This new video from ‘Curvy Wife Guy’ will have you screaming into the void

caption Robbie Tripp, with his wife, in red, and three other women, in the music video for “Chubby Sexy.” source Robbie Tripp/YouTube

The Curvy Wife Guy, whose real name is Robbie Tripp, released a music video for his single, “Chubby Sexy” on Friday.

He is calling his new song a “body positive anthem,” but the lyrics of the song are objectifying to women.

He calls women “chubby sexy,” “bonita gordita” (referring to a Mexican pastry filled with meat and cheese), “a girl that’s meaty,” and “the new model, the curvy type.”

“She’s got a waist to big that her belt can’t reach, so I call her ‘James and the Giant Peach,'” he says in one line.

Ugh.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The Curvy Wife Guy just released a music video for his single, “Chubby Sexy,” and it’s just as offensive as you might think.

Robbie Tripp, who has made headlines after facing criticism over his Instagram posts about his wife Sarah’s plus size body, complaining, bravely, that he’d been teased for “my attraction to girls on the thicker side.” Months later, while announcing Sarah’s pregnancy and apparently taking no lessons from the past, he called Sarah a “fertile goddess” and a “sacred vessel carrying my seed.” Tripp next gained attention for threatening to sue babe.net for comparing his book – titled “Create Rebellion” – to something the Unabomber would write. Now he’s calling his new song a “body positive anthem” for “curvy women around the world who aren’t afraid to toss off their swimsuit cover ups.”

But they lyrics truly tell a different story, and because of that, we’ve decided not to embed the music video. You can watch it here if you really feel like punishing yourself.

He kicks off the video with clips of his conventionally beautiful (and curvy) wife, Sarah, dancing with conventionally beautiful (and curvy) friends while saying he doesn’t believe “Thick, thicc, or BBW” do plus-size women “justice.” No, Tripp has far more offensive words to describe women in this song.

Throughout the song he lists a number of new nicknames he wants to call plus-size women, including “chubby sexy,” “bonita gordita” (referring to a Mexican pastry filled with meat and cheese), and, uh, “a girl that’s meaty.”

caption Robbie Tripp’s music video. source Robbie Tripp/YouTube

Here’s a sampling of some of the wildest lyrics from the song:

“She’s got a waist so big that her belt can’t reach, so I call her ‘James and the Giant Peach.'”

“Her inner thighs chafe, she knows the taste.”

“200 pounds, no flat tummy, she don’t need a man, yeah she’s chubby yummy.”

“She like a dude who’s woke, we like a girl who’s weighty.”

“Some say ‘a curvy girl, that’s risky.'”

“I’mma dunk that donk like I’m Andrew Wiggins.”

“Thick like an Amazon, built like Big Ben.”

“She’s rockin’ that peach emoji like ‘Hey nice to meet ya.'”

Many of the phrases come off as insults, rather than praise. The words Tripp uses to describe the women in his video might sound empowering – coming out of the mouths of the women themselves. But because it’s Tripp intoning those words, they feel like gaslighting insults.

Because ultimately, like most of the things Tripp has released on the subject, is not about actually appreciating his wife, or attempting to subvert dominant, unhealthy paradigms about bodies. No, it’s about celebrating Tripp – a tall, thin, average-looking man – celebrating his curvy women. Tripp seems to think he deserves a medal, or at the very least a crapload of Instagram followers, for being brave enough to say he likes bigger women. Tripp seems to also think that releasing an ode to curvy girls gives him license to reclaim insulting language about curvy women, calling them “Big Ben,” and talk about liking a girl that’s “meaty” (what?).

It’s not enough to merely state his preference for curvy women, though. Tripp then goes on to lambast women that are thinner, saying “forget that skinny type, that’s so 1980s,” cementing the idea that it’s not that Tripp’s subverting the notion of body prescriptivity – blowing up the idea of one cultural ideal. Nope, he’s just putting a new cultural norm in place. Men should, according to Tripp, “forget that thin frame” because “we need a plump sweetie.”

It calls into question just what makes Tripp so qualified to make these kind of claims in the first place. “Not many guys are out there promoting this opposite-gender body positivity,” Tripp told The Cut’s Madison Malone Kirchner this month. “I’m just here to say there are those of us out there, guys out there, who find curvy women attractive, beautiful, and desirable.”

“I told him I’d just as soon live in a world where men don’t feel the need to comment on women’s bodies, full stop,” Kircher responded.

caption Robbie Tripp’s music video. source Robbie Tripp/YouTube

Or, as fat acceptance influencer Ushshi Rahman explained to Vox on Friday before watching the music video, “What [Tripp is] doing isn’t that different from what brands are doing, which isn’t that different from what body positivity itself is doing, which is co-opting from radical fat acceptance and making it palatable while excluding the people that were marginalized the most in the first place,” she says, speaking of the ways that Tripp’s wife is conventionally pretty.

Read more: Country music fans are upset that denim brand Wrangler has collaborated with Lil Nas X

“I’m down with people self-objectifying or choosing their own objectification” she continued. “When someone else is objectifying folks, they don’t always have the right tone. I’m very pro-thirst trap and pro-choosing how you get desired, but I also feel like he shouldn’t be the one to set the tone for that.”

Since first becoming an internet pariah, Tripp has managed to monetize his notoriety by becoming a social media influencer of sorts. His Instagram profile, which has 115,000 followers, describes him as the “Lord of the Desert” and “Protector of the Peach.” His “curvy queen” Sarah, in some small act of justice, has 4 times as many followers as he does.

At the end of his new music video, Tripp jumps into a pool hand-in-hand with his wife and three friends.

I too, would like to jump into a large body of water, so I can scream into the void in peace.