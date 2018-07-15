The 2 biggest style mistakes men make with their suits, according to a menswear CEO

caption Colin Hunter, CEO and co-founder of Alton Lane. source Alton Lane

Wearing a suit is an absolute minefield.

Colin Hunter, CEO and cofounder of bespoke menswear brand Alton Lane, says overcomplicating things is one of the biggest mistakes he sees guys make with their suits.

He also says men tend to underinvest in themselves.

“I always hated shopping.”

Colin Hunter is a man who understands the struggles men face when shopping for clothes. That’s why he quit his job as a management consultant to open his own menswear company “from the perspective of a customer who hates to shop.”

Alton Lane is now in its ninth year of business and has dressed high-profile clients including former presidents George Bush Sr and George Bush Jr.

As someone who deals primarily in bespoke men’s suits, Hunter is well-accustomed to the myriad of mistakes guys make when wearing them.

Speaking to Business Insider, Hunter narrowed down the two biggest faux pas he sees on a regular basis.

1. Don’t overcomplicate things

“We remind our clients a lot to keep it simple,” Hunter says. “Don’t over-accessorise or combine too many patterns – I think that’s a mistake people make a lot.”

According to Hunter, men often pair patterned suits with bold accessories in a way that’s overpowering to behold.

“If you’re going to have one piece that stands out, limit it to one. If you have a fun tie or a fun pocket square, team it with a solid shirt and a solid suit. It’s good to have style that’s understated and makes you come across as more confident than cartoonish.”

Check out the graphic below for a visual representation of Hunter’s advice:

2. Don’t underinvest in yourself

Lots of guys simply don’t spend enough money on themselves, which seems odd if you have to wear a suit most days of the year or even if it’s for a special occasion.

“Investing in self-presentation – outside of health and education – is critical for your career; for social circumstances.”

Hunter advises maximising whatever budget you have to invest in a good suit that will last: “I would rather have one nicer suit than four suits that will fall apart.”

You can make that suit go a long way – if it’s the right style.

Hunter says guys should build their sartorial wardrobe around a navy suit because of its sheer versatility.

“A blue suit is something you can wear for everything from the office to a cocktail party,” he says. “When you wear it as a blazer with a pair of jeans or chinos it will look less like you’re wearing a suit jacket. It’s gonna stand out a little bit more.”

So, if you can, maximise your budget and invest in a beautiful blue suit – and don’t go and ruin it with crazy accessories.