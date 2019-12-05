The ecosystem of People & Work comes together at People Matters TechHR

The entire ecosystem of the world of work comes together to make 2020 edition of Asia‘s Largest HR & Work Technology Conference bigger, bolder and more impactful by design.





From professional bodies like IHRP, HCLI, SHRI, Japan HR Society, EuroCham Vietnam and many more from Southeast Asia to thought leaders like Casey Kozyrkov (Google), Casey Swails (NASA), Nora Manaf (MayBank) and many more People Matters TechHR is where the entire community of the world of work will be.





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – December 5, 2019 – People Matters TechHR, Asia‘s Largest HR & Work Technology conference is back for the second time in Singapore, scheduled for February 19-21, 2020 at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre.





People Matters TechHR Conference will host over 3,000 attendees from over 40 countries, over 200+ tech partners, 60+ startups, 50+ investors and 100+ speakers. Keynotes, power panels, masterclasses, certification workshops and study tours make this a packed three days of intensive & innovative learning and networking experience that is completely unique.





Alongside, the People Matters TechHR Ideas for the Future will become the largest exclusive exhibition for HR & Work technology in Southeast Asia with over 200 tech product partners and 50+ curated startups from around the world participating in the People Matters Startup Program.





Talking about the theme of this year‘s conference, Ester Martinez, CEO and Editor-In-Chief, shared, “ Today‘s talent transformation journey is not just about improvement, but about completely re-thinking how we run our business, how work gets executed and how we create seamless experiences for our customers and employees.





Now more than ever, intent, focus, creativity and discipline are crucial for successful transformation. It is this philosophy that forms the basis of People Matters TechHR 2020 theme ‘ By Design – Digital by Design, Experience by Design, and Impact by Design ‘ .”





People Matters TechHR is designed to enable attendees to maximise new value from digital & technology transformation in the people function.





Here‘s what to look forward to in People Matters TechHR Singapore 2020:





Top voices from the world of talent and technology

People Matters TechHR has always attracted the best-in-class speakers from around the world. This year as well, there is a strong line-up of speakers offering cutting-edge industry insights into the current challenges and future trends for the people and work arena including:





Casey Kozyrkov , Chief Decision Scientist, Google Cloud:

Casey Swails, Director, Executive Services, NASA (National Aeronautics & Space Administration);

Sola Osinoiki , Managing Director, Head of HR, ASEAN Accenture;

Jason Averbook , CEO & Co-Founder of LeapGen;

Luigi Maria Fierro , Global Head HR Strategy & Transformation, ING;

Nora Manaf , Group CHRO, Maybank;

Nadiah Tan Abdullah , CHRO, S P Setia Berhad;

Ferran Raurich , Senior Vice President HR, Schneider Electric;

David Green , Managing Director of The People Analytics Program at Insight222 and many others.





The entire community of the world of work unites

HR, digital and other professional bodies, leading multinationals and emerging HR and Work Tech startups from across the globe, have all come together to partner with People Matters TechHR and create an awesome learning experience for the entire community. With partners like IHRP, HCLI, SHRI, Japan HR Society, EuroCham Vietnam, People Matters TechHR Singapore is where the entire community of the world of work unites.





Certification Workshops

On Wednesday, 19th February 2020, some of the most renowned speakers at the event will be leading full-day certification workshops. Immersive learning sessions will be led on data analytics, building a digital employee experience, design thinking, leveraging AI in HR transformation. Participants will be able to gain knowledge on these emerging themes and many more from leaders like Hogan Mueller, VP & Principal Analyst at Constellation Research, William Tincup, President at Recruitingdaily.com, and Kevin Gilboe, 3M, among others.





Study Tours

People Matters is also thrilled to bring back the immensely popular People Matters Study Tours that will take place on February 21, 2020. The tours will include visits to many of Singapore ‘ s most dynamic and progressive companies including OCBC, SUTD, Wildlife Reserves Singapore, INSEAD, Boeing and GE, amongst many others! Built to foster discussion, these visits will be experiential, with group roundtables allowing for conversation, observation and networking.





The TechHR Night Fest

With networking, fun & a pub crawl in the heart of the iconic Singapore city at Singapore Club Street, People Matters TechHR will also create a unique experience for the attendees to unwind after a day filled with learning!





By addressing the critical learning needs of CEOs, CHROs, CIOs, business heads, digital heads among others, People Matters TechHR is designed to help each of these stakeholders to become the answer. At a time when continuous and life-long learning has become a critical business differentiator, executives will need to keep up with the fast-paced changes that will help them strategise effectively, which is what an experience like TechHR aims to provide.

About People Matters

With over 300,000 members across the region, People Matters is Asia‘s fastest growing people and work community. Renowned and highly regarded, People Matters TechHR provides an unparalleled overview of current trends at the intersection of work and technology. People Matters TechHR is hosted both in India and in Singapore and attracts leaders from across the world aiming to get an inside perspective on Asia‘s most progressive talent practices, startups and top HR & Work Tech products. Taking place over three days, People Matters TechHR promises to be a unique experience, a purpose-driven journey enacted entirely by design.

For more information about the Singapore conference and activities please visit www.Singapore.TechHRConference.com