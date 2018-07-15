The 2 biggest style mistakes men make with their suits, according to a menswear CEO

- source
- Alton Lane
- Wearing a suit is an absolute minefield.
- Colin Hunter, CEO and cofounder of bespoke menswear brand Alton Lane, says overcomplicating things is one of the biggest mistakes he sees guys make with their suits.
- He also says men tend to underinvest in themselves.
“I always hated shopping.”
Colin Hunter is a man who understands the struggles men face when shopping for clothes. That’s why he quit his job as a management consultant to open his own menswear company “from the perspective of a customer who hates to shop.”
Alton Lane is now in its ninth year of business and has dressed high-profile clients including former presidents George Bush Sr and George Bush Jr.
As someone who deals primarily in bespoke men’s suits, Hunter is well-accustomed to the myriad of mistakes guys make when wearing them.
Speaking to Business Insider, Hunter narrowed down the two biggest faux pas he sees on a regular basis.
1. Don’t overcomplicate things
“We remind our clients a lot to keep it simple,” Hunter says. “Don’t over-accessorise or combine too many patterns – I think that’s a mistake people make a lot.”
According to Hunter, men often pair patterned suits with bold accessories in a way that’s overpowering to behold.
“If you’re going to have one piece that stands out, limit it to one. If you have a fun tie or a fun pocket square, team it with a solid shirt and a solid suit. It’s good to have style that’s understated and makes you come across as more confident than cartoonish.”
Check out the graphic below for a visual representation of Hunter’s advice:
- Shayanne Gal / Business Insider
2. Don’t underinvest in yourself
Lots of guys simply don’t spend enough money on themselves, which seems odd if you have to wear a suit most days of the year or even if it’s for a special occasion.
“Investing in self-presentation – outside of health and education – is critical for your career; for social circumstances.”
Hunter advises maximising whatever budget you have to invest in a good suit that will last: “I would rather have one nicer suit than four suits that will fall apart.”
- Alton Lane
You can make that suit go a long way – if it’s the right style.
Hunter says guys should build their sartorial wardrobe around a navy suit because of its sheer versatility.
“A blue suit is something you can wear for everything from the office to a cocktail party,” he says. “When you wear it as a blazer with a pair of jeans or chinos it will look less like you’re wearing a suit jacket. It’s gonna stand out a little bit more.”
So, if you can, maximise your budget and invest in a beautiful blue suit – and don’t go and ruin it with crazy accessories.