Almost 700 soccer players were traded on transfer deadline day — here are the biggest ones you may have missed, including Mauro Icardi’s surprise move to Paris Saint-Germain

caption Mauro Icardi, Rafinha, and Andre Silva all moved clubs on transfer deadline day. source Photos by Getty

Nearly 700 transfers were completed during Monday’s transfer deadline day in European soccer.

Clubs across the continent spent $189 million, which is the most ever during a single day in September.

Mauro Icardi’s move from Inter Milan to Paris Saint-Germain was the stand-out transfer, with the Argentine moving initially on loan with a later option to buy.

Read more of our soccer stories here.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Mauro Icardi’s move from Internazionale to Paris Saint-Germain was the highlight of Monday’s transfer deadline day in European soccer, but this was just one trade in what was an incredibly busy day at the markets.

682 transfers were completed, for a total spend of $189 million – the biggest ever during a single day in September.

Read more: 3 charts that show Neymar has been a massive waste of money at Paris Saint Germain

The greatest spenders on the day was Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais, who spent $27 million on Sporting Lisbon winger Raphinha and RC Strasbourg defender Jonas Martin.

Turkish side Galatasary also had a busy day at the office, bringing in three new players as it looks to retain the Super Lig title.

But with so many deals going on throughout the day and night, it’s likely you may have missed just a few.

Here are they are:

Mauro Icardi — Inter Milan to PSG (Loan)

Mauro Icardi had been determined to force a move away from Inter Milan all summer, and the Argentine got his wish on Monday when PSG signed him on Monday.

Icardi joined the Ligue 1 champion on a season-long loan with an option to buy for $71.3 million next year. PSG will hope the 26-year-old can prove to be the long-term replacement for the the veteran striker Edinson Cavani.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan — Arsenal to AS Roma (Loan)

Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal from Manchester United in January 2018, but has since struggled to make his mark at the Emirates Stadium, just like the way he did at Old Trafford.

The Armenian was sent to AS Roma on Monday on a season-long loan, but the Italian club has no contractual option to buy at the end of the deal.

Keylor Navas — Real Madrid to PSG ($16.3 million)

Keylor Navas’ $16.8 million move to PSG from Real Madrid was the second-most expensive deadline deal, behind Sporting Lisbon winger Raphinha’s move to Stade Rennais.

The Costa Rican goalkeeper left the Santiago Bernabeu after five years – a spell in which he made 162 appearances and won 11 major trophies – and he’ll likely assume the number one jersey at PSG, with young shot stopper Alphonse Areola having moved in the opposite direction.

Andre Silva — AC Milan to Eintracht Frankfurt (Loan)

Andre Silva has a brilliant scoring record with the Portugal national team, having found the net 15 times in 33 appearances, however he has struggled to replicate that form on the domestic stage in spells with AC Milan and Sevilla.

Eintracht Frankfurt will hope it can be the club to get the best out of the 23-year-old, who replaced Ante Rebic at the Commerzbank Arena, after the Serbian moved the other way to the San Siro.

Fernando Llorente — Tottenham Hotspur to Napoli (Free)

Tottenham had only two out-and-out strikers in it’s squad on Monday morning -but by the end of the day it was down to one.

Spaniard Fernando Llorente completed a late free transfer to Napoli, leaving Harry Kane as Mauricio Pochettino’s only central attacking option for the remainder of the season.

Llorente, who is 6-foot-5, will add a new dimension to Napoli’s current attacking trio of Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne, and Jose Callejon.

Rafinha — FC Barcelona to Celta Vigo (Loan)

source Photo by Getty

The emergence of teenage sensation Ansu Fati at FC Barcelona this season has seen Rafinha become surplus to requirements.

The Brazilian moved to Celta Vigo on Monday. But before the loan was completed, he renewed his contract with Barcelona. This means that should he impress during his time at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos, a future career back at the Camp Nou may still be on the cards.

Tiemoue Bakayoko — Chelsea FC to AS Monaco (Loan)

After two failed seasons at Chelsea, Tiemoue Bakayoko now finds himself back at the club where it all began, AS Monaco.

The French midfielder, who cost Chelsea $48 million in 2017, joined the Ligue 1 outfit on loan for the season, but should he rediscover his form, Monaco also has the option to re-sign him permanently for a fee of $46 million next summer.

Radamel Falcao — AS Monaco to Galatasaray (Free)

It was one-in-one-out for AS Monaco on Monday.

It may have welcomed Tiemoue Bakayoko back to the Stade Louis II , but it also waved goodbye to one of it’s finest players of recent years in Radamel Falcao, who joined Galatasary on a free transfer.

Falcao scored 83 goals in 139 appearances for Monaco after joining the team from Atletico Madrid in 2013.

Javier Hernandez — West Ham United to Sevilla ($8.4 million)

Javier Hernandez became West Ham United’s record signing in 2017 when he joined for $19.5 million from Bayer Leverkusen.

However, after West Ham paid another club record $43.4 million for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Sebastian Haller this summer, Hernandez handed in a transfer request to force a late move to Sevilla.

The Spanish side lost three forwards this summer in Wissam Ben Yedder, Quincy Promes, and Luis Muriel, so Hernandez will be a welcome addition to its depleted front line.

Martin Skrtel — Atalanta to TBC (Contract termination)

Not so much a transfer as a forced farewell, as former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel had his contract ripped up by Atalanta on Monday – just 24 days after joining the club from Fenerbahce.

Coach Gian Piero Gasperini said Skrtel was unable to adapt to his defensive tactics, and hence chose to let the Slovakian go and sign Simon Kjaer on loan from Sevilla as a last minute replacement.