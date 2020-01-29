Here are the full details of the adorable Honda E city car, which pairs retro styling with a modern electric motor for about $30,000

caption Honda E. source Honda

This week, Honda released full details and technical specifications for its new E electric hatchback.

The city car will only be sold in Europe, and is set to hit dealerships this summer.

Honda plans to release several electrified vehicles to the European market over the next few years, and aims to only sell electrified cars there by 2022.

The base model of the E cranks out 134 horsepower and 232 foot-pounds of torque, according to Honda, and travels 138 miles on a single charge.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The tiny, all-electric Honda E city car caught everyone’s eye long before mass production was a topic of conversation, with its puzzling combination of retro styling and new-wave technology.

And now, we know just what exactly will go into production.

Honda announced the full specs and features for its upcoming E electric vehicle – which it will begin selling in Europe this summer – on Monday, after debuting the car and its power specs in September of last year. The E will compete with other compact, city-oriented EVs like the Fiat 500e and the Mini Cooper SE.

By rolling out the E this year, Honda is starting to make headway on its goal of electrifying its entire European lineup by 2022. According to Monday’s announcement, Honda plans to launch six electrified models in Europe over the next three years, including the E, a hybrid Jazz (known in the US as the Fit), a “stylish SUV,” and another battery-electric vehicle.

Although the E won praise in the American press for its resemblance to its original prototype and its cutesy, ambitious retro styling – both unusual in today’s car market, where styling is rather safe – Honda only plans to sell the new model in Europe. A Honda executive told Jalopnik last year that the company had initially intended to bring the tiny hatchback stateside, but that those plans were ultimately scrapped due to fears of low demand.

Since the production version of the Honda E was first unveiled in September, we’ve learned a great deal about the new EV’s pricing, design, tech features, and on-road performance. This week’s release, and the first-drive reviews that published along with it, complete the picture.

Here’s what we know about the 2020 Honda E.

Honda will sell the vehicle in two trims, with the upgraded Advance trim offering optional larger alloy wheels, increased power output, and extra tech.

caption Honda E. source Honda

The Honda E Advance trim has a claimed 152 horsepower and 232 foot-pounds of torque.

caption Honda E. source Honda

That combination propels the car from 0 to 62 mph in 8.3 seconds, according to Honda.

caption Honda E. source Honda

The base Honda E claims 134 horsepower, the same amount of torque as the Advance, and a claimed time of nine seconds to get from 0 to 62 mph.

caption Honda E. source Honda

Both trims feature rear-wheel drive and a 50:50 weight distribution.

caption Honda E. source Honda

The E comes standard with a single-pedal control system that allows drivers to accelerate, slow down, and stop using just the accelerator pedal. Honda developed the feature to improve driving experience in stop-and-go city traffic.

caption Honda E. source Honda

A tight, 4.3-meter turning radius helps the E maneuver in tight city streets.

caption Honda E. source Honda

The E comes in at roughly 153 inches in length, about a foot longer than a Fiat 500 and roughly the same size as a two-door Mini Hardtop.

caption Honda E. source Honda

Sources: Car and Driver, Mini USA

While parking shouldn’t be much of an issue due to the E’s small footprint, the Advance trim has the available Honda Parking Pilot technology, a new feature that helps drivers find parking spots and automatically pulls into spaces.

caption Honda E. source Honda

It does so using four cameras and 12 sonar sensors.

caption Honda E. source Honda

Honda estimates that the E’s Lithium-ion battery provides a range of approximately 138 miles, or 28 miles more than the recently unveiled Mini Cooper SE.

caption Honda E. source Honda

Source: Autoblog

When plugged into a home AC connection, Honda claims the E will reach full charge in 18.8 hours. It charges up in 4.1 hours when connected to a standard AC charging station, Honda said.

caption Honda E. source Honda

The Honda E also comes with DC fast-charge capability, which allows drivers to reach an 80% charge in just half an hour.

caption Honda E. source Honda

Another standard feature is a side-camera mirror system, which replaces side mirrors with cameras that feed live video to screens on the dashboard. The US has long required actual mirrors, but is considering making camera systems legal.

caption Honda E. source Honda

Source: Reuters

Honda says the system improves aerodynamics and reduces blind spots by up to 50%.

caption Honda E. source Honda

Spanning the full width of the car’s interior are five high-resolution screens, including dual 12.3-inch touchscreen displays.

caption Honda E. source Honda

The car also comes standard with an HDMI input, which Honda says drivers can use to watch movies and videos while their E is charging.

caption Honda E. source Honda

Honda announced pricing for the E in September, saying the base model will start at roughly $32,500 at current exchange rates in Germany, while the Advance trim will start at about $35,800.

caption Honda E. source Honda

Source: Honda