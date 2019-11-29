The Drive-Thru: Black Friday backlash, Toys R Us returns from the dead, and Popeyes serves Thanksgiving turkey

caption Happy Black Friday! source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Hello and happy Black Friday! As the holiday shopping season officially begins, BI Retail – and this newsletter – are aiming to be your go-to place to find everything you need to know about retail as companies battle to win over customers.

Everything you need to know about Black Friday.

source Reuters

Black Friday is here, y’all. And, the biggest stories are looking pretty similar to the last few years.

Online sales, especially via mobile, are growing.

Black Friday itself is less of a big deal than it used to be. Plus, there is a lot of backlash to the shopping extravaganza.

Walmart shoppers threatened to boycott after it was reported that the company would not pay employees extra to work on Thanksgiving.

Macy’s, Target, and Best Buy also faced backlash for their Thanksgiving Day openings.

Meanwhile, REI is closing its stores on Black Friday for the fifth year in a row.

REI shoppers aren’t the only ones taking the day off. Áine covered the “Buy Nothing Day” movement, which encourages people not to shop on the day after Thanksgiving.

But, there is still some level of excitement in stores, including among workers.

Joey visited a Best Buy location where 100 people were working on Thanksgiving Day and found a surprisingly touching scene.

Target workers’ holiday motto: What Would A Badass Do?

Check out all the stories on Black Friday here. And, if you only care about the deals, Insider Picks has a page for that as well.

Toys R Us returns from the dead.

caption Geoffrey is back. source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Toys R Us has been resurrected! Shoshy had a chance to visit the store in Paramus, New Jersey, before it opened to the public on Wednesday.

Shoshy said a lot of the store was nostalgic and familiar. But, there was at least one thing that you wouldn’t have found in the ’90s: sensors located discreetly in the store that monitor customer engagement in various areas. The sensors can be used to figure out which parts of the store kids are enjoying the most.

Get a look inside Toys R Us’ revival here.

LuLaRoe files a $1 billion countersuit.

caption LuLaRoe founder DeAnne Stidham. source Lularoe

LuLaRoe filed a countersuit against former chief supplier Providence Industries, seeking $1 billion in damages. LuLaRoe claims in the suit that Providence “engaged in a systematic, years-long scheme to defraud [LuLaRoe] LLR by intentionally under-delivering and overcharging LLR for products causing LLR to suffer hundreds of million of dollars in damages.”

The countersuit follows Providence’s $49 million lawsuit against LuLaRoe 12 months ago, which claimed that the clothing company failed to pay its bills for seven months.

Having charted LuLaRoe’s ups and downs for years at this point, Hayley and Áine will be keeping a close eye on what happens next.

Read about the $1 billion countersuit here.

Breaking down bizarre emails about Synchrony Bank and Amazon.

Hayley has been closely watching the story of suspicious emails that dozens of people received on Monday concerning Synchrony Bank and Amazon.

Apparently, the suspicious email blast from Synchrony that cited Amazon did not involve a data breach or fraudulent activity. So, if you got some weird emails from Synchrony on Monday, there is no need to take action.

Instead, a Synchrony spokesperson said the issue was an “internal error and did not involve a data breach or fraudulent activity.”

Read Hayley’s full story here.

This is what Sears’ downward spiral looks like.

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Sears has closed more than 3,000 locations over the last 10 years. Sales tumbled from $43 billion in 2010 to less than $17 billion in 2017, the last year that the company publicly reported its annual sales.

It is hard to wrap your head around what such a massive fall looks like, so Hayley worked with our graphics team to create a visual of just how far the once-mighty have fallen.

Get more context for the chart here.

Taste test of the week: Popeyes’ Cajun turkey at a Friendsgiving dinner.

caption Irene cooks a Popeyes turkey. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Irene whipped up a turkey from Popeyes for a Friendsgiving feast! I sadly missed the event, but we can all feast our eyes on photos here.

Irene’s take on the Cajun turkey: “Even though the turkey made for a pretty solid meal, I’m not sure I’d sacrifice the freshness and texture of a homemade turkey for Popeyes’ exceptional flavor. I’m also not sure how much trouble the precooked turkey saved me, as preparing it still took some effort.”

Read the review as you savor any leftovers you may have here.

