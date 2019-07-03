THE EXECUTIVE CENTRE (TEC) – ‘The Flexible Workspace’ Ecosystem Film Series

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 3 July 2019 – In celebration of The Executive Centre’s 25th Anniversary this year, and reaching 25,000+ Members, TEC has collaborated with developers, design partners and Members to produce a new film series exploring the evolving dynamic of the flexible workspace industry. Since 1994, TEC have established partnerships across the industry to develop spaces that understand what people want and how they will work in the future. This series explores new ways of working and the concept of space as an ecosystem to support the changing role of providers, developers and designers. The documentary series covers the ongoing relationship between TEC and Swire Properties, Fiona Hardie ID and Ericsson.





‘Developing Mixed-Use Ecosystems’ – TEC x Swire Properties

The first film in the series is in conversation with Tom Spicer, Assistant Director — Office, Mainland China for Swire Properties. ‘Developing Mixed-Use Ecosystems’ explores the relationship between developers and flex providers, and the rich opportunities for all when we think more creatively about how to use space. As the flexible workspace industry changes and evolves, new and creative strategies such as the ecosystem model of development will be necessary to ensure the industry continues to thrive. This film was shot onsite at HKRI Taikoo Hui Centre 1 & 2 in Shanghai in both The Executive Centre on level 20 and publicly accessible areas of the development.





‘Designing For The Future’ – TEC x Fiona Hardie ID

The second film in the series covers the relationship between TEC and Fiona Hardie ID, particularly the current program of thoughtful refurbishments that revisit some of the longer standing Centres in the TEC network. This effort is part of an ongoing strategy to ensure the sustainability of the TEC network, and the film examines the power of a flexible workspace to foster a community and solve problems of design with agile and creative solutions. The film follows the renovation of The Executive Centre at Shanghai IFC Tower 2, revealing the new ethos and aesthetic of the space.





‘Enterprise Space Solutions’ – TEC x Ericsson

The final film in the series explores the relationship between The Executive Centre and Members, which in many ways has always been a partnership in some form. Caroline Court, Head of Real Estate for Ericsson shares her perspective on developing a fully customised space in collaboration with Enterprise by TEC. She explains, “It was really useful with TEC, rather than trying to fit us into a space that was already here, we were able to completely design it from afresh, so that we ensured that employee functionality was front and foremost of the end of the design.”





The series will premiere on all TEC global social media channels with supporting content including a white paper available via a campaign website:

https://campaigns.executivecentre.com/about-the-flexible-workspace-ecosystem





Beyond this, TEC looks forward to developing new centres and relationships that evolve the flex industry and push the boundaries of traditional workspace design.





To download videos, please visit below link:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/knbvzt3xg1basdr/AAAUohBC_yOXGf7_B3tCdIvja?dl=0





About The Executive Centre

The Executive Centre (TEC) opened its doors in Hong Kong in 1994 and today boasts over 130+ centres in 32 cities and 14 countries. It is the third largest serviced office business in Asia with annual turnover in excess of US$235 million.





The Executive Centre caters to ambitious professionals and industry leaders looking for more than just an office space – they are looking for a place for their organization to thrive. TEC has cultivated an environment designed for success with a global network spanning Greater China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, India, Sri Lanka, the Middle East, and Australia, with sights to go further and grow faster. Each Executive Centre offers a prestigious address with the advanced infrastructure to pre-empt, meet, and exceed the needs of its Members. Walking with Members through every milestone and achievement, The Executive Centre empowers ambitious professionals and organizations to succeed.





Privately owned and headquartered in Hong Kong, TEC provides first class Private and Shared Workspaces, Business Concierge Services, and Meeting & Conference facilities to suit any business’ needs.





For more information please visit www.executivecentre.com



