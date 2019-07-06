Videos on Twitter show the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that hit California made swimming pools look like wave machines

caption Californian quake shakes water out of pools. source Twitter

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Southern California on Friday.

Concerned residents uploaded video footage to Twitter, showing the effect the temblor had on their backyards.

The quake shaked water out of swimming pools, flooding nearby patio areas.

The LAPD said in a statement that the earthquake had not caused any loss of life or serious injury.

The quake struck after 8 p.m. local time with its epicenter 11 miles from Ridgecrest, California, the United States Geological Survey said.

It followed a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on July 4 and took many by surprise, including presenters on a KCAL-TV live newscast which was abruptly put on hold.

Residents uploaded footage of the temblor’s effects on social media. It looks like wave machines have been installed in the pools as the water splashes and surges over the sides, flooding nearby patio areas.

In the video below, one panicked observer says off camera: “Oh my God” and “Holy c—,” while another says: “I don’t know if that’s good.”

The pool below seems to spit water approximately several feet into the air.

And, here, the quake shoots waves of water away from the pool and toward a nearby house.

The earthquake did not cause any loss of life or serious injury, the LAFD said in a statement.