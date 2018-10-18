A new movie is bringing one of the scariest Mexican legends to life — watch the first trailer

- source
- Warner Bros.
- Warner Bros. released the first trailer for “The Curse of La Llorona” Thursday morning.
- It’s an adaptation of the Mexican legend of the same name, which means “The Weeping Woman” in English.
- The legend is about a mother who drowns her children in “a jealous rage” before throwing herself into a river, killing herself.
- The movie, produced by James Wan (“The Conjuring” franchise), follows a mother and her own two children who get threatened by La Llorona in 1970s Los Angeles.
- “The Curse of La Llorona” is in theaters Friday, April 19, 2019. Watch the trailer below.
Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.