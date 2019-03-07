19 great finds from The Container Store’s kitchen and pantry sale that’ll help you get a head start on spring cleaning

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. We receive a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Spring is almost here, which means its a great time to get a head start on cleaning out your home.

If you’re not sure where to begin, the kitchen is a good place to start. There are plenty of little tweaks you can make to create a more organized space instead of doing a complete overhaul.

The Container Store is having a sale on kitchen and pantry essentials for 25% off, making it a little more affordable to tackle the mess that is your pasta shelf or your unruly collection of spices.

Is there anything more beautiful than a perfectly organized kitchen? Instagram accounts of color-coordinated refrigerators and pantries filled with labeled boxes that fit together like puzzle pieces offer some serious organization inspiration (and envy). For most of us, though, life gets in the way – and our kitchens end up looking more “lived-in” than “Insta-worthy.”

If you’re not the particularly tidy type, not all hope is lost. Sprucing up your kitchen can be as easy as making a few little tweaks to your space. With the official start of spring just a few days away, there’s no better time than now to treat yourself to some simple organizational tools to get your kitchen in shipshape – in the name of spring cleaning, of course.

We’d be remiss to talk about tidying up without mentioning that the epicenter of organization, The Container Store, is having a big sale right now. If you’re looking to get a head start on spring cleaning, or are ready to finally attempt to organize the kitchen, The Container Store can help you out. The site is stocked with plenty of organizational tools that make it easy to rearrange your space, and keep it neat for good. Plus, right now you can save 25% on many of its great kitchen and pantry essentials.

Here are 19 pantry and kitchen essentials you can snag for 25% off at The Container Store right now:

An expandable spice rack

This spice rack uses a step-like design so all of your spices are visible and easy to reach. You won’t have to rummage around the pantry to find what you need anymore. The side of this can be expanded to fit more spices if you have the space.

A set of glass canisters

A decorative and functional way to keep snacks and other little knick-knacks stored, and displayed, on your kitchen countertop.

A fridge wine holder

Take advantage of the vertical space in your refrigerator with a set (or two) of these stackable wine holders.

A tea organizer

This simple clear container is made to fit tea bags, but it will work just as well to organize any small items in your pantry.

A set of glass jars with labels

These glass jars can be used to store dry goods in the pantry or to hold fresh foods in the refrigerator. The chalkboard labels are a nice way to remind you of what’s actually inside – and they look better than stick-on labels from a label-maker.

A set of modular containers

Irregular packaging sizes can make a cabinet look unruly and disorganized. Instead, transfer your products into these clear storage containers. This set keeps everything looking uniform, and can even stack on top of each other, which ultimately saves space.

A Lazy Susan

This Lazy Susan is made specifically to go into your refrigerator – it’s lined with rubber to keep items stable as it rotates. It’s a great way to keep condiments visible and easily accessible, so you don’t forget about them when they disappear to the back of the shelf.

Over-the-cabinet storage

Taking advantage of unused space is a great way to stay tidy, and can help you get more storage out of a small area. This bakeware holder slips right over the cabinet, and turns the empty space behind the cabinet door into a storage unit.

Silver 2-Drawer Mesh Organizer

You may not want to show off your kitchen supplies, but you probably don’t want to let them turn into a giant mess either. A simple mesh organizer to put under the sink will keep everything you need easily accessible and help you keep track of what supplies you actually have on hand.

A drawer organizer

You may look at drawers as a way to conceal mess, but if you don’t want your kitchen drawers to turn into junk drawers, a simple plastic organizer like this one is a great way to give every utensil and kitchen tool its place.

A freezer bin

Frozen food fiends will appreciate this simple bin that keeps your favorite frozen meals and snacks easily accessible.

A deli container

Instead of filling your fridge with snacks, prepped foods, and leftovers in plastic bags, invest in some good containers. It will keep everything looking more organized, but it’s also better for the environment.

A corner cabinet organizer

A cabinet corner may seem like dead space since you can’t see what’s back there, but this three-tiered organizer puts it to good use, giving you a good amount of room to store small pantry items.

A mesh storage bin

K-cups, pre-packaged snacks, utensils – keep any little kitchen goods at arm’s reach in this handy little storage bin. If you decide it’s not right for the kitchen, you can easily put this piece to use as a desktop organizer in any room.

A pair of pantry bins

Corral pantry items with these minimalist pantry bins. Placed next to each other, or stacked for even more space, they’re an easy way to keep your pantry neat for good.

A soda can organizer

Sodas, and most other canned beverages, are best chilled, but their shape and size can make storing them in the fridge kind of a mess. This organizer, which fits on any refrigerator shelf, is an easy solution – it even has a flat top for more storage space.

A corner shelf

Instead of trying to stack plates and bowls as high as you can without letting them topple, get one of these basic shelves. They add another level to your cabinet, so you can store more dinnerware.

A wire door rack

While this piece requires installation, it’s totally worth it. It gives you four baskets worth of storage, and keeps them either on a door or wall, taking advantage of vertical space and saving you counter space. Plus, you can remove the baskets at any time if you want to transport items.

A spice jar

Whether you like to buy spices in bulk or you just want to create a more uniform look on your spice rack, these little acrylic jars are an easy way to keep store spices and any other small cooking ingredients.