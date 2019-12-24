‘The end is near’: Netizens are making apocalypse jokes after supermassive stork flock visits Singapore before Christmas

The southward movement of the storks away from their natural habitat in central Southeast Asia is rare. Facebook/Vincent Chew

If all you want for Christmas is babies, take heart in this omen from the heavens: thousands of storks have descended upon Singapore in the days before Christmas.

Netizens shared their videos of the flocks in bird-watching communities online, where many marvelled at the sight and wondered what it could mean.

These storks – which have been identified as Asian openbills – flew over Singapore on Sunday (Dec 22) and Monday (Dec 23).

They were spotted all over the island – in Choa Chu Kang, Kranji, Sentosa, Sembawang, Punggol, East Coast Park, and even over the Sisters’ Islands – according to netizen reports.

Eagle eyed Malaysians also caught glimpses of the flock as it flew from Malacca to the neighbouring Republic.

The southward movement of the storks away from their natural habitat in central Southeast Asia is rare. According to The Straits Times (ST), these birds usually forage in rice fields near the Mekong and Chao Phraya River, rarely gathering here in large numbers.

Earlier this month, the storks made the news when hundreds of them visited the Kranji Marshes.

ST quoted ornithologist Yong Ding Li as saying that the storks could have come further south to look for water snails (their main source of food) given an ongoing drought in Thailand that could have affected snail numbers.

Nevertheless, the appearance of the massive flock led some netizens to speculate about a doomsday-type scenario, with many claiming the phenomenon illustrated climate change and meant the looming end of the world.

“(This) really looks like a scene from a movie when disaster strikes,” commented Facebook user G S Ye, while another commenter named Donald Tan said: “It’s the end of world, tragic (things) are happening soon.”

Facebook user Francis Yong described the scene as “end-time signs and wonders”, while commenter Onn Mandadi said he had heard of the phenomenon in American horror stories.

“An evil seed has been born!” he added.

But others said the sight was a good sign.

“Storks are very auspicious – let’s hope it will bring prosperity and stability to Singapore in 2020,” said Facebook user Christina Yong.

Another commenter, Margaret Chong, said Singapore would be “blessed with plenty of babies next year”.

Other netizens posted cheeky practical advice, such as moving cars into indoor carparks and not looking up at the flocks with your mouth open.

Some also picked up on how the birds intentionally chose to fly over Singapore.

“These birds probably got wind of how good Singapore is and finally decided to migrate,” joked Facebook user David Teo.

Wildlife photographer Bernard Seah said he had “heard from experts that these openbills are not so much migrating, but likely leaving their overpopulated areas, so they are likely looking for a permanent place to settle”.

Added another comment by Peter Thong: “Everyone and everything wants to visit SG”.

