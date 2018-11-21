12 things you didn’t know about The Cheesecake Factory

caption There are some things you might not know about the popular chain. source The Cheesecake Factory/Facebook

Known for its extensive menu and indulgent desserts, The Cheesecake Factory is one of the most popular chain restaurants in the US.

Keep reading to learn 12 facts about the chain, from its early origins in Detroit, Michigan, to how its décor was designed.

The Cheesecake Factory began in Detroit, Michigan, where founder David Overton grew up.

caption David Overton’s mother owned a bakeshop that made cheesecake. source Wikimedia Commons

As Overton explains in Broadly’s oral history of The Cheesecake Factory, his mom found a cheesecake recipe in a newspaper and opened her own bakeshop. She later moved the operation to the basement of her house so she could be around as Overton and his sister grew up.

Eventually, at his suggestion, Overton’s family made the move to Los Angeles.

“They started, in North Hollywood, this little cheesecake factory. My father would get in his car and go door-to-door and just try to sell cheesecakes to restaurants,” Overton told Broadly.

Before going into the restaurant business, Overton was in a band.

Overton dropped out of law school to play drums in a rock band. The group, the Billy Roberts Blues Band, was relatively successful ― in fact, they opened for the likes of Janis Joplin.

“I went to law school in San Francisco, but I dropped out because I wanted to pursue music,” Overton said in an interview with Nation’s Restaurant News. “I played until I was 27. That’s when I joined my parents in LA to build their cheesecake business.”

The chain is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

caption The Cheesecake Factory Incorporation is in California. source Wikimedia Commons

The Cheesecake Factory HQ is located in Los Angeles County, where the restaurant was founded in the 1970s.

Drake, who owns a mansion near Calabasas, references Cheesecake Factory in his song “Child’s Play” (“Why you gotta fight with me at Cheesecake? / You know I love to go there.”)

There are more than 200 locations, including restaurants in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Hong Kong.

caption The Cheesecake Factory exists all over the world. source The Cheesecake Factory/Facebook

The Cheesecake Factory may be a fixture at your local suburban mall, but the chain also has international outposts in places such as Mexico, Hong Kong, and Dubai, where the restaurant is situated at the bottom of an indoor ski slope.

In total, there are more than 200 locations.

There’s a specific reason why the menu is so long.

caption The long menu is meant to be a talking point. source Zoe Miller/INSIDER

The Cheesecake Factory is known for its extensive menu, which is nearly 6,000 words long and lists more than 250 items. But there’s actually a reason why it’s so lengthy.

According to Jay Baer and Daniel Lemin, authors of the book “Talk Triggers: The Complete Guide to Creating Customers with Word of Mouth,” the menu is part of the restaurant’s business strategy: it’s a talk trigger, or “a built-in differentiator that creates customer conversations.”

When people eat at The Cheesecake Factory, they discuss the scope of the menu with their friends or post about it on social media. In other words, it’s like built-in advertising.

The chain sells more than 30 flavors of cheesecake and will ship them across the US.

caption The Cheesecake Factory is consistently adding new flavors to its menu. source Reuters

From plainer fare (like Fresh Strawberry and Vanilla Bean) to more over-the-top creations (such as Toasted Marshmallow S’Mores Galore and White Chocolate Caramel Macadamia), there are more than 30 flavors available ― and the cakes can be shipped anywhere in the US through Harry & David.

Through its Bakery line, The Cheesecake Factory sells desserts other than cheesecakes.

caption “Linda’s Fudge Cake” is a popular non-cheesecake menu item. source The Cheesecake Factory/Facebook

In addition to cheesecakes, The Cheesecake Factory Bakery offers layer cakes, cupcakes, and other sweet treats. You might recognize these desserts from the B&N Cafe at your local Barnes & Noble.

The Cheesecake Factory, Inc. owns two other chains, Grand Lux Cafe and RockSugar.

caption Grand Lux Cafe is slightly more upscale than The Cheesecake Factory. source Grand Lux Cafe/Facebook

Featuring a European-inspired menu, Grand Lux Cafe (which has locations in eight states) is like The Cheesecake Factory’s more sophisticated sister. The Grand Lux website bills the chain as an “upscale-casual eatery.”

RockSugar, which has outposts in Los Angeles and Oak Brook, Illinois, highlights cuisine from Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand and Vietnam. It’s named for a type of crystallized, refined sugar commonly used in Asian cooking.

There’s a story behind The Cheesecake Factory’s eye-catching décor.

caption The unique columns are meant to be attention-grabbing. source Shutterstock

You’re not alone in wondering why The Cheesecake Factory has such an eclectic vibe.

In an interview with Eater, Rick McCormick – the restaurant and hospitality designer tasked with creating the décor, beginning with the chain’s sixth location in Newport Beach, California ― explained that, while the Victorian wood siding and Egyptian influence were both Overton’s idea, he drafted intentionally eye-catching designs for the columns.

“The one design element everyone, for good reason, seems to focus on when you talk about Cheesecake Factory design are the Egyptian-style columns,” McCormack said. “Certainly they’re very unique and people immediately take notice of them, which is one reason they’re there.”

The chain is famous for its brown bread ― and you can ask to have your sandwich prepared with it.

caption Opt for any of The Cheesecake Factory’s sandwiches on brown bread. source The Cheesecake Factory/Facebook

People go wild for The Cheesecake Factory’s brown bread, which you can now buy and enjoy at home.

But, as Delish points out, you might not know that you can request to have your sandwich prepared with it.

The Cheesecake Factory gives back through a charitable foundation.

caption Actors Wilmer Valderrama and Ali Landry are two celebrities who have volunteered with The Cheesecake Factory and Feeding America. source John Shearer/GettyImages

In 2001, the company established the Oscar and Evelyn Overton Charitable Foundation, named for founder David Overton’s parents.

Some of the nonprofit’s initiatives include a partnership with the hunger-relief charity Feeding America and a Thanksgiving volunteer program with the Salvation Army.

It’s one of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For.”

caption The Cheesecake Factory has been recognized as a great place to work. source Reuters

In February 2018, Fortune named The Cheesecake Factory one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For,” marking the fifth consecutive time the company earned that distinction.

Salesforce and Wegmans Food Markets topped the list, with Cheesecake Factory (the sole restaurant chain in the mix) coming in at 27.

