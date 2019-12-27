The Drive-Thru: The shortest holiday shopping season comes to a close, Kroger’s Christmas Eve chaos, and Roscoe’s chicken and waffles

The shortest holiday shopping season we’ve seen in years is over. And, BI Retail is still standing!

If you took a break from reading the news to spend time with friends and family, never fear – keep reading for a rundown of all the news you missed this week.

The holiday shopping season comes to a close

source Mark Makela/Reuters

American retailers closed out a successful holiday shopping season, according to a Mastercard report released on Thursday. Overall retail sales were up 3.4% year-over-year, according the report, despite retailers having six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Online sales were up 18.8% compared to last year.

However, the story isn’t over. Retailers are bracing for a massive wave of returns, with UPS predicting that it will see 1.9 million packages deposited on January 2, the peak day for returns of the year.

Amazon thrives amidst the festivities

source Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Amazon shared a few tidbits about its holiday season – enough to boost shares more than 4%, driving the Nasdaq composite above the 9,000 threshold for the first time in history.

According to Amazon, the holiday season was a record-breaking event for its Prime service, with more people using Prime than any previous year. The number of items delivered with free Prime one-day or same-day delivery nearly quadrupled compared to the same period in 2018.

Kroger’s Christmas Eve chaos

Kroger’s credit card machines apparently crashed on Christmas Eve, infuriating shoppers hoping to get some last-minute shopping done as they readied themselves for their Christmas dinners.

Customers were quick to post photos of crowded grocery stores on social media, which Hayley spotted on Twitter.

Taste test: Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

As part of Irene’s taste-test tour of Los Angeles, she stopped by Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles.

Irene’s take: “This bite was everything I ever dreamed chicken and waffles would be. The hot, sweet syrup bonded the tender waffle with the fatty chicken meat and crispy skin.”

Everything else you need to know

source KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images

