The Executive Centre Expanding in China Market

New Centres open in prestigious locations in both Chengdu and Shanghai

CHENGDU/SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 16 October 2019 – The Executive Centre (TEC), the leading premium flexible workspace provider in Asia Pacific, has opened two additional Centres in Chengdu and Shanghai, further establishing its strong footprint in the Chinese market. TEC has already built a robust presence in China and these latest expansions are in response to a remarkable increase in demand for TEC’s premium workspaces. Both of the new TEC Centres will feature bespoke designs bringing their usual high-quality and luxury ‘look and feel’ to life for their growing global membership of more than 26,000+ Members.









TEC Chengdu IFS





TEC’s Chengdu Flagship Centre located in the latest landmark complex, International Finance Square (IFS)





Chengdu IFS is an internationally recognised urban complex and houses the tallest twin office towers in the city that form the new skyline in the Jinjiang District.





Opened in October, this new TEC Centre occupies a full floor on level 45 of the prime IFS complex, with 3200 sqm of space consisting of approximately 345 workstations. The design of this new Centre takes inspiration from an art form that truly embodies the city’s rich culture and history. Inspired by the delicate elements of Shu Embroidery (Shu is the shortened form of Sichuan), also called ‘Chuan Embroidery’, one of the four famous embroidery styles in China with a long and rich history. The simple elegance of silk threads, rhythmic flows of stitching through patterns and sculptural elements of this art form are perfectly articulated in the premium design of the new workspace. The Centre includes a thoughtfully designed bar area and lounge which is served by an onsite barista who is available to prepare freshly brewed coffee. Additionally, the usual Timothy Oulton furnishings and Herman Miller chairs feature as part of the ergonomic elements found in all of TEC’s Centres.









TEC Shanghai Jing An Kerry Centre





TEC’s Shanghai footprint expanded with two full additional floors at the prestigious Jing An Kerry Centre Tower 2





Opened in September on Level 8, and with a further expansion on Level 7 scheduled for December, this new Centre is spacious and artfully designed with a total of 2650 sqm of space and consists of close to 300 workstations. In line with TEC’s premium design philosophy, this new Centre will offer the very best in terms of both aesthetics and functionality. Distinctive TEC elements such as Timothy Oulton furnishing, Herman Miller chairs, 9AM height-adjustable standing desks, Cisco telephone systems, Salto keyless locking systems and a dedicated barista bar are all part of the premium design elements of the Centre.





Strategically located in the centre of Shanghai’s bustling business district, the entrance to Shanghai Metro system line 2 & 7 is directly linked to the building making it an easy gateway to explore the city. Luxury hotels such as the Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shangri-La and Puli are located just a few minutes’ walk away ensuring that this is one of the most sought-after business locations for many of the world’s most successful multinational companies.





The launch of these two new Centres demonstrates TEC’s confidence in the flexible workspace industry and the strong demand for their products and services from a growing global member base. TEC is always on the lookout for prestigious locations in China and beyond, with a strategic expansion map for China, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam in the near future.





About The Executive Centre

The Executive Centre (TEC) opened its doors in Hong Kong in 1994 and today boasts over 130+ Centres in 32 cities and 14 countries. It is the third largest serviced office business in Asia with annual turnover in excess of US$235 million.

The Executive Centre caters to ambitious professionals and industry leaders looking for more than just an office space – they are looking for a place for their organization to thrive. TEC has cultivated an environment designed for success with a global network spanning Greater China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, India, Sri Lanka, the Middle East, and Australia, with sights to go further and grow faster. Each Executive Centre offers a prestigious address with the advanced infrastructure to pre-empt, meet, and exceed the needs of its Members. Walking with Members through every milestone and achievement, The Executive Centre empowers ambitious professionals and organizations to succeed.

Privately owned and headquartered in Hong Kong, TEC provides first class Private and Shared Workspaces, Business Concierge Services, and Meeting & Conference facilities to suit any business’ needs.

For more information please visit www.executivecentre.com



