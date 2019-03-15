The New Zealand shooting is now among the deadliest massacres in recent world history

At least 49 people were shot dead Friday in a mass shooting that targeted two mosques in the city of Christchurch, New Zealand.

A massacre that left at least 49 people dead at two mosques in the city of Christchurch, New Zealand rocked communities across the world as reports emerged that the shooter was targeting Muslim men, women, and children.

The shooting, which injured at least another 48 people, became the ninth-deadliest mass shooting in world history among other deadly attacks in Africa, Asia, Europe, and America.

Most of the shootings, which largely occurred in the past seven years, were found to be rooted in hate and terror.

Other attacks on the list, including the massacres at Garissa University, a Peshawar school, and a Paris stadium, have since been classified as terrorist attacks that were carried out in affiliation with extremist groups like the Taliban and ISIS.

In the deadliest attack in Norway since World War II, a right-wing extremist gunned down nearly 70 young people. Investigators later found the shooter had displayed extreme anti-Muslin views, similar to those expressed by the New Zealand shooter.

All of the 10 deadliest shootings are from the past seven years except for one, which mirrors the upward trend of deadly massacres within the US.

Though rising rates of gun violence have sparked activism and conversation among lawmakers and the public, these deadly attacks abroad contribute to additional concerns of rising hate group activity and violence across the US.