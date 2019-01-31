15 eco-friendly Valentine’s Day flower bouquets we love — plus expert tips on what to keep in mind when ordering

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

You can trust online flower delivery company The Bouqs Co. for beautiful, eco-friendly, well-priced, and fresh bouquets to send to your significant other, friends, or parents.

It delivered 2.7 million flowers on Valentine’s Day last year, and in total has delivered 53 million flowers to date.

Its founder advises you to order sooner rather than later, and keep factors like color, flower type, or overall style in mind when picking out a bouquet.

You can read tips from the founder and browse our favorite 15 bouquets and plants below, or shop all options at The Bouqs Co. here.

Giving flowers as a gesture of love and appreciation is a timeless tradition. This year, millions of flowers will arrive on front steps and desks nationwide as loved ones celebrate Valentine’s Day together.

If you’re lucky, one of these bouquets will come from The Bouqs Co., the online flower delivery company that ships cut-to-order arrangements from eco-friendly farms around the world.

With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, we spoke to John Tabis, the CEO and founder of The Bouqs Co., to learn some flower-ordering tips, who you should order a bouquet for, and the company’s expectations coming in to Valentine’s Day 2019.

The two biggest things to remember when ordering flowers might seem obvious, but they’re worth repeating: order ahead of time and put thought into it.

Tabis says, “You should place your order early to lock in the best prices and to ensure you have the widest selection before they all sell out, ultimately saving you time and money. It’s also much easier on the farm or florist providing your Bouq.

Second, think about your recipient’s likes, loves and even dislikes – whether that be color, flower type, or overall style. You need not go super deep, but choosing something that reflects an important memory or event, or just shows that you put thought into your order makes a sweet gift even sweeter.”

It’s also worth reminding you that Valentine’s Day isn’t only for couples.

According to Tabis, “More and more we are seeing people buy Valentine’s Day flowers for recipients other than romantic partners. Valentine’s Day isn’t just about romantic relationships in your life – it’s really a day to celebrate all of your loved ones, whether that be friends, family or even your co-workers. In fact, 15% of our Valentine’s Day orders in 2018 went to moms!”

Last year, The Bouqs Co. delivered more than 2.7 million stems, and has delivered 53 million stems to date.

If you’re interested in ordering flowers from the company, we’ve rounded up the best Valentine’s Day bouquets below.

You have a large selection of beautiful arrangements to choose from, plus the process to make them is less wasteful. With its vertically integrated supply chain, The Bouqs Co. reduces waste by up to 90% in an industry where typically 45% of flowers grown for sale are discarded along the way and never make it to the customer.

If your recipient doesn’t like flowers, The Bouqs Co. still has you covered with indoor house plants and succulents, which Tabis acknowledges “are undoubtedly having a moment.” A statement-making “staple of modern sophistication in the home,” they offer health benefits (like air purification), aesthetic benefits, and an opportunity to create a long-term, nurturing relationship with nature.

Check out the best 15 Valentine’s Day bouquets and plants from The Bouqs Co. below. You can also shop all bouquets and plants directly here.

Freebird: pink roses, white carnations, Queen Anne’s Lace, and pink scabiosa

Always: classic red roses

Luxe: pink and white tulips

Spontaneous: purple and white alstroemeria and calla lilies

Quinn: assorted mini succulents

Aphrodite: lavender chrysanthemums, white roses, and baby blue eucalyptus

Jaime: jasmine plant

Wild About U: assorted succulents

Happy Days: white roses, pink hypericum, white veronicas, and gypsophila

Crush: red roses, hydrangeas, gerbera daisies, snapdragons and eucalyptus

Adelaide: white spray cymbidium orchids with a touch of purple

Heart of Gold: sunflowers, pink stock, and purple waxflowers.

One Love: red anthurium, white loofah, and pink ginger

Valentine’s Day Roses: assorted colored roses

Indie: ivy plant

