The BlocPartners network and MIMS announce a strategic partnership

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – December 3, 2018 – The BlocPartners, the leading global independent health-creative agency network, and MIMS, Asia’s largest multi-channel provider of drug information, medical communications, events management and marketing services, announced they have formalized a strategic partnership.





Today, MIMS is present in 16 markets across Asia Pacific with approximately two million healthcare professional subscribers to its drug and resource portal, digital and print publications. MIMS’ work empowers healthcare professionals to improve patient outcomes by facilitating knowledge exchange and better decision-making.





“After an extensive evaluation of potential medical content partners in the APAC region, MIMS clearly rose to the top. Not only will they strengthen our offering to clients in the region, they will also contribute their high-science content capabilities at a global level,” said Rico Viray, Chairman of The BlocPartners network and Founding Partner of The Bloc in New York.





Yasunobu Sakai, Chief Executive Officer of MIMS, stated, “We are delighted to work with The BlocPartners to expand globally in the healthcare space. They are experts at the intersection of creativity, science, and technology.”





The BlocPartners and MIMS form an extensive network of best-in-class healthcare advertising and medical communications for pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide.





The BlocPartners is incorporated as an LLC, with 19 top-ranking health creative agencies in key major and emerging markets. Every single day, members of The BlocPartners network come together across countries to identify insights, break down barriers, and create effective global brand strategies and campaigns that help clients achieve their goals and make a bigger difference in more people’s lives.





Jennifer Matthews, Managing Partner and President of The Bloc, said, “Forging our partnership with MIMS is central to our strategy to expand our global reach and capabilities. We’re delighted to bring the combined value of The Bloc and MIMS to our client partners.”





For over 50 years, MIMS has been a trusted medical knowledge source and ultimate healthcare professional platform. MIMS is dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals passionate about improving lives. MIMS teams offer diverse expertise from data-driven marketing and events management to scientific strategy and digital medication safety solutions.





Victor Wright, MIMS Regional Vice President of Medical Communications Business Unit, said, “The BlocPartners perfectly complements our service offering that masters the art and science of healthcare communications and services across key stakeholders and channels. With our strong presence in Asia and The BlocPartners’ extensive network worldwide, clients gain not only geographical reach but enhanced expertise and value.”





The BlocPartners has the following offices globally:

Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil; Europe: France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, UK; Asia and Oceania: Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, Vietnam.

Visit www.theblocpartners.com to learn more.





MIMS has offices in the following markets:

Singapore (headquarters), Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea; Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, Vietnam

Visit http://corporate.mims.com to learn more, and www.mimsmc.com for medical communications services.