The CEO of US$90m tea chain TWG’s advice to entrepreneurs: stick to the concept and profits will come

TWG Tea – which has been in operation for 10 years – only broke even in 2012, CEO Taha Bouqdib said. TWG Tea

For nearly half of global tea chain TWG Tea’s existence, it was making no profit.

But this wasn’t a major concern for its CEO and co-founder, Taha Bouqdib, who set up the company in Singapore in 2008 with three other co-founders. One co-founder has since resigned.

According to The Straits Times, the company was a subsidiary of The Wellness Group in 2007. Lifestyle conglomerate Osim became an investor in 2011, and currently owns a 70 per cent stake.

Speaking to Business Insider following the brand’s 10th anniversary celebrations here, Bouqdib, who is French, shared his top piece of advice to aspiring entrepreneurs: stick to the original concept.

“A lot of entrepreneurs start something and then change what they’re doing because they made losses in the first year. There will always be people giving you their advice: you must do this, you must do that. But the entrepreneur should always have the last word, and the last word must come from your first idea,” he said.

“Have a concept and believe in your concept. If not, your focus will be diverted, and you’ll only be headed for closure.”

Bouqdib admitted that when TWG Tea began operations, people did not believe the concept of a luxury tea experience would take off – including Bouqdib’s own friends, who questioned his decision to move to Singapore to start the business.

But Bouqdib believed that customers were growing more conscious about where their drinks were coming from, and tea-drinkers wanted something more exciting than buying a bag of tea leaves to brew at home.

“I saw that other brands from Europe and the US were selling nicely packaged teas to Asia. I thought: Why don’t we make it different? We can create something made here,” he said.

To encourage people to understand the product, the company created books to help customers appreciate the origin and history of the teas on sale. It also created several tea-related accessories.

Bouqdib said he was “extremely happy” at how receptive customers were.

But staying true to the concept involved costs – stores had to be set up in visible areas of high-end malls, meaning rental was high. Bouqdib insisted that products, store design and packaging had to be made in-house. The company even set up its own training centre and spent over S$8.4 million training its 3,000-over staff members.

“When you outsource, you will see growth, of course,” Bouqdib said. “But you will lose your identity with time. This is why I insist, from day one, that everything must be created in-house. These creations have details that show our identity, show the spirit of the brand.”

“You need a lot of time, a lot of effort, to go through these details. But if customers find that they always have a great time, they will recommend our brand to their family and friends. This is how a brand grows.”

By Bouqdib’s admission, TWG Tea only broke even in 2012, four years after it began operations with an initial capital of US$10 million.

Revenue from 12 stores in Singapore alone totalled US$90 million in 2017, nine times the initial investment. While the CEO did not reveal TWG Tea’s overall value, with a total of 70 stores across 19 countries, Business Insider understands the figure could be several hundred million.

Despite the temptation to look at the bottom line, Bouqdib advised entrepreneurs not to measure a business’s success by its finances in the early years.

“Don’t expect to earn from day one. You cannot have a business plan that just looks at how much you’re spending, and how much you’ll have at the end of the year in profit,” he said.

“If you only consider finances, you’ll think you earn too little from your customers. Instead, build something with passion. Passion can push you to create demand, and create a product that people will be pleasantly surprised by.”

“If everything’s done properly, the profit will come,” he added. “You must be patient. Don’t give up quickly. When you build a brand, it’s not for your generation, but the next.”

Read also: