The fabulous life of Dr. Dre, one of the wealthiest men in hip-hop, who has a $770 million fortune and has owned a sprawling network of glitzy LA mansions

caption Jimmy Iovine, Peter Chou And Dr. Dre announce the strategic partnership of HTC and Beats By Dr. Dre. source Christopher Polk / Getty

Dr. Dre may not have become “the first billionaire in hip-hop” as he promised in 2014, but he is still one of the richest men in the business.

Dre has a net worth of $770 million, according to Forbes. Much of his fortune comes from the sale of Beats Electronics to Apple in 2014.

The producer and musician used his wealth to purchase multiple luxury properties in Los Angeles, in addition to setting up a program in his name at USC.

Dr. Dre may not have become “the first billionaire in hip-hop” as he promised in 2014, but he’s still one of the richest men in the business. Forbes gave that title to Jay-Z, whose investments in Tidal and champagne brand Armand de Brignac raised him to billionaire status in June 2019.

According to Forbes, Dr. Dre had a net worth of $770 million as of 2017; only Jay-Z and Diddy are worth more than him.

Keep reading to see how Dr. Dre made and spends his millions.

Dr. Dre, born Andre Romelle Young, has had a prolific rap career dating back to the 1980s. He rose to fame in the 1980s as a member of gangsta rap group N.W.A. alongside fellow rappers Eazy-E and Ice Cube. The 2015 film “Straight Outta Compton” tells the group’s story.

Dr. Dre was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 because of his role in N.W.A.

Dr. Dre founded Aftermath records in 1996. Through Aftermath, a division of Interscope, Dr. Dre helped launch the careers of both Eminem and 50 Cent.

Dre is now known for his work as a producer, but he still does some performances from time to time. In 2012, he headlined Coachella with Snoop Dogg.

Dre married attorney Nicole Threatt in 1996. The couple took a helicopter to see “Hamilton” for their 22nd anniversary in May 2018, Dr. Dre posted on Instagram.

Dr. Dre and Threatt have two children together: a son named Truice and a daughter named Truly. Dr. Dre bragged on Instagram that Truly got accepted to USC “on her own” in March 2019, in the wake of the college admissions scandal.

In 2013, Dr. Dre and business partner Jimmy Iovine gave the University of Southern California $70 million to create the Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation.

Dre teamed up with Interscope Records chairman Jimmy Iovine to launch Beats Electronics in 2006. The first Beats by Dr. Dre headphones were released in 2008.

Since then, the headphones have been endorsed by athletes like Lebron James.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman sports his own pair.

Other musicians, like Will.i.am, have also shown their love for the brand.

Rapper Lil Wayne sat courtside with his own custom Beats headphones, which appear to be the same pair that LMFAO infamously wore during their 2012 Super Bowl performance. Customized with 114 carats of diamonds by Graff Diamonds, they’re valued at $1 million.

For his Spring Fashion Week show in September 2014, Marc Jacobs provided each attendee with a pair of Beats by Dr. Dre headphones.

In May 2014, Apple acquired Beats Electronics, which manufactures the famous headphones, and Beats Music, the company’s streaming service. The combined purchase price was a cool $3 billion.

When news of the deal broke, Dr. Dre and Tyrese filmed a celebration video claiming that Dre would be hip-hop’s very first billionaire. At the time, his net worth was estimated to be almost $800 million. However, Forbes declared Jay-Z the first hip-hop billionaire in 2019.

Just a few weeks after the Apple deal was announced, word spread that Dre had paid $40 million for the 14,000-square-foot Brentwood mansion that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen had built from scratch.

Highlights include a moat, sweeping terraces, and an infinity pool with views of the Pacific Ocean.

Dre reportedly had plans to build a 10,000-square-foot music studio underneath the mansion.

In January 2015, he sold his other home, a 9,696-square-foot mansion in Hollywood Hills. The reported sale price was a whopping $32.5 million.

In addition to the Brentwood digs, Dre and Threatt also paid about $2.4 million for an eight-bedroom home in Woodland Hills in May 1999.

There’s also the 8,800-square-foot home on Malibu’s Carbon Beach, also known as Billionaires Beach. It appeared on the market for $12.5 million in 2012, but it doesn’t appear to have been sold.

Dre also owned a 5.79-acre plot of land in Hidden Hills, which was previously on the market for $14.5 million but was taken off the market in 2016.

Dre is known to have an affinity for flashy cars. He’s been spotted driving a black Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe, valued at an estimated $450,000.

He’s also been seen with a white Bentley Coupe, said to have been a gift from Eminem. That was one expensive gift — this particular model of car can cost more than $200,000.

Despite his fabulously wealthy lifestyle, however, Dr. Dre admitted to Rolling Stone in 2015 that he suffers from social anxiety, and often prefers to be secluded and out of the limelight.

In 2016, Dr. Dre was set to star in Apple’s first scripted TV show, an autobiographical drama called “Vital Signs.” The project was later shelved due to Apple CEO Tim Cook’s concerns about the show’s use of sex, violence and drug use, according to Rolling Stone.

Dr. Dre did make it onto the silver screen in 2017, when he starred in a four-part HBO docu-series called “The Defiant Ones” that chronicled his relationship with Iovine.

