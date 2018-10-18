A new movie is bringing one of the scariest Mexican legends to life — watch the first trailer

Kirsten Acuna, Insider
La Llorona chases after two children in the first trailer for the movie.

Warner Bros.

  • Warner Bros. released the first trailer for “The Curse of La Llorona” Thursday morning.
  • It’s an adaptation of the Mexican legend of the same name, which means “The Weeping Woman” in English.
  • The legend is about a mother who drowns her children in “a jealous rage” before throwing herself into a river, killing herself.
  • The movie, produced by James Wan (“The Conjuring” franchise), follows a mother and her own two children who get threatened by La Llorona in 1970s Los Angeles.
  • “The Curse of La Llorona” is in theaters Friday, April 19, 2019. Watch the trailer below.

