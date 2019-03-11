The family of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 captain speaks out after crash that killed 157 people

caption Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed on Sunday morning, and 157 people from 35 countries died. source Michael Gottschalk/Photothek via Getty Images

An Ethiopian Airlines jet crashed on Sunday morning minutes after takeoff, killing all 157 people on board.

Ethiopian Airlines Capt. Yared Getachew was the youngest person to serve as a Boeing 737 captain in the airline’s history.

Getachew’s family, some of whom are based in the US, released a statement on Sunday about the deceased pilot.

An Ethiopian Airlines jet crashed on Sunday morning, killing all 157 people on board. The people on board were from 35 countries, including Kenya (32 victims), Canada (18), Ethiopia (9), China (8), the US (8), and Italy (8).

Senior Capt. Yared Getachew was the captain of Flight 302, Ethiopian Airlines said in a statement. He had more than 8,000 hours of flying experience, and the airline described him as having “commendable performance.”

This photo is said to be the pilot of #ET302 – Yared Getachew (Mulugeta)

What a horror trying to get Boeing 737 MAX to respond and stabilize! ????

Rubani wa ndege #Ethiopianairlines iliyoanguka jana – alipambana kurudisha ndege uwanjani baada ya hitlafu ya ndege. Inasikitisha! pic.twitter.com/K5mlkwyscc — Maria Sarungi Tsehai (@MariaSTsehai) March 11, 2019

Hours after the crash, the congressional staffer Adnan Mohamed, a relative of Getachew, released a statement on Twitter from his family.

“My cousin was the one piloting this plane,” Mohamed said on Twitter. “He was like a brother to me.”

Statement from my family: pic.twitter.com/0mJZJvZNzQ — Adnan Mohamed (@AdnanFMohamed) March 10, 2019

“With his impeccable record as a pilot, he was one of the youngest in Ethiopian Airlines history to captain a Boeing 737,” the statement read. “As a confident captain, his seniority at Ethiopian Airlines comes with an accomplished record of 8,000 hours flight time, and has made us incredibly proud of his achievements.”

Boeing, the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority, and other international stakeholders are investigating the causes of the crash. Ethiopian Airlines said it is too early to speculate on the causes of the crash.

