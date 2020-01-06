The Dusun sued RM180,000 for alleged lousy security over Nora Quorin incident, reviewers say doors could not be locked

The Quorins are accusing the resort of failing to install CCTV cameras and maintaining the latch on windows in rooms they had stayed in. Facebook/The Dusun

The parents of dead teen Nora Anne Quorin are demanding RM182,707 from eco-resort The Dusun for failing to provide adequate security during their stay.

The 15-year-old teen went missing on a family holiday at the accommodation last August.

She was thought to have left the room from a window in the middle of the night.

After the incident broke, The Dusun said on Facebook that it was installing CCTVs across the property according to guests’ needs.

Five months after the body of their missing daughter was found naked in the forest following a 10-day manhunt, the parents of Irish teenager Nora Anne Quorin are suing The Dusun nature resort they stayed in for failing to provide adequate security.

According to The Irish Sun, the Quorins are demanding RM182,707 (US$44,503) from The Dusun for failing to install CCTV cameras and maintain the latch on windows in rooms they had stayed in, which the special-needs teen was thought to have left the room from in the middle of the night.

The 15-year-old went missing the day after her family checked into the nature resort on August 4 last year. She had shared a room with two other siblings.

Her body was found about 2.5km away from the accommodation by search volunteers, with an initial post-mortem attributing death to intestinal bleeding from stress and hunger, with no signs of rape and abduction.

Nevertheless, the Quorins said the teen was unlikely to have wandered off on her own as she was shy and wary of strangers.

The report added that the suit against Dusun operator Helen Marion Todd was filed in the Seremban District Court on Christmas Eve, with the first management of the case to begin on Jan 21.

State news portal Bernama reported The Dusun director Haanim Bamadhaj saying on Sunday (Jan 5) that the resort was looking into the negligence suit and would issue an official statement shortly.

According to the Dusun’s site, the eco-resort, which stretches across 5 acres in Seremban’s Berembun Forest Reserve, sits amid 4,000 acres of forests that are “little known outside the orang asli (indigenous people) community”.

The site adds that the resort’s houses are “open-concept to invite views and winds”, and staff are not available after 7pm.

“Hard to believe a luxury resort doesn’t have cameras”

Online, recent reviews of the resort on social media were positive, with guests praising the peaceful and private lodging, WiFi, food, and stunning natural surroundings.

“The Dusun is a true Shangri-la which I’ve been privileged to visit several times over many years, including with my own young daughter. It’s unimaginable that this has happened,” wrote a Facebook reviewer by the name Stacy Luks.

But others – particularly on TripAdvisor – pointed out that the doors on the resort’s various houses could not be locked, and the property was generally in a run-down state, with frequent mentions of furnishings and structures like pool decks being broken.

Following the disappearance of Nora, many Facebook users questioned why the resort – which charges up to RM900 (US$220) per night – did not install CCTV cameras for safety.

“I hope the hotel will be installing more cameras in and around the hotel for the safety of their guests. Anything could have happened, especially in a remote area,” wrote Facebook user Susze Su. “Just find it hard to believe that a luxury resort doesn’t have cameras to ensure the safety of their guests!”

The Dusun responded to one of these posts on August 28, saying it was installing CCTVs across the whole property “according to our guests’ needs”.

But at least one netizen asked people to stop bringing up the CCTV issue.

“This is (the) jungle and you must be prepared before you come here. Take extra precautions and always be cautious,” he said.

