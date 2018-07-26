The entire board of directors of wealth fund Khazanah have all resigned because of Prime Minister Dr Mahathir’s administration

The entire board of directors of sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional, including managing director Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar, have tendered their resignation after making the decision that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s administration should determine the company’s new leadership structure.
Khazanah managing director Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar and eight other members (pictured above) of the sovereign wealth fund’s board decided to resign after a special board meeting on Tuesday (July 24), The Straits Times reported.
The meeting, which was held by the executive committee chairman of Khazanah Tan Sri Mohd Nor Mohd Yusof, ended with the entire board signing undated resignation letters that were then submitted to the government.
Khazanah Nasional Bhd confirmed the news attributing the move to “facilitate a smooth and orderly transition under the new government”.
Other than Azman and Mohd Nor, the board of directors included Tan Sri Mohamad Azman Yahya, Datuk Mohammed Azlan Hashim, Tan Sri Raja Arshad Raja Uda, Tan Sri Andrew Sheng Len Tao, Datuk Seri Nazir Razak, Datuk Dr Nirmala Menon and Yeo Kar Peng.
Khazanah, which was founded by Dr Mahathir in 1994 in his first term as the Prime Minister, has a stable of investments which had a combined realisable asset value of RM$157.2 billion ($38.7 billion) at the end 2017 and a net worth value of RM$115.6 billion.
The process of finding replacements will be followed closely by investors both local and foreign.