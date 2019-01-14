10 surprising flavors you didn’t know you could get at The Cheesecake Factory

caption If you ever wanted to mix tiramisu and cheesecake, The Cheesecake Factory has you covered. source The Cheesecake Factory/Instagram

There are more than 30 different cheesecakes on the menu at The Cheesecake Factory.

Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate Cheesecake and Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake are some of the newest menu additions.

Seasonal offerings include Pumpkin Cheesecake and Peppermint Bark Cheesecake.

With more than 30 different options, from original to white chocolate caramel macadamia nut, it can be overwhelming to sort through The Cheesecake Factory’s cheesecake list – and you may end up overlooking the option you actually wanted but didn’t get to before decision fatigue set in.

To help you make this all-important decision, we’ve rounded up some of the newest and most unique options on the menu, with tempting photos to boot.

Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate Cheesecake is perfectly rich.

It features chocolate chips.

One of the latest additions to The Cheesecake Factory’s cheesecake list, this one begins with a layer of fudge cake that’s topped with cherry cheesecake featuring cherry chunks and (of course) plenty of Ghirardelli chocolate.

And in case you needed an excuse to indulge, for every slice of Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate Cheesecake sold (through February 28), The Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents to Feeding America, a nonprofit hunger relief organization.

Celebration Cheesecake will get you in the celebratory mood.

Consider this treat for your next birthday.

Indulge your inner child with this festive cheesecake topped with rainbow sprinkles. It features layers of vanilla cake, cheesecake, strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla mousse, and cream cheese frosting. P.S. this cheesecake can be shipped to almost anywhere in the U.S., according to The Cheesecake Factory.

Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake offers unique flavors.

If you love cinnamon rolls, this one is for you.

Another recent addition, this cheesecake is made up of layers of Cinnabon cinnamon cheesecake and vanilla crunch cake and topped with cream cheese frosting and stripes of caramel.

Craig’s Crazy Carrot Cake Cheesecake mixes two delicious desserts.

It's topped with roasted almonds.

A hybrid of carrot cake and rich cheesecake, this cheesecake mixes bits of carrot cake into the cheesecake batter. It’s topped with cream cheese icing and roasted almonds for added crunch.

Pumpkin Cheesecake is the perfect holiday treat.

This dessert isn't for the faint of heart.

A seasonal item that graces menus during peak pumpkin spice season, pumpkin cheesecake and its sister pumpkin pecan cheesecake make their return to The Cheesecake Factory’s menu in September. The pumpkin pecan cheesecake takes things up a notch with a thick, syrupy topping and decadent pecan pie layer on the bottom.

Lemon Meringue Cheesecake is tart and sublime.

It's served with fresh mint leaves.

Incorporating elements of a traditional lemon meringue, this lemon cream cheesecake is topped with layers of lemon mousse and a flourish of toasted meringue.

Key Lime Cheesecake features a vanilla crust.

It's both tart and creamy.

At first glance, this might look like a regular Key lime pie, but it’s actually a rendition of the classic dessert in cheesecake form. It’s both tart and creamy and sits on top of a delicate vanilla crumb crust.

Toasted Marshmallow S’mores Galore is decadently delicious.

They actually toast the marshmallows.

A rich Hershey’s chocolate cheesecake is topped with chocolate ganache, and as if that wasn’t decadent enough it’s finished with a generous dollop of toasted marshmallow (made in-house) and crumbled Honey Maid graham crackers.

You can get the Tiramisu Cheesecake shipped straight to your home.

It features ladyfingers.

Combining elements of The Cheesecake Factory’s classic cheesecake and house tiramisu, each slice features a layer of ladyfingers soaked in coffee liqueur at the base and Italian custard on top. This cheesecake can also be shipped.

Peppermint Bark Cheesecake will get you in the holiday spirit.

It not only tastes festive but looks it as well.

To help you get into the spirit of the holiday season, this seasonal offering is available at The Cheesecake Factory beginning after Thanksgiving and through the holidays. It’s a white chocolate cheesecake swirled with chunks of chocolate peppermint bark, topped with a white chocolate mousse and finished with a sprinkling of chopped peppermint.

