The Drive-Thru: Costco and Walmart sell only essentials, workers protest weak ‘thank you’ perks, and the second retail apocalypse approaches

caption Jade Garden is a rare restaurant still open in Seattle’s Chinatown. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Mary reports that local governments, including in Vermont and Indiana, have begun barring the sale of items like clothing and electronics. On Thursday, Michigan rolled out a similar new policy.

“If you’re not buying food or medicine or other essential items, you should not be going to the store,” said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Stores are attempting to comply with the orders by blocking off areas with tape and refusing to allow certain purchases.

Shoshy and I teamed up for a piece on the atypical perks that companies are offering amid the coronavirus pandemic, such as candy and free lunch, as well as pushback from workers who want more substantial benefits.

“It’s a slap in the face,” said a Staples manager in a store in California.

Shoshy went deeper on Staples’ decision to offer managers $50 a week to spend on lunch for workers. Staples employees have been petitioning for stores to shut down, and they still have not received additional sick leave during the coronavirus pandemic.

I also wrote an analysis piece on a complaint that we’ve been hearing from many workers in our inbox: that celebration of “heroic” essential workers without providing additional protection or compensation rings hollow. To quote one Taco Bell manager: “I posted a status on Facebook the other day … with a hashtag of ‘#thankyousdontpaymybills. It seems snarky, but sadly it’s the truth of what we are dealing with.”

caption A worker removes sale banners inside a closed Sears department store one day after it closed in January 2019. source REUTERS/Mike Segar

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing thousands of retail stores to close for weeks on end, which could ultimately result in a surge of bankruptcies and permanent store closings, Hayley reports.

“There’s never been a fall of this level of retail traffic, and these retailers have very little ability to offset that level of sales decline,” said Margaret Reid, senior portfolio manager with The Private Bank at Union Bank.

In the next two to three years, a whopping 20% to 25% of all US stores could permanently close.

source Yelp

The CEO of Albertsons Companies and the president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union are calling on government officials to protect grocery workers, Áine and Hayley report.

“The temporary designation of first responder or emergency personnel status would help ensure these incredible grocery workers access to priority testing, have access to personal protection equipment, like masks and gloves, as well as other workplace protections necessary to keep themselves and the customers they serve safe and healthy,” the leaders said in a joint statement.

Bethany reports that Petco employees are questioning their “essential” status and fearing for their safety, particularly in states where grooming centers remain open to the public.

“Petco and PetSmart are in a dangerous race to see who can make the most money with little thought about the health of their employees,” said one Petco employee in California. “The workers are paying a dire price for this.”

source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Irene spent a day at Jade Garden, the only restaurant still open on its block in Seattle’s Chinatown. Jade Garden has struggled to stay open in the face of vandalism, price gouging, and staffing issues.

“The employees are gone,” said owner Eric Chan. “We don’t have enough money to pay them. And the employees we wanted to keep with what little money we have don’t want to work anymore ’cause they’re scared to get sick.”

Everything else you need to know about retail in the coronavirus era:

