees.
Kentucky: Humana is headquartered in Louisville. The health insurer had revenues of $56.9 billion and 41,600 employees.
Louisiana: CenturyLink is headquartered in Monroe. The telecom company had revenues of $23.4 billion and 45,000 employees.
Maine: IDEXX Laboratories is headquartered in Westbrook. The scientific equipment manufacturer had revenues of $2.2 billion and 8,377 employees.
Maryland: Lockheed Martin is headquartered in Bethesda. The defense contractor had revenues of $53.8 billion and 105,000 employees.
Massachusetts: General Electric is headquartered in Boston. The industrial conglomerate had revenues of $120.3 billion and 283,000 employees.
Michigan: Ford Motor is headquartered in Dearborn. The auto manufacturer had revenues of $160.3 billion and 199,000 employees.
Minnesota: UnitedHealth Group is headquartered in Minnetonka. The health insurer had revenues of $226.2 billion and 300,000 employees.
Mississippi: Sanderson Farms is headquartered in Laurel. The agribusiness had revenues of $3.2 billion and 15,104 employees.
Missouri: Centene is headquartered in St. Louis. The health insurer had revenues of $60.1 billion and 47,300 employees.
Nebraska: Berkshire Hathaway is headquartered in Omaha. The Warren Buffett-helmed conglomerate had revenues of $247.8 billion and 389,000 employees.
Nevada: Las Vegas Sands is headquartered in Las Vegas. The casino company had revenues of $13.7 billion and 51,500 employees.
New Hampshire: Sprague Resources is headquartered in Portsmouth. The energy company had revenues of $3.8 billion and 901 employees.
New Jersey: Johnson & Johnson is headquartered in New Brunswick. The pharmaceutical conglomerate had revenues of $81.6 billion and 135,100 employees.
New York: JPMorgan Chase is headquartered in New York City. The bank had revenues of $131.4 billion and 256,105 employees.
North Carolina: Bank of America is headquartered in Charlotte. The bank had revenues of $110.6 billion and 204,489 employees.
North Dakota: MDU Resources Group is headquartered in Bismarck. The energy company had revenues of $4.5 billion and 11,797 employees.
Ohio: Cardinal Health is headquartered in Dublin. The healthcare company had revenues of $136.8 billion and 50,200 employees.
Oklahoma: NGL Energy Partners is headquartered in Tulsa. The oil services company had revenues of $17.3 billion and 2,400 employees.
Oregon: Nike is headquartered in Beaverton. The apparel giant had revenues of $36.4 billion and 73,100 employees.
Pennsylvania: AmerisourceBergen is headquartered in Chesterbrook. The pharmaceutical distributor had revenues of $167.9 billion and 20,500 employees.
Rhode Island: CVS Health is headquartered in Woonsocket. The pharmacy giant had revenues of $194.6 billion and 295,000 employees.
South Carolina: Domtar is headquartered in Fort Mill. The paper products manufacturer had revenues of $5.5 billion and 10,000 employees.
Tennessee: FedEx is headquartered in Memphis. The package delivery giant had revenues of $65.5 billion and 359,000 employees.
Texas: ExxonMobil is headquartered in Irving. The energy giant had revenues of $290.2 billion and 71,000 employees.
Utah: SkyWest is headquartered in St. George. The airline had revenues of $3.2 billion and 15,900 employees.
Virginia: Freddie Mac is headquartered in McLean. The mortgage servicer had revenues of $73.6 billion and 6,621 employees.
Washington: Amazon is headquartered in Seattle. The ecommerce giant had revenues of $232.9 billion and 647,500 employees.
Wisconsin: Northwestern Mutual is headquartered in Milwaukee. The insurance company had revenues of $29.1 billion and 5,870 employees.
