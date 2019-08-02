The creators of Thai horror films Shutter and 4bia are building a haunted house for this year’s USS Halloween Horror Nights

caption The creators behind Shutter and 4bia are designing a haunted house for USS this year. source Golden Village

Thai horror fans, this one’s for you.

The creators behind some of Thailand’s most legendary horror films are building an original haunted house experience just for Universal Studios’ Singapore’s Halloween Horror Nights this year.

In a statement on Friday (August 2), Resorts Worlds Singapore (RWS) said that Parkpoom Wongpoom and Gunn Purijitpanya, will design the main attraction at the ninth addition of the annual festival.

Called the Curse of the Naga, the haunted house will be based on a story revolving around the spell of the Naga, a mythological snake spirit.

Film director Gunn Purijitpanya said: “Fans will put themselves in the shoes of tourists and encounter bone-chilling situations after drinking snake blood and suffer the wrath of the vengeful Naga.”

This year, a special behind-the-scenes guided tour of the Curse of the Naga house will also be available to park visitors in the daytime, at an additional fee.

Other attractions at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights include:

The Chalet Hauntings by Traveloka, a house featuring the event’s most extensive collection of Southeast Asian ghosts, from the mischievous Toyol to the bloodthirsty Langsuir.

Twisted Clown University, which places the spotlight on red-nosed killers.

Spirit Dolls, an abandoned village wehre silent dolls watch every visitor’s move.

Hell Block 9, a grimy prison with prisoners scream in agony and are left for dead.

Tickets to the event are priced from S$55 for non-peak nights, but this will increase to S$60 when early bird sales period ends on September 1.