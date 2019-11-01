The Drive-Thru: New battlefronts in the fast-food chicken wars, Kroger’s rebrand, and Wegmans mania hits New York

caption The chicken sandwich wars are back. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The Drive-Thru

Is everyone ready for Popeyes’ chicken sandwich to come back on Sunday? If not, keep reading…

The chicken sandwich wars are heating back up.

caption The chicken sandwich wars’ next front will be breakfast. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I got internal documents that indicate McDonald’s is planning to launch chicken during breakfast in January 2020. McDonald’s already has options like the Chicken McGriddle and McChicken Biscuit at about half of its locations. A national launch will take chicken at breakfast to a whole new level, just as KeyBanc analysts declare that “breakfast and chicken are the new battlegrounds.”

In a battlefront that is heating up even sooner, Popeyes is bringing back its chicken sandwich on Sunday. Popeyes is already throwing jabs at Chick-fil-A, considered by many to be the current king of chicken sandwiches. Even if Twitter doesn’t care as much about chicken sandwiches this time around, restaurant chains are still very, very invested in winning.

For those keeping track at home, here’s how the rivals match up:

Read more about McDonald’s chicken at breakfast here and the Popeyes chicken sandwich here. Email chicken gossip to me at ktaylor@businessinsider.com.

Kroger has a ‘new brand’ coming next week.

When we last checked in with Kroger, restructuring was worrying workers.

On Monday, Kroger sent around an internal memo promising a brand overhaul and that “all will be revealed” on November 6. Hayley got her hands on the memo, which says that “old approaches aren’t working.” The grocery chain also reversed its ban on Visa credit cards this week.

In a research note citing Business Insider’s report on the memo, Jefferies analyst Christopher Mandeville said a rebranding could signify that Kroger management is prepared make drastic changes.

“Ultimately, this could prove to be a wise move; however, until we receive greater detail, there are far too many unknowns to get encouraged by management’s willingness to make drastic, and potentially necessary, change,” Mandeville wrote.

Read Hayley’s story for what we know so far about the brand overhaul.

Wegmans mania hits Brooklyn.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Wegmans opened in Brooklyn and people were extremely excited. Shoshy was on the scene to talk with some of the 25,000 customers who visited on opening day, including people who lined up in the middle of the night in pouring rain to be the first ones in the door.

“Some people go to the Super Bowl, some people go to Tour de France,” Susan Myers, who made the first purchase at the store on Sunday morning, told Shoshy. “I come to the Wegmans opening.”

Get a look inside Wegmans’ opening here. And, meet the super fans – including a man in a shirt that combined a black metal band album cover with Wegmans – here.

The American Dream is alive … but it’s pretty empty.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Shoshy also headed to New Jersey to check out the opening of the American Dream megamall, a story more than 20 years in the making. The mall was originally envisioned in 1996 and was initially supposed to be called Xanadu.

Last Friday, the American Dream finally opened its doors. While tickets to the theme park were supposedly sold out, the three-million-square-foot center was eerily empty and subdued.

To be fair, only the the Nickelodeon Universe theme park and an ice-skating rink are open now, with stores set to open in 2020. But, the subdued opening – especially when compared to the celebratory mood at the jam-packed Wegmans – raises questions about whether the American Dream can thrive as the retail apocalypse continues.

Check out Shoshy’s tour of the megamall here.

Taste test of the week: Which bubble-tea chain reigns supreme?

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

As bubble-tea chains take over New York City and the rest of the US, Irene set out to figure out which chains reign supreme. The winners were two Taiwanese chains: Instagram-famous Tiger Sugar and the more old-school Gong Cha.

Irene’s take: “The drink that stood out to me the most was Tiger Sugar’s. Its boba were absolutely perfect in every way, and the brown sugar milk was delightfully rich. However, if you don’t agree that Tiger Sugar is bubble tea … With delicate flavors and textures, Gong Cha’s milk tea is inviting and drinkable. Everything tastes fresh and flavorful, and a little something extra.”

Read the play-by-play of how seven chains matched up here.

Everything else:

