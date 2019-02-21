The claws are out again – this time over yusheng, which BBC called ‘Singapore’s salad’

One of many yusheng types. The Straits Times

Food can be very divisive, especially in this part of the world.

Malaysians have barely gotten over the CNN “chendol” saga, and now, the BBC has given them something else to be irate about.

The latest food item to spark outrage on Twitterverse is yusheng – a raw fish and vegetable dish eaten in Malaysia and Singapore during Chinese New Year.

In a Feb 19 article published on BBC’s travel section titled “Singapore’s salad that makes you rich”, a journalist wrote that “the dish was brought to Singapore by Chinese immigrants in the 1930s”.

This China-originated form of yusheng was later revamped in 1964, “when four Singaporean chefs created a recipe that would become the focal point of every Singaporean Chinese New Year celebration”, the article said.

The four chefs the article refers to are Singapore’s “Four Heavenly Kings” – Yoke Pui, Tham Yui Kai, and Red Star Restaurant co-owners Hooi Kok Wai and Sin Leong.

From left: chefs Hooi Kok Wai, Tham Yui Kai, Sin Leong and Lau Yoke Pui, who won a lifetime achievement award for creating their version of yusheng. Dragon Phoenix

As with many Malaysian and Singaporean delicacies, the origins of how a dish came to be are often disputed, with foodies on each side also arguing over which versions taste the best.

Despite being eaten only during the 15-day Chinese New Year period, yusheng is not an exception, and BBC’s latest article has brought back a longstanding debate on who created the modern version of the “prosperity salad”.

A number of Malaysians have blasted the BBC on Twitter, accusing it of being “lazy” and “ignorant” in its reporting.

Are you serious? It is a Malaysian dish made from a town called Seremban! please get your facts right! #bbc @BBC_Travel @BBC Singapore’s salad that makes you rich https://t.co/01kNt3nldX via @BBC_Travel — Shawn lws (@shawn_lee92) February 20, 2019

Come on @BBC_Travel YuShang is invented in Malaysia! https://t.co/MNSGqVH0FN go and do a search on the internet! — Shannon Chow ❄️ (@ShannonChowz) February 21, 2019

This, is the epitome of #ignorance And to think that they’ve got headquarters in Singapore @BBCNewsAsia is funny when even @Google can tell you how wrong the fact is. @BBC https://t.co/oYt6pMaNm5 — ʟɪɴᴅᴀ ᴛᴇɴɢ (@lindateng02) February 21, 2019

this is an example of a lazy research done by your writer. who probably couldn’t even be bothered to open up the internet to find out the correct origin of this particular food and how it began. — back to work, nazrul (@nazrul305) February 20, 2019

Some even called for the BBC to take down the article or be banned.

Take down this article. This dish was found in Malaysia Seremban to begin with. — Paul Puspanathan (@spcmalaysia) February 21, 2019

I’m a firm believer of free press… but maybe it’s time to ban BBC https://t.co/szUhjpk12I — HNS (@__earth) February 20, 2019

According to Malaysian media reports, the version of yusheng eaten today was actually created in Seremban, Malaysia, by a man named Loke Ching Fatt.

An article published by Cilisos says that Loke’s version of yusheng had as many as 30 ingredients, and a “signature sweet and tangy sauce“.

This version was called the “Tenth Sense Yee Sang”, and by the 1960s, many Malaysian Chinese restaurants were serving yusheng.

How yusheng evolved in Singapore

An article on Singapore’s National Library Board documents the dish’s transformations in Singapore from the 1930s.

Citing interviews done on a local documentary series, the website said that an early version of the dish served with sugar and vinegar was created and sold by Loong Yik Kee Restaurant in 1933.

Later, a restaurant from Kuala Lumpur which had been serving yusheng with a unique sauce – which likely included plum sauce – since 1945 opened a branch in Singapore in 1978.

The article goes on to explain that the Four Heavenly Kings’ creation is known as seven-coloured yusheng, and is the most common form of yusheng served in Singapore. This version involves using a pre-mixed sauce instead of having diners mix the sauce themselves.

“This new way of eating yusheng was not readily accepted until the 1970s when younger diners embraced it. From then on, the popularity of this yusheng recipe soared and spread overseas,” the article added.

Diners tossing yusheng during Chinese New Year. The New Paper

There is no answer

While the topic remains hotly debated today, the families of those said to have created yusheng are perhaps more accepting to the different stories that add to the mystery of this legendary dish.

In 2012, Loke’s son told Sin Chew that there was no way to determine the exact origins of modern yusheng.

Shortly after that, an article by The Straits Times reported that the son of chef Hooi clarified that the Singapore chefs never claimed to have invented the dish. Instead, what they did was to put their own spin on a traditional dish.

So in the likelihood that there will never be an answer to the question of where yusheng was created, it seems Malaysians and Singaporeans will be having this food fight for a long time more.