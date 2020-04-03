The Drive-Thru: Employees at Hobby Lobby, office supply stores, and fast-food chains speak out about working during the coronavirus outbreak

caption Yeast sales have spiked in the last week as more people turn to baking bread at home. source Joey Hadden/Business Insider

Hobby Lobby defies shutdown orders

caption A Hobby Lobby store. source Courtesy of Hobby Lobby employee

Craft stores like Hobby Lobby, Michaels, and Joann Fabrics are in an interesting situation. Though perhaps not intuitively “essential” businesses, these chains insist they are “essential’ and that they must stay open during the coronavirus outbreak. In some cases, these stores are defying statewide orders to shut down.

Bethany has been following this story closely. She obtained a memo where Hobby Lobby explained to managers in states with mandatory lockdowns how to deal with local authorities. She also uncovered that the craft chain was defying state-mandated lockdowns by reopening stores in 14 of the 38 states currently under these orders.

Bethany spoke to some Hobby Lobby employees who expressed fear for their safety after being expected to come to work with a lack of proper protection and inadequate sick pay.

“We are being forced to stay open with no type of protection for employees,” a Hobby Lobby employee in Texas wrote in an email to Business Insider. “We are trying to be a part of the solution for stopping the spread of this deadly virus instead of the problem.”

Staples and Office Depot employees say they shouldn’t be considered essential

caption A family leaves the Staples store in Broomfield, Colorado August 17, 2011. source Reuters/Rick Wilking

I spoke to a bunch of Staples and Office Depot employees this week to understand why these businesses are deemed essential.

I viewed letters given to some of these workers, which are intended to prove that they work for an “essential” business. These letters explained the companies’ designation as “essential” by referring to the cleaning and work-from-home-enabling products sold in both stores and said that each company supports hospitals and healthcare providers.

But when I spoke to employees at both retailers it became clear that for a number of them on the ground, this “essential” designation could be misleading.

Five employees said their store is consistently out of essential items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Employees also said their stores were running low on work-from-home-enabling office supplies as well.

“It’s confusing to me why they say we’re essential if they’re not stocking us like we’re essential,” a South Carolina Office Depot employee told me, explaining how their store had not gotten shipments of toilet paper in two weeks and was completely out of web cameras and monitors.

A Staples spokesperson said that it provides business and educational materials and products, household goods, and cleaning supplies, which makes it essential. The spokesperson added that these products also help support other essential businesses. Office Depot did not return a request for comment.

The ‘Restaurant Apocalypse’ is upon us

A Wednesday UBS note featured a grim figure: close to 20% of restaurants across the US could permanently close because of the coronavirus pandemic. The note added that about 3% of restaurants in the US have already closed permanently.

A National Restaurant Association survey revealed some other grim figures. For example, 3 million jobs have already been lost in the industry.

But as many restaurants struggle during the pandemic, certain chains are well-positioned to come out on top, according to Kate’s conversations with industry experts and analysts. It turns out that pizza chains like Papa John’s and Domino’s and restaurants that already had a significant drive-thru and delivery program are likely to be in the best shape.

Meanwhile, fast-food chains like McDonald’s, Popeyes, and Burger King are ramping up efforts to keep their stores disinfected by offering temperature checks to their workers. McDonald’s is even working to secure masks for some workers.

Quarantine Cuisine: Mama Aisha’s lentils

caption Mama Aisha’s lentils. source Irene Jiang/Business Insider

In her efforts to share easy, shelf-stable recipes for people stuck at home, Irene took a trip down memory lane.

When she lived in Morocco, she regularly ate lentils at Mama Aisha’s restaurant. After leaving, she developed her own version of the lentils to satisfy her craving from the US.

The recipe doesn’t have set amounts of ingredients, which allows for some experimentation. Irene also recommended trying the lentils with some bread.

When it comes to spices, Irene said to go crazy. “But my advice is: Take the amount of spice you think you need – and double it.”

Read the full recipe here.

