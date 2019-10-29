Hotel review: The Chatwal, a Marriott luxury property in Midtown, commands a high price but offers a resplendent stay that’s classic New York

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The Chatwal is a high-end hotel in Midtown Manhattan, housed in a landmark building with swanky Art Deco vibes.

Set two blocks from Bryant Park and Times Square, The Chatwal is close to major New York attractions, but the refined, opulent interiors feel wholly removed from the crowds.

Rooms start at $500 per night, though large room sizes and features such as butler service, expansive closets, a Broadway concierge, and plush decor make the price tag worth it.

I spent a night in a Deluxe King Room and would recommend it those looking to indulge in an upscale, five-star hotel.

As a native New Yorker, I aim to avoid overcrowded neighborhoods as much as possible. When I choose to indulge in a local hotel stay, I prefer properties that feel like a respite from the city’s frenetic pace.

Yet despite a busy Midtown address, The Chatwal was that hidden gem for me. Longing for a New York staycation, The Chatwal was the perfect place to spend an anniversary. It felt fully removed from the hustle of Manhattan, despite being located just blocks from Bryant Park and the Theater District.

Combining Art Deco design, modern amenities, and luxurious accommodations, The Chatwal has cemented itself as my top choice in Midtown Manhattan. It’s swanky, but with a warm, inviting atmosphere, and a great spot for a staycation or business travel, and for families who need joint-suites, and travelers who prefer a high-end, personalized stay.

As a luxury offering, typical room rates start at $500 in the low season rising above $600 in busy holiday periods. It’s a splurge, especially compared to other hotels in the area, but worth it for those seeking a high level of service. Indeed, all guests receive butler services, which includes complimentary steaming, pressing, and shoe shine.

Additionally, The Chatwal is part of the Marriott Bonvoy group, so you can redeem and earn points during your stay. Marriott Bonvoy members may also receive exclusive rates, mobile check-in, and other perks depending on availability.

I stayed in a Deluxe King Room, comped for review purposes, which falls in the middle of 13 total room categories, ranging from the Superior Queen, all the way up to the two-floor Penthouse Suite.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by The Chatwal.

The entry way is particularly regal.

As soon as the friendly doorman greeted us at the red-carpeted entrance, and I glimpsed the dimly-lit lobby, I knew I was in for a lavish treat.

Check-in was seamless and we were immediately offered bottled water and the option to book a reservation at the on-site restaurant, The Lambs Club. The lobby was mostly made up of several small bistro tables and booths to clink glasses in, however, it was quite empty during peak check-in time.

I was given two electronic keys to our third-floor room, and while one of the keys didn’t work initially, it was easy to switch it out.

The historic building was restored and renovated by architect Thierry Despont and relaunched as The Chatwal, a Luxury Collection Hotel, in 2010.

Art-lovers, in particular, will appreciate the rich architectural history. The building dates back to 1905, designed by iconic American architect Stanford White, and was once home to the prestigious Lambs, America’s first professional theatrical club (the hotel’s restaurant, The Lambs Club, is a nod to this fact).

The hotel is a boutique property with only 10 floors and 76 rooms, 14 of which have spacious, year-round private terraces.

While the hotel itself is quiet, it is still set within a highly-trafficked, tourist-trodden location. It’s best suited for those who want to be near the action, but also plan to spend time in their room. A stay this expensive shouldn’t be treated like a crash pad.

I was immediately impressed by the walls, which were upholstered in a smooth suede that automatically created an ultra-chic vibe.

Upon entering my room, my attention immediately gravitated to the bed. Whenever I walk into a hotel room, I always first hop onto it to see what I’ve gotten myself into (in true hotel-enthusiast nature).

I was pleased to find the bed to be very comfortable, with 400-thread-count linens, a down duvet, and plush pillows I could have slept on forever.

In fact, I enjoyed a fantastic night’s sleep. The bed and pillows were the perfect combination of firm and plush, and I did not hear any noise outside despite facing the city street.

I also appreciated upscale amenities such as fast, free Wi-Fi, butler service (which I used for breakfast room service), a minibar, and air conditioning.

My bathroom was sleek and glamorous.

My favorite part of the room, however, was the magnificent black-tiled bathroom. Inside were his and hers bath amenities, a rainfall shower and bathtub, soft terry cloth robes, and wait for it: a heated ToTo toilet and 19-inch integrated mirror television. These were the kind of features that warrant such an expensive nightly rate.

The room features a largely neutral palette, with bright pops of color.

The room was spacious for New York, and I never felt confined. There was a good amount of distance between the bathroom, bed, and living area, which had two couches and a desk. The closet was a standout, taking up the entire wall next to the bed with built-in compartments to hang, fold, and store clothing. I typically don’t unpack my suitcase on a short getaway, but the closet space would be quite helpful for someone staying for more than two nights, especially business travelers who need to iron and plan attire.

Unfortunately, there was not much natural light. My room faced the city and a large brick wall, which felt like a disappointment, as I enjoy waking up to sunshine and the opportunity to savor city views. Should I find myself at The Chatwal again, I would request a different view.

The menu at The Lambs Club changes seasonally, but I highly recommend the Piedmontese steak tartare, if available.

The Chatwal is home to the 90-seat The Lambs Club Restaurant & Bar, led by Chef Geoffrey Zakarian, and known for Modern American cuisine. Guests can dine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking 44th street. My dinner was a highlight of my stay and I recommend making a reservation.

Building on a location in New York’s Theater District, The Chatwal offers a dedicated theater concierge to share insider knowledge and help procure Broadway tickets, and even arrange meet-and-greets with cast favorites.

Another unique amenity was the “house car,” a Mercedes-Benz E350, which chauffeurs guests within a 20-block radius. I did not get to use this amenity, but it seemed to be a great perk that can help visitors save money, and also take advantage of luxury amenities provided.

The pool is small, but the presence of a lifeguard makes it kid-friendly.

There’s also an indoor saltwater pool with lifeguard and a 24/7 fitness center that has all of the basic equipment. Both are pretty small, but good for a quick workout.

There is also a newly rebranded (formerly a Red Door Spa) MYND Spa & Salon that offers everything from hair and scalp treatments to in-suite massages. Other amenities include a jacuzzi, plunge pool, and private changing suites with steam showers.

With a prime Midtown location, there’s no lack of choice when it comes to dining and activities. According to TripAdvisor, there are 507 restaurants within 0.3 miles of the hotel including the two-star Michelin restaurant Gabriel Kreuther, and Los Tacos No. 1.

Central Park and Bryant Park are both a short walk away, as are Broadway theaters and major attractions such as the Museum of Modern Art, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Radio City Music Hall, and Rockefeller Center.

The hotel is rated as four-and-a-half out of five stars on Trip Advisor, and nine out of 10 on Booking.com.

Users rave about the hotel’s smiling staff, superb on-site restaurant, and super plush beds throughout more than 1,300 reviews. There are some negative reviews, which refer mostly to one-off issues like leaky showers, faulty coffee machines, and room service plates not being cleaned in a timely manner.

Who stays here: Business travelers, families, and tourists willing to pay a premium for a luxury hotel experience and personalized, elevated service.

We like: The general art-infused atmosphere and spacious rooms, which are quite generous by New York standards.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The delicious food at the on-site restaurant and bar, The Lamb’s Club. I would go back just for the restaurant (and lamb chops) itself, even without staying at the property.

We think you should know: There’s a high price tag for a reason. The hotel is definitely more exclusive and posh than other larger chains in the area, which means more personalized attention from the staff. If you’re a Marriott Bonvoy member, there’s a good chance you’ll be upgraded.

We’d do this differently next time: Opt to stay in a room with an outdoor terrace.

Staying at The Chatwal felt exclusive and luxurious, while still having a personable atmosphere that felt like home. The building’s deep history was felt throughout the lobby decor and interiors.

This is an expensive hotel, but the price yields a spacious room, prime location, opulent bathrooms, and upscale butler services. I would certainly stay here again for another special occasion and perhaps book with credit card travel points should regular room rates be too high.