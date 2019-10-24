The royal family refuses to watch ‘The Crown’ because it’s too close to reality, according to a royal biographer

caption Prince George, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Queen Elizabeth II. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The royal family refrain from watching Netflix’s historical drama, “The Crown,” because its too close to reality, according to a royal biographer.

Robert Lacey told the Radio Times that the family may deny watching it “because imagination can convey a truth that the facts themselves cannot.”

“I would say that ‘The Crown’ comes the closest to actually re-creating the reality of royal life,” he added.

The show’s third season will premiere on November 17, with Olivia Colman starring as the Queen.

Lacey, author of “A Brief Life of the Queen,” told the Radio Times there’s a reason the family has previously denied watching the hit Netflix drama based on their lives.

“Whenever any of them are asked about ‘The Crown’, they always deny watching it. And that may be because imagination can convey a truth that the facts themselves cannot,” Lacey said, according to the Mail Online.

caption “The Crown” will premiere its third season in November. source Netflix

“I would say that ‘The Crown’ comes the closest to actually re-creating the reality of royal life,” he added. “It is not a documentary, but there is an enormous team of historical researchers who examine every detail intensely, to make sure that what we see people feeling and thinking on screen feels right.”

The Queen has never spoken publicly on her opinion of the show, which chronicles her marriage to Prince Philip and her ascension to the throne.

Olivia Coleman, who will play Her Majesty in the upcoming third season, said Prince William told her he doesn’t watch the show.

However, a royal source told the Express that the Queen has actually watched the show with her son, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

“Edward and Sophie love ‘The Crown,'” said the source.

“It has been a longstanding arrangement that they drive to Windsor at the weekend to join the Queen for an informal supper while watching TV or a film.”

“Happily, she really liked it, although obviously there were some depictions of events that she found too heavily dramatized,” they added.

While the first two seasons of the show focused on the Queen’s early years as monarch, the new season, which premieres on November 17, will portray her life during the 1980s.

