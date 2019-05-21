The biggest company in almost every US state

Using Fortune’s annual list of the biggest publicly traded companies by revenue, we found the largest company based in almost every state.

Some of the companies are household names, while others may be less known.

Giant public corporations are major players in the American economy, and their headquarters are scattered across the states.

Every year, Fortune publishes a list of the 1,000 largest publicly-traded US corporations by revenue. The most recent list is based on revenues from the 2018 fiscal year.

The above map shows the top company from the list that has its headquarters in each state. Seven states – Alaska, Montana, New Mexico, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming – had no Fortune 1,000 headquarters, and are left blank on the map.

Some of the companies, like California’s Apple and New York’s JPMorgan Chase, are household names. Others (like energy company MDU Resources Group, headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota) may be less well-known to readers.

Here is the biggest company by 2018 revenue in almost every US state, according to Fortune, along with those revenues and the company’s number of employees:

Alabama: Regions Financial is headquartered in Birmingham. The bank had revenues of $6.8 billion and had 19,969 employees.

source Wikimedia Commons

Arizona: Avnet is headquartered in Phoenix. The electronics distributor had revenues of $19.0 billion and had 15,400 employees.

caption William Amelio, CEO of Avnet. source Roslan Rahman/Getty Images

Arkansas: Walmart is headquartered in Bentonville. The retail giant had revenues of $514.4 billion and 2.2 million employees.

California: Apple is headquartered in Cupertino. The tech behemoth had revenues of $265.6 billion and 132,000 employees.

source Getty

Colorado: Arrow Electronics is headquartered in Centennial. The electronics distributor had revenues of $29.7 billion and 20,100 employees.

source Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Connecticut: United Technologies is headquartered in Farmington. The industrial conglomerate had revenues of $66.5 billion and 240,200 employees.

source REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Delaware: DowDuPont is headquartered in Wilmington. The chemical manufacturer had revenues of $86.0 billion and 98,000 employees.

source David McNew/Getty Images

District of Columbia: Fannie Mae is headquartered in Washington, DC. The mortgage servicer had revenues of $120.1 billion and 7,400 employees.

source Glassdoor

Florida: World Fuel Services is headquartered in Miami. The fuel distributor had revenues of $39.8 billion and 5,000 employees.

Georgia: Home Depot is headquartered in Atlanta. The home-improvement retailer had revenues of $108.2 billion and 413,000 employees.

Hawaii: Hawaiian Electric Industries is headquartered in Honolulu. The power utility had revenues of $2.9 billion and 3,898 employees.

Idaho: Albertsons is headquartered in Boise. The grocer had revenues of $59.9 billion and 275,000 employees.

caption An Albertson’s store in California. source REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Illinois: Walgreens Boots Alliance is headquartered in Deerfield. The pharmacy giant had revenues of $131.5 billion and 299,000 employees.

source Thomson Reuters

Indiana: Anthem is headquartered in Indianapolis. The health insurer had revenues of $92.1 billion and 63,900 employees.

Iowa: Principal Financial is headquartered in Des Moines. The financial firm had revenues of $14.2 billion and 16,475 employees.

source Facebook/Principal Financial Group

Kansas: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings is headquartered in Wichita. The aerospace manufacturer had revenues of $7.2 billion and 17,000 employees.

caption Spirit AeroSystems reveals the cockpit of a KC-46A at the KC-46A Forward Fuselage rollout July 26, 2013, in Wichita, Kan. The air refueling tanker was based on the Boeing 767 commercial airplane and will replace the Air Force’s aging fleet of KC-135 Stratotankers. source Airman 1st Class John Linzmeier/USAF/Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

Kentucky: Humana is headquartered in Louisville. The health insurer had revenues of $56.9 billion and 41,600 employees.

Louisiana: CenturyLink is headquartered in Monroe. The telecom company had revenues of $23.4 billion and 45,000 employees.

source Getty Images/Icon Sportswire

Maine: IDEXX Laboratories is headquartered in Westbrook. The scientific equipment manufacturer had revenues of $2.2 billion and 8,377 employees.

Maryland: Lockheed Martin is headquartered in Bethesda. The defense contractor had revenues of $53.8 billion and 105,000 employees.

source Liz Kaszynski/Lockheed Martin

Massachusetts: General Electric is headquartered in Boston. The industrial conglomerate had revenues of $120.3 billion and 283,000 employees.

source Wikimedia Commons

Michigan: Ford Motor is headquartered in Dearborn. The auto manufacturer had revenues of $160.3 billion and 199,000 employees.

source Reuters

Minnesota: UnitedHealth Group is headquartered in Minnetonka. The health insurer had revenues of $226.2 billion and 300,000 employees.

source Reuters

Mississippi: Sanderson Farms is headquartered in Laurel. The agribusiness had revenues of $3.2 billion and 15,104 employees.

source Sanderson Farms

Missouri: Centene is headquartered in St. Louis. The health insurer had revenues of $60.1 billion and 47,300 employees.

caption Centene CEO Michael Neidorff source Reuters

Nebraska: Berkshire Hathaway is headquartered in Omaha. The Warren Buffett-helmed conglomerate had revenues of $247.8 billion and 389,000 employees.

caption Warren Buffett source Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Nevada: Las Vegas Sands is headquartered in Las Vegas. The casino company had revenues of $13.7 billion and 51,500 employees.

source David Becker/Reuters

New Hampshire: Sprague Resources is headquartered in Portsmouth. The energy company had revenues of $3.8 billion and 901 employees.

caption A man makes a phone call while standing near a Sprague Bio Fuel truck at Hunts Point alternative fuels/alternative vehicles show July 9, 2008 in New York. source Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images

New Jersey: Johnson & Johnson is headquartered in New Brunswick. The pharmaceutical conglomerate had revenues of $81.6 billion and 135,100 employees.

New York: JPMorgan Chase is headquartered in New York City. The bank had revenues of $131.4 billion and 256,105 employees.

North Carolina: Bank of America is headquartered in Charlotte. The bank had revenues of $110.6 billion and 204,489 employees.

source REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

North Dakota: MDU Resources Group is headquartered in Bismarck. The energy company had revenues of $4.5 billion and 11,797 employees.

caption North Dakota Governor Jack Dalrymple prepares to drive a bulldozer to break ground on a new diesel refinery in Dickinson, North Dakota, March 26, 2013. The $300 million refinery, to be built by MDU Resources Group Inc and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, is set to open in late 2014 and will be first U.S. refinery built since 1976. source Reuters/Ernest Scheyder

Ohio: Cardinal Health is headquartered in Dublin. The healthcare company had revenues of $136.8 billion and 50,200 employees.

source lenetstan/Shutterstock

Oklahoma: NGL Energy Partners is headquartered in Tulsa. The oil services company had revenues of $17.3 billion and 2,400 employees.

Oregon: Nike is headquartered in Beaverton. The apparel giant had revenues of $36.4 billion and 73,100 employees.

source Reuters

Pennsylvania: AmerisourceBergen is headquartered in Chesterbrook. The pharmaceutical distributor had revenues of $167.9 billion and 20,500 employees.

Rhode Island: CVS Health is headquartered in Woonsocket. The pharmacy giant had revenues of $194.6 billion and 295,000 employees.

South Carolina: Domtar is headquartered in Fort Mill. The paper products manufacturer had revenues of $5.5 billion and 10,000 employees.

Tennessee: FedEx is headquartered in Memphis. The package delivery giant had revenues of $65.5 billion and 359,000 employees.

Texas: ExxonMobil is headquartered in Irving. The energy giant had revenues of $290.2 billion and 71,000 employees.

source Reuters

Utah: SkyWest is headquartered in St. George. The airline had revenues of $3.2 billion and 15,900 employees.

source Shutterstock.com

Virginia: Freddie Mac is headquartered in McLean. The mortgage servicer had revenues of $73.6 billion and 6,621 employees.

source REUTERS/ Joshua Lott

Washington: Amazon is headquartered in Seattle. The ecommerce giant had revenues of $232.9 billion and 647,500 employees.

source Reuters

Wisconsin: Northwestern Mutual is headquartered in Milwaukee. The insurance company had revenues of $29.1 billion and 5,870 employees.

